Anchor Bay High School football coach placed on leave
Anchor Bay High School football coach Mike Giannone is on administrative leave amid a Title IX investigation, according to Fox 2.
Giannone is also a physical education teacher, and Fox 2 is reporting the suspension is for trying to enforce a dress code because a female student's clothing was too revealing for gym class.
The school district has yet to release any official information.
Giannone was absent during Anchor Bay's loss to Eisenhower on September 20.
The Tars are 2-2 this season.
Giannone was fired from Warren De La Salle Collegiate in 2019 after his players were accused of hazing.
He is a member of MHSFCA Hall of Fame for his time at Chippewa Valley and Warren De La Salle.
Fox 2 quoted a parent who wished to remain anonymous on how the team has reacted to Giannone's administrative leave.
"Solidarity. I think they're all united with Coach G," the parent told FOX 2. "They all wore shirts underneath their pads at last week's game against Eisenhower; the T-shirts said ‘Free G’ on them."
— Jack Butler | butler@scorebooklive.com | @Butler917 on X