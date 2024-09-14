LSU commit Bryce Underwood breaks Michigan high school football career records
Belleville High School (Michigan) senior quarterback Bryce Underwood has many accolades and achievements, and he's now in the Michigan high school football record book as the career passing and total touchdown leader.
Belleville played Livonia Churchill on Friday night, and Underwood needed two touchdown passes on the night to pass Stockbridge's Mason Gee Montgomery's mark of 124 for the career passing touchdowns mark. He needed six total touchdowns to pass Kevin Grady's mark of 151 touchdowns for East Grand Rapids.
Underwood met the challenge and threw five touchdowns and ran for another in a 65-0 win.
He threw his first touchdown on the first play of the game, and he tied the total touchdown record just before the end of the first half. He then broke the record on the first play of the third quarter.
Underwood is the top prospect in the nation in the class of 2025. He committed to the LSU Tigers in January.
Bryce Underwood Evaluation
Potential franchise signal caller with the ideal blend of size, arm talent and athleticism. Owns arguably the best on-field resume when it comes to the 2025 crop of quarterbacks, having posted a 40-2 record as a starter entering senior season with 141 total touchdowns to his credit. Those numbers are amplified even more by the fact that he’s extremely young for the grade and won’t turn 20 years old until his third year of college.
Has continued to improve as a passer and recent in-person evaluations revealed that he’s much more in-tune mechanics. Will hit his marks with authority when challenging tight coverage windows and has shown the ability to throw with both touch and anticipation to the second and third levels.
Has operated primarily out of a pro-style spread attack that leans heavily on its run game to set up its passing game. Displays excellent pocket awareness for his age and isn’t one to panic as pressure builds. Frequently hunts big plays when forced to scramble by keeping his eyes down field. Can also move the chains and create as an open-field runner, making would-be tacklers miss with both his speed and agility. Projects as a multi-year impact player at the Power Four level who has a chance to eventually emerge as a first-round NFL Draft pick with his tools. Might need a semester or two to find his footing, but natural playmaking ability could be hard to keep off the field even if he’s still learning how to dissect complex defenses.
-- Andrew Ivins, 247sports.com.
— Jack Butler | butler@scorebooklive.com | @Butler917 on X