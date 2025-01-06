Charlotte's Van Reed voted High School on SI's Michigan Division 4 football Player of the Year
After fan voting, Charlotte's Van Reed is High School on SI's 2024 Division 4 football Player of the Year.
Van Reed, DL, Charlotte
The Orioles defense allowed just over 20 points per game, and Reed was at the forefront. He posted 86 tackles, 16 stops for loss, five sacks, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery.
More Michigan high school sports coverage from High School on SI
Top pass catchers in Michigan high school football entering 2024 season
Top running backs in Michigan high school football entering 2024 season
Top offensive lineman in Michigan high school football entering 2024 season
Top defensive backs in Michigan high school football entering 2024 season
Top linebackers in Michigan high school football entering 2024 season
Top defensive linemen in Michigan high school football entering 2024 season
Download the SBLive App
To get live updates on your phone - as well as follow your favorite teams and top games - you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App | Download Android App