Charlotte's Van Reed voted High School on SI's Michigan Division 4 football Player of the Year

Reed wins the fan vote after a great 2024 season

Jack Butler, SBLive Sports

After fan voting, Charlotte's Van Reed is High School on SI's 2024 Division 4 football Player of the Year.

Poll results and nominees.

Van Reed, DL, Charlotte

The Orioles defense allowed just over 20 points per game, and Reed was at the forefront. He posted 86 tackles, 16 stops for loss, five sacks, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery. 

Published
