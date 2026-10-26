Vote: Who Should Be High School On SI National Athlete of the Week? (Oct. 19-25)

High school athletes across the country delivered huge performances during the week of Oct. 12-18, from a record-breaking passing day from Anacortes (WA) quarterback Ryan Harrington to a monster rushing effort by Asir Nembhard of Mater Dei (CA).

Read about each nominee below, then cast your vote for the performance that impressed you most.

The poll is below the write-ups on each athlete.

Congratulations to last week’s winner: Cooper Donaldson of General Brown (NY) football. Donaldson compiled 170 rushing yards with five touchdowns, a TD reception and a punt return TD in a 60-20 win over Holland-Patent.

Voting concludes at 11:59 p.m. PT on Nov. 1. The winner will be announced in next week’s poll.

James Armstrong, JR, Hopewell (PA) Football

Armstrong, a Penn State commit, threw for 315 yards and five touchdowns in a 56-6 rout of Ambridge.

Bryce Bruckbauer, JR, Cy-Fair (TX) Football

Bruckbauer tallied 15 total tackles (three for loss) and five quarterback pressures, including a key hurry on a third-and-long that led to an interception in a 48-34 victory over Jersey Village. The junior safety also had multiple big plays on special teams and no completions allowed in pass coverage.

Juelz Carter, SR, Anna (TX) Football

Carter had 15 carries for 312 yards and three touchdowns in a 41-24 win over Denison.

Abraham Castro, JR, Glencoe (OR) Football

Castro ran for 207 yards and four touchdowns as Glencoe defeated Sherwood for the first time since 2007, 28-18.

Paytrell Coleman, SR, Ida Baker (FL) Football

Coleman had 25 carries for 552 yards—a new single-game program record—and five touchdowns as Ida Baker survived a shootout with Palmetto Ridge, 44-41.

Gavin Corbat, JR, Breckenridge (MI) Football

Corbat threw for 382 yards, ran for 121 and accounted for eight total touchdowns—four passing, four rushing—in a 65-30 win over Bay City. The 65 points were a new single-game program record for Breckenridge.

Brandon Craig Jr., SR, Haughton (LA) Football

Craig Jr. ran for 256 yards and four touchdowns with a receiving TD in a 42-28 victory over Airline.

Maximus Harder, JR, Ironwood Ridge (AZ) Football

Harder threw for 230 yards and two touchdowns while running for 216 yards and three more scores in a 40-34 win over Tucson Magnet.

Ryan Harrington, SR, Anacortes (WA) Football

Harrington had a record-setting day in a 68-20 victory over Sehome. The Washington State commit set a new single-game state record with 704 passing yards and matched the Washington record with 10 touchdown passes. The previous record of 613 yards belonged to former Boise State and NFL quarterback Brett Rypien.

Jeremiah James, SR, Notre Dame Prep (CT) Football

Filling in for injured starter Jacari Harris, James had four rushing touchdowns in a 49-31 win over New Milford.

Nolan Kriegel, Iowa Valley (IA) Football

Kriegel scored his 151st career touchdown—breaking the Iowa eight-man career record—in a 71-12 rout of Wayne. Kriegel had four touchdowns in the game, giving him 152 and counting for his career.

Hailee Lane, SR, Alvirne (NH) Volleyball

Lane surpassed the 500 career kills mark in a straight-sets win over Portsmouth.

Asir Nembhard, SO, Mater Dei (CA) Football

Nembhard ran for a Mater Dei single-game program record 349 yards and three touchdowns in a 52-38 victory over Orange Lutheran.

Tori Osborn, SR, Anna (OH) Girls Soccer

Osborn led the way with five goals in a 9-1 thrashing of Tri-County North.

Kelsey Peterson, SR, The Classical Academy (CO) Flag Football

Peterson passed for four touchdowns, ran for another and recorded an interception on defense as The Classical Academy captured its second straight Class 4A title with a 34-18 win over Vista Ridge.

E’lacion Saxton, SR, Bellflower (CA) Football

Saxton threw for 441 yards with six touchdowns as Bellflower routed Norwalk, 45-6.

Nate Scisco, SR, Barnegat (NJ) Boys Soccer

Scisco poured in five goals in a 6-3 victory over Red Bank Catholic.

Jordan Simmons, SR, Houston Yates (TX) Football

Simmons only touched the ball eight times in a 77-0 win over Scarborough, but the senior tallied 231 yards and six total touchdowns.

Kenton Smith, SR, Huntingdon (TN) Football

Smith accounted for seven total touchdowns—four rushing, three passing—in a 51-19 victory over Trenton Peabody.

Lyndsey Winkles, SR, Calvary Baptist Academy (MI) Volleyball

Winkles became the first player in Calvary Baptist Academy history to surpass 1,000 career kills during a pair of straight-sets wins over John Glenn and Ovid-Elsie. She finished the day with 32 kills.

Want to nominate an athlete? Email Bob Lundeberg at bob.lundeberg@gmail.com