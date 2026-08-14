Three straight Massachusetts Division 1 football state championships have established Xaverian Brothers as the team to beat. Now the Hawks enter 2026 with a chance to extend their run to four.

Xaverian finished 9-2 last season, went unbeaten in Catholic Conference play and defeated St. John's Prep 41-35 at Gillette Stadium to capture its third consecutive state championship. With Penn State quarterback commit Will Wood returning, the Hawks have plenty of firepower for another run.

There are significant questions, however, beginning with how Xaverian replaces standout receiver Christian McIntyre. Here's a look at why the Hawks remain a leading contender — and what could stand between them and a fourth straight title.

Will Wood Gives Xaverian an Elite Quarterback

Will Wood is a four-star recruit who has committed to play at Penn State and will return to the field for his senior season. Wood proved that he can battle with the best of them and solidified himself as a top-five arm in New England.

He completed over 70% of his passes last year for 3,815 yards and 33 touchdowns and just five interceptions. Wood's return gives Xaverian an experienced quarterback capable of keeping the Hawks among the state's most dangerous offensive teams.

Hawks Must Replace Christian McIntyre

One of Xaverian's biggest questions is how it replaces Christian McIntyre, who transferred to Avon Old Farms after playing a major role in the Hawks' championship run. McIntyre recently committed to Ohio University and was the MaxPreps Player of the Year, and held over 14 Division I offers.

Young Receivers Get Their Opportunity

Xaverian will turn to a younger receiving corps that includes junior Jonathan Etienne, sophomore Will Dornisch and two-way standout Jackson Holmes. At 6-foot-5, Dornisch gives Wood a sizable target as the Hawks look to replace McIntyre's production.

Experience Returns on Defense

Holmes is one of many athletes on the defensive side of the ball who will immediately make an impact for Xaverian. Next on that list would be Boston College commit Michael Harden Jr. Harden is a 6-foot-2, 215 pound linebacker who had 54 tackles, five sacks, seven tackles for loss, and one interception last season.

Rocco Sestito Adds Balance

Another mentionable name you can expect to be a difference-maker for the Hawks is Rocco Sestito, a running back and linebacker. Sestito had 165 carries for over 1,000 rushing yards last season, along with nine touchdowns.

The Road to Four Won't Be Easy

Beyond the top of each personal ranking, the depth of Massachusetts high school football is what will make this path so difficult. Programs across the state enter the season with new faces at key positions, coaching staffs looking to build on breakout campaigns, and players, and upset losses and shocking wins will determine the postseason picture long before the playoffs arrive. Xaverian may be the team to beat once again, but in a state this competitive, each win the Hawks pick up only makes the target on its back bigger