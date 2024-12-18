Vote: Who should be High School on SI's Michigan Division 1 football Player of the Year?
The 2024 Michigan high school football season is over, and High School on SI is highlighting some of the top players in every classification in Michigan.
We start with the top performers in Division 1 Michigan high school football. The following players are included in our Division 1 Player of the Year poll at the bottom of the page.
There are plenty of talented players in Michigan high school football, and our nominations in no way discredit any athlete who is not nominated.
The poll will close on Saturday, December 29 at 11:59 p.m. The winner will be announced on Monday.
Michigan high school football Division 1 Player of the Year
Bryce Underwood, QB, Belleville
Underwood wrapped up his high school career as arguably the best quarterback the state of Michigan has ever seen at the prep level. He set the all-time state record for passing touchdowns with 146, blazing past the previous number of 128 held by Stockbridge’s Mason Gee-Montgomery (2014-16).
In his senior season the University of Michigan signee posted a completion rate of over 70 percent to go along with nearly 3,000 total yards and 40 total touchdowns.
Jonathan Pittman, QB, Mona Shores
The senior quarterback led the Sailors to a 9-2 record and the Ottawa-Kent (Green) Conference championship. Pittman recorded over 2,000 total yards and 28 touchdowns, including over 600 yards and eight scores on the ground.
Tommy Carr, QB, Saline
Carr is a three-star recruit according to 247Sports.The junior signal-caller threw just three interceptions compared to 26 touchdowns and over 2,500 yards. Carr also ran for just over 300 yards and six additional scores.
Desmond Straughton, RB/DB, Roseville
Straughton was a force to be reckoned with on both sides of the ball as a senior. In total the Illinois commit racked up over 1,800 yards and 29 touchdowns. He also added 38 tackles, eight pass breakups and one interception on defense.
Justin Jones, RB/DB, Howell
The senior ball carrier set school records this season with 1,735 yards and 27 touchdowns. Jones also led the team in receiving with 25 catches, 436 yards and five touchdowns. On defense he recorded 56 tackles (three for loss), two forced fumbles and an interception.
Corey (CJ) Sadler Jr., WR/RB/DB, Cass Tech
In a state championship season the junior playmaker impressed in all three phases of the game. As a receiver he had 33 catches for nearly 700 yards and six touchdowns, and on the ground he posted over 100 yards and two more scores. Sadler also had a perfect completion percentage on 12 pass attempts for 223 yards and three touchdowns.
On defense he had 23 tackles and a sack, and he even returned a punt for a touchdown. He holds 20 NCAA Division I offers heading into his senior season.
Samson Gash, WR/KR/PR, Detroit Catholic Central
Gash recorded 45 catches for 800 yards and 12 touchdowns in his junior season. He also put up 174 yards and two touchdowns on four kick returns and 278 yards on 16 punt returns.
Bobby Kanka, DL, Howell
The senior Michigan signee was a monster on the defensive front this season. Kanka recorded 79 tackles (15 for loss), 11.5 sacks, five pass breakups, two fumble recoveries and an interception.
Logan Criteser, DL, Macomb Dakota
Criteser set a new school record with 16 sacks this season. He also had 23 tackles for loss (37 total), two forced fumbles, one fumble recovery and a blocked punt.
Lamar Fairfax, DL, Belleville
The senior Memphis commit had 105 tackles, 10 tackles for loss and nine sacks this season.
