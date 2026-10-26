Michigan High School Football 2026 Playoff Pairings, Brackets, Matchups — October 26
The 2026 Michigan high school football playoffs begin this week, and the MHSAA released the district semifinal pairings and division brackets. The district semifinals will be played on Oct. 30 and 31.
The district semifinals of each MHSAA tournament are based on the regular-season playoff-point averages.
Michigan High School Football 2026 Playoff Pairings, Brackets, Matchups — October 26
DIVISION 1 BRACKET
REGION 1
DISTRICT 1
Grandville (4-5) 54.778 at Howell (9-0) 87.000
Hudsonville (6-3) 66.778 at Portage Central (8-1) 72.667
DISTRICT 2
Brighton (5-4) 58.000 at East Kentwood (9-0) 83.667
Rockford (5-4) 61.444 at Grand Ledge (9-0) 75.111
REGION 2
DISTRICT 1
Bloomfield Hills (5-4) 52.222 at Clarkston (8-1) 82.889
Hartland (7-2) 71.556 at Grand Blanc (9-0) 78.139
DISTRICT 2
Lake Orion (4-5) 53.889 at Detroit Catholic Central (8-1) 79.681
Davison (7-2) 63.583 at Oxford (7-2) 78.778
REGION 3
DISTRICT 1
Plymouth (4-5) 51.333 at Detroit Cass Tech (9-0) 76.861
Belleville (6-3) 70.667 at Dearborn Fordson (7-2) 71.333
DISTRICT 2
Dearborn (5-4) 55.667 at Saline (9-0) 76.778
Brownstown Woodhaven (7-2) 66.000 at Northville (7-2) 74.000
REGION 4
DISTRICT 1
New Baltimore Anchor Bay (5-4) 54.778 at Romeo (9-0) 83.667
Macomb Dakota (5-4) 64.667 at Rochester (6-3) 67.444
DISTRICT 2
Macomb L'Anse Creuse North (6-3) 54.889 at Rochester Hills Stoney Creek (7-2) 72.111
Utica (6-3) 56.444 at Rochester Adams (6-3) 70.000
DIVISION 2 BRACKET
REGION 1
DISTRICT 1
Muskegon (4-5) 47.444 at Byron Center (7-2) 71.667
Portage Northern (5-4) 59.000 at Traverse City West (6-3) 63.889
DISTRICT 2
East Lansing (4-5) 48.667 at Caledonia (7-2) 70.903
Traverse City Central (4-5) 49.667 at Muskegon Mona Shores (8-1) 69.833
REGION 2
DISTRICT 1
Midland (4-5) 47.222 at Milford (8-1) 73.333
Walled Lake Western (7-2) 65.333 at Midland Dow (7-2) 66.222
DISTRICT 2
Flushing (5-4) 49.778 at South Lyon (7-2) 72.000
Saginaw Heritage (6-3) 60.917 at South Lyon East (7-2) 68.333
REGION 3
DISTRICT 1
Roseville (4-5) 53.778 at Bloomfield Hills Brother Rice (7-2) 66.889
North Farmington (6-3) 59.111 at Ferndale (7-2) 61.000
DISTRICT 2
Birmingham Groves (5-4) 54.556 at Orchard Lake St. Mary's (6-3) 65.667
Birmingham Seaholm (5-4) 56.444 at St. Clair Shores Lakeview (7-2) 62.111
REGION 4
DISTRICT 1
Detroit Mumford (5-4) 47.333 at Gibraltar Carlson (9-0) 77.444
Livonia Franklin (7-2) 63.111 at Allen Park (7-2) 64.111
DISTRICT 2
Dearborn Heights Crestwood (5-4) 53.556 at Grosse Pointe South (8-1) 71.889
Livonia Churchill (5-4) 54.889 at Temperance Bedford (7-2) 64.889
DIVISION 3 BRACKET
REGION 1
DISTRICT 1
Petoskey (6-3) 49.556 at Mount Pleasant (8-1) 69.556
Marquette (6-3) 54.000 at Cadillac (7-2) 58.222
DISTRICT 2
Lowell (6-3) 53.556 at DeWitt (7-2) 67.111
East Grand Rapids (6-3) 53.556 at Coopersville (8-1) 65.556
REGION 2
DISTRICT 1
Zeeland East (5-4) 45.889 at St. Joseph (7-2) 65.889
Coldwater (6-3) 48.333 at Middleville Thornapple Kellogg (6-3) 52.556
DISTRICT 2
Niles (4-5) 46.111 at Zeeland West (7-2) 61.972
Battle Creek Central (5-4) 47.556 at Battle Creek Harper Creek (6-3) 52.889
REGION 3
DISTRICT 1
Waterford Mott (5-4) 47.111 at Chelsea (9-0) 70.556
Linden (6-3) 56.889 at Redford Thurston (8-1) 57.111
DISTRICT 2
Dexter (4-5) 52.444 at Mason (8-1) 67.000
Holly (7-2) 55.444 at Fenton (7-2) 64.333
REGION 4
DISTRICT 1
New Boston Huron (6-3) 48.000 at Port Huron (9-0) 75.222
Warren De La Salle Collegiate (5-4) 55.524 at Trenton (5-4) 57.000
DISTRICT 2
Warren Fitzgerald (6-3) 48.556 at Harper Woods (7-2) 72.333
Grosse Pointe North (6-3) 52.333 at Detroit Martin Luther King (6-3) 66.556
DIVISION 4 BRACKET
REGION 1
DISTRICT 1
Grand Rapids Christian (4-5) 43.667 at Grand Rapids Kenowa Hills (8-1) 66.333
Fruitport (7-2) 47.778 at Ludington (7-2) 48.111
DISTRICT 2
Big Rapids (5-4) 44.111 at Ada Forest Hills Eastern (8-1) 60.556
Spring Lake (5-4) 46.333 at Hudsonville Unity Christian (5-4) 52.778
REGION 2
DISTRICT 1
Vicksburg (7-2) 58.889 at Edwardsburg (9-0) 66.111
Paw Paw (8-1) 62.778 at Portland (9-0) 63.778
DISTRICT 2
Hastings (7-2) 60.556 at Stevensville Lakeshore (8-1) 66.000
Marshall (8-1) 60.889 at Grand Rapids South Christian (8-1) 65.222
REGION 3
DISTRICT 1
Williamston (5-4) 45.444 at Goodrich (9-0) 66.667
Ortonville Brandon (6-3) 49.556 at St. Johns (7-2) 51.222
DISTRICT 2
Lansing Sexton (6-3) 46.333 at Dearborn Divine Child (8-1) 63.556
Tecumseh (6-3) 49.000 at Adrian (8-1) 59.778
REGION 4
DISTRICT 1
Detroit Southeastern (6-3) 45.667 at Marysville (5-4) 52.556
Macomb Lutheran North (8-1) 50.556 at Detroit East English (7-2) 51.333
DISTRICT 2
St. Clair (7-2) 47.444 at Detroit Cody (8-1) 52.556
Detroit Country Day (6-3) 48.000 at Madison Heights Lamphere (5-4) 51.667
DIVISION 5 BRACKET
REGION 1
DISTRICT 1
Howard City Tri County (5-4) 38.222 at Kingsford (9-0) 56.889
Negaunee (5-4) 40.556 at Shepherd (7-2) 46.222
DISTRICT 2
Remus Chippewa Hills (7-2) 39.778 at Muskegon Orchard View (7-2) 49.222
Reed City (6-3) 40.111 at Ogemaw Heights (7-2) 46.778
REGION 2
DISTRICT 1
Comstock Park (4-5) 38.111 at Grand Rapids Catholic Central (7-2) 65.194
Berrien Springs (8-1) 51.333 at Lake Odessa Lakewood (8-1) 54.000
DISTRICT 2
Wyoming Godwin Heights (7-2) 47.667 at Grand Rapids West Catholic (7-2) 59.556
Kalamazoo Hackett Catholic Prep (9-0) 48.613 at Hopkins (8-1) 56.000
REGION 3
DISTRICT 1
Whitmore Lake (6-3) 39.000 at Frankenmuth (8-1) 56.222
Armada (5-4) 45.889 at Flint Powers Catholic (7-2) 48.667
DISTRICT 2
Pontiac Notre Dame Prep (5-4) 40.333 at Saginaw Swan Valley (8-1) 52.889
Corunna (4-5) 41.222 at Imlay City (7-2) 49.222
REGION 4
DISTRICT 1
Flat Rock (3-6) 33.444 at Monroe Jefferson (8-1) 55.556
Ida (7-2) 43.444 at Detroit Voyageur College Prep (6-3) 43.819
DISTRICT 2
Ann Arbor Father Gabriel Richard (5-4) 40.222 at Romulus Summit Academy North (6-3) 49.778
Detroit Denby (6-3) 40.444 at Redford Union (5-4) 46.000
DIVISION 6 BRACKET
REGION 1
DISTRICT 1
Mason County Central (5-4) 31.222 at Kingsley (9-0) 49.806
Calumet (6-3) 39.000 at Traverse City St. Francis (6-3) 41.000
DISTRICT 2
Elk Rapids (6-3) 33.986 at Sanford Meridian (9-0) 49.278
Harbor Springs (8-1) 36.778 at Gladwin (5-4) 43.444
REGION 2
DISTRICT 1
Flint Elite (5-4) 32.444 at Almont (9-0) 61.111
Midland Bullock Creek (5-4) 37.278 at Algonac (6-3) 41.667
DISTRICT 2
New Haven (6-3) 34.111 at Marine City (9-0) 56.667
Durand (6-3) 35.667 at Montrose (7-2) 44.000
REGION 3
DISTRICT 1
Brooklyn Columbia Central (6-3) 36.000 at Jackson Lumen Christi (7-2) 58.222
Napoleon (8-1) 41.444 at Buchanan (7-2) 41.556
DISTRICT 2
Adrian Madison (6-3) 37.444 at Belding (7-2) 49.889
Kent City (7-2) 37.778 at Olivet (6-3) 45.778
REGION 4
DISTRICT 1
Dearborn Heights Robichaud (5-4) 34.333 at Detroit Edison (8-1) 52.778
Clawson (6-3) 43.444 at Clinton (8-1) 49.667
DISTRICT 2
Detroit Communication Media Arts (5-4) 36.333 at Ecorse (8-1) 52.333
Warren Michigan Collegiate (5-4) 39.222 at Detroit Central (8-1) 49.778
DIVISION 7 BRACKET
REGION 1
DISTRICT 1
Lakeview (5-4) 28.222 at Menominee (8-1) 52.778
Manton (7-2) 32.889 at Manistee (4-5) 36.889
DISTRICT 2
Oscoda (6-3) 31.222 at Charlevoix (6-2) 41.361
Harrison (7-2) 32.708 at McBain (7-2) 39.472
REGION 2
DISTRICT 1
Cass City (6-3) 31.778 at Pewamo-Westphalia (8-0) 43.264
Elkton-Pigeon-Bay Port Laker (7-2) 39.556 at Burton Bendle (9-0) 40.111
DISTRICT 2
Clinton Township Clintondale (3-6) 32.444 at Millington (9-0) 42.889
Saginaw Valley Lutheran (6-3) 33.444 at Ithaca (8-1) 40.778
REGION 3
DISTRICT 1
Saranac (7-2) 31.083 at Constantine (8-1) 46.169
Cassopolis (8-1) 37.000 at Ravenna (7-2) 42.222
DISTRICT 2
Galesburg-Augusta (7-2) 33.000 at Schoolcraft (7-2) 44.905
Lawton (5-4) 33.058 at North Muskegon (8-1) 43.625
REGION 4
DISTRICT 1
Leslie (4-5) 30.778 at Monroe St. Mary Catholic Central (8-1) 54.778
Bronson (7-2) 34.778 at Ottawa Lake Whiteford (7-2) 35.292
DISTRICT 2
Jonesville (5-4) 31.444 at Hanover-Horton (7-2) 41.222
Union City (7-2) 32.333 at Detroit Community (8-1) 37.444
DIVISION 8 BRACKET
REGION 1
DISTRICT 1
Beaverton (4-4) 24.458 at Beal City (9-0) 44.778
East Jordan (7-2) 34.764 at Iron Mountain (7-2) 35.778
DISTRICT 2
L'Anse (4-5) 25.222 at Bark River-Harris (7-2) 37.958
Frankfort (5-4) 28.889 at Maple City Glen Lake (7-2) 36.333
REGION 2
DISTRICT 1
Vestaburg (6-3) 26.778 at New Lothrop (8-1) 46.000
Saginaw Michigan Lutheran Seminary (6-3) 31.736 at Mount Pleasant Sacred Heart (6-3) 32.319
DISTRICT 2
Vassar (5-4) 27.222 at Ubly (6-3) 33.444
Saginaw Nouvel Catholic Central (5-4) 29.889 at Unionville-Sebewaing (7-2) 32.889
REGION 3
DISTRICT 1
Sand Creek (5-4) 26.444 at Hudson (8-1) 49.556
Fowler (6-3) 33.750 at Manchester (7-2) 34.333
DISTRICT 2
Vermontville Maple Valley (5-4) 27.333 at Decatur (9-0) 47.000
Saugatuck (6-3) 32.222 at Springport (8-1) 37.444
REGION 4
DISTRICT 1
Sterling Heights Parkway Christian (5-4) 24.333 at Madison Heights Madison (7-2) 45.111
Burton Atherton (6-3) 30.111 at Southfield Bradford Academy (6-3) 33.444
DISTRICT 2
Marine City Cardinal Mooney (6-3) 25.889 at Royal Oak Shrine Catholic (8-1) 39.778
Allen Park Cabrini (5-4) 26.889 at Clarkston Everest Collegiate (8-1) 39.111
8-Player Pairings
DIVISION 1
REGION 1
Mio (6-3) 31.619 at Pickford (7-2) 36.736
Ishpeming (7-2) 32.111 at Rudyard (7-2) 33.569
REGION 2
Kingston (5-4) 30.639 at Dryden (9-0) 38.750
Marlette (7-2) 31.111 at Deckerville (8-1) 33.639
REGION 3
Concord (6-3) 30.125 at Climax-Scotts (7-2) 35.236
Bridgman (8-1) 33.306 at Colon (8-1) 33.681
REGION 4
Fulton (6-3) 31.952 at Merrill (8-1) 36.556
Blanchard Montabella (8-1) 33.889 at Dansville (7-2) 35.111
DIVISION 2
REGION 1
Powers North Central (7-2) 32.444 at Lake Linden-Hubbell (9-0) 38.000
St. Ignace (8-1) 35.556 at Gaylord St. Mary (9-0) 35.833
REGION 2
Onekama (6-3) 29.333 at Portland St. Patrick (9-0) 38.333
Grand Rapids Sacred Heart (8-1) 32.889 at Marion (9-0) 35.333
REGION 3
Adrian Lenawee Christian (4-5) 27.778 at Mendon (9-0) 40.458
Marcellus (6-3) 29.750 at Litchfield (8-1) 31.681
REGION 4
Peck (6-3) 27.845 at Bay City All Saints (8-1) 34.984
Britton Deerfield (7-2) 30.778 at Kinde North Huron (7-2) 31.861
Jack Butler is the Regional Editor of the Midwest for SBLive/High School on SI. Jack has covered high school sports in Oregon, Arizona and Minnesota.Follow @Butler917