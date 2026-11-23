The 2026 Michigan high school football playoffs have reached their final weekend, with eight state championships set to be decided Friday and Saturday, Nov. 27-28, at Ford Field in Detroit.

Sixteen teams remain in the Michigan High School Athletic Association's 11-player playoffs following a dramatic semifinal weekend that featured major upsets, close finishes and several dominant performances.

One of the biggest surprises came in Division 1, where undefeated Romeo edged previously unbeaten Detroit Cass Tech 30-29 to earn a trip to the state championship game. The Bulldogs will face defending champion Detroit Catholic Central, which defeated previously undefeated East Kentwood 31-17.

Division 2 features defending champion Orchard Lake St. Mary's against Muskegon Mona Shores. St. Mary's advanced with a 61-42 victory over Grosse Pointe South, while Mona Shores defeated Milford 35-13.

Frankenmuth delivered the most dominant performance of the semifinal round, shutting out Monroe Jefferson 56-0 in Division 5. The Eagles will face defending champion Grand Rapids West Catholic, which defeated Ogemaw Heights 45-25.

Division 6 features undefeated Almont against Jackson Lumen Christi, while Division 8 includes unbeaten Beal City against Hudson.

Michigan also crowned its two eight-player state champions Nov. 21 at the Superior Dome in Marquette. Blanchard Montabella defeated Deckerville 56-0 in Division 1, while Gaylord St. Mary beat Mendon 49-34 in Division 2.

All eight remaining championship games will be played at Ford Field, with four games Friday and four Saturday.

Here is a division-by-division look at the updated Michigan high school football playoff brackets, including championship matchups, semifinal scores and links to each tournament.

Michigan High School Athletic Association+2

Division 1 Michigan High School Football Playoff Bracket

State championship — Saturday, Nov. 28, 7 p.m.

Detroit Catholic Central (12-1) vs. Romeo (13-0)

Division 1 features a showdown between defending state champion Detroit Catholic Central and undefeated Romeo.

Romeo delivered one of the biggest victories in program history Saturday, defeating previously unbeaten Detroit Cass Tech 30-29 in a dramatic semifinal.

The Bulldogs enter the championship game with a perfect 13-0 record and an opportunity to complete an undefeated season.

Detroit Catholic Central earned its return trip to Ford Field with a 31-17 victory over East Kentwood, handing the Falcons their first loss of the season.

The Shamrocks will attempt to defend their Division 1 title against a Romeo team that has already eliminated one undefeated opponent.

Division 1 State Semifinal Scores — Nov. 21

Romeo 30, Detroit Cass Tech 29

Detroit Catholic Central 31, East Kentwood 17

VIEW THE UPDATED DIVISION 1 PLAYOFF BRACKET

Division 2 Michigan High School Football Playoff Bracket

State championship — Friday, Nov. 27, 7 p.m.

Orchard Lake St. Mary's (10-3) vs. Muskegon Mona Shores (12-1)

Division 2 features defending state champion Orchard Lake St. Mary's against Muskegon Mona Shores.

St. Mary's delivered one of the most impressive offensive performances of semifinal weekend, defeating Grosse Pointe South 61-42.

The Eaglets will attempt to capture another state championship after entering the playoffs with three regular-season losses.

Mona Shores advanced with a 35-13 victory over Milford, ending the Mavericks' championship hopes.

The Sailors enter the final with a 12-1 record and an opportunity to prevent St. Mary's from winning a second consecutive Division 2 championship.

Division 2 State Semifinal Scores — Nov. 21

Orchard Lake St. Mary's 61, Grosse Pointe South 42

Muskegon Mona Shores 35, Milford 13

VIEW THE UPDATED DIVISION 2 PLAYOFF BRACKET

Division 3 Michigan High School Football Playoff Bracket

State championship — Saturday, Nov. 28, 12:30 p.m.

Zeeland West (11-2) vs. Harper Woods (11-2)

Division 3 will feature Zeeland West against Harper Woods after both teams eliminated strong contenders in the semifinals.

Zeeland West defeated defending champion DeWitt 42-26, ending the Panthers' bid for a second consecutive state title.

Harper Woods delivered an equally impressive performance, defeating previously undefeated Chelsea 42-15.

The Pioneers entered the semifinals with a perfect 12-0 record but could not slow Harper Woods.

Both finalists enter the championship game with 11-2 records.

Division 3 State Semifinal Scores — Nov. 21

Zeeland West 42, DeWitt 26

Harper Woods 42, Chelsea 15

VIEW THE UPDATED DIVISION 3 PLAYOFF BRACKET

Division 4 Michigan High School Football Playoff Bracket

State championship — Friday, Nov. 27, 12:30 p.m.

Dearborn Divine Child (12-1) vs. Grand Rapids Kenowa Hills (12-1)

Division 4 features defending state champion Dearborn Divine Child against Grand Rapids Kenowa Hills.

Divine Child earned another championship appearance with a convincing 42-7 victory over Detroit Country Day.

Kenowa Hills defeated Grand Rapids South Christian 38-14 in the other semifinal.

Both teams enter the championship with 12-1 records, setting up a matchup between two programs that have been among the classification's strongest throughout the postseason.

Divine Child will attempt to repeat as champion, while Kenowa Hills looks to complete its playoff run with a state title.

Division 4 State Semifinal Scores — Nov. 21

Dearborn Divine Child 42, Detroit Country Day 7

Grand Rapids Kenowa Hills 38, Grand Rapids South Christian 14

VIEW THE UPDATED DIVISION 4 PLAYOFF BRACKET

Division 5 Michigan High School Football Playoff Bracket

State championship — Saturday, Nov. 28, 4 p.m.

Frankenmuth (12-1) vs. Grand Rapids West Catholic (11-2)

Division 5 features Frankenmuth against defending state champion Grand Rapids West Catholic.

Frankenmuth delivered the most lopsided victory of Michigan's 11-player semifinal round, overwhelming Monroe Jefferson 56-0.

The Eagles enter the championship game with a 12-1 record after recording their latest postseason shutout.

West Catholic advanced with a 45-25 victory over Ogemaw Heights, earning an opportunity to defend its state championship.

The Falcons have won 11 games this season and will face a Frankenmuth team coming off one of the most impressive performances of the postseason.

Division 5 State Semifinal Scores — Nov. 21

Frankenmuth 56, Monroe Jefferson 0

Grand Rapids West Catholic 45, Ogemaw Heights 25

VIEW THE UPDATED DIVISION 5 PLAYOFF BRACKET

Division 6 Michigan High School Football Playoff Bracket

State championship — Friday, Nov. 27, 4 p.m.

Almont (13-0) vs. Jackson Lumen Christi (11-2)

Division 6 features undefeated Almont against defending state champion Jackson Lumen Christi.

Almont continued its perfect season with a 30-6 victory over previously unbeaten Kingsley.

The Raiders enter the championship game at 13-0 after eliminating a Kingsley team that had also reached the semifinals without a loss.

Jackson Lumen Christi advanced with a 29-20 victory over Detroit Edison, securing another opportunity to compete for a state title.

The Titans will attempt to defend their championship against an Almont team seeking to finish the season unbeaten.

Division 6 State Semifinal Scores — Nov. 21

Almont 30, Kingsley 6

Jackson Lumen Christi 29, Detroit Edison 20

VIEW THE UPDATED DIVISION 6 PLAYOFF BRACKET

Division 7 Michigan High School Football Playoff Bracket

State championship — Saturday, Nov. 28, 9:30 a.m.

Ottawa Lake Whiteford (11-2) vs. Ithaca (12-1)

Division 7 features Ottawa Lake Whiteford against Ithaca after both teams delivered strong semifinal performances.

Whiteford advanced with a 52-25 victory over Ravenna, while Ithaca defeated defending state champion Menominee 34-26.

The victory ended Menominee's bid for a second consecutive Division 7 championship.

Ithaca enters the final with a 12-1 record, while Whiteford brings an 11-2 mark into the championship game.

Division 7 State Semifinal Scores — Nov. 21

Ottawa Lake Whiteford 52, Ravenna 25

Ithaca 34, Menominee 26

VIEW THE UPDATED DIVISION 7 PLAYOFF BRACKET

Division 8 Michigan High School Football Playoff Bracket

State championship — Friday, Nov. 27, 9:30 a.m.

Beal City (13-0) vs. Hudson (12-1)

Division 8 features undefeated Beal City against Hudson in the opening championship game of the weekend.

Beal City survived one of the closest games of semifinal weekend, edging New Lothrop 23-22.

The Aggies improved to 13-0 and will attempt to complete a perfect season with a victory at Ford Field.

Hudson advanced with a remarkable 72-44 victory over Madison Heights Madison.

The Tigers scored more points than any other team in Michigan's 11-player semifinals, setting up an intriguing matchup between Hudson's explosive offense and undefeated Beal City.

Division 8 State Semifinal Scores — Nov. 21

Beal City 23, New Lothrop 22

Hudson 72, Madison Heights Madison 44

VIEW THE UPDATED DIVISION 8 PLAYOFF BRACKET

Michigan Eight-Player Football State Championship Results

Michigan's two eight-player football championships were decided Saturday, Nov. 21, at Northern Michigan University's Superior Dome in Marquette.

Eight-Player Division 1 State Championship

Blanchard Montabella 56, Deckerville 0

Blanchard Montabella captured the Division 1 eight-player state championship with a dominant 56-0 victory over Deckerville.

Montabella controlled the championship game from start to finish, securing the title with a shutout.

Eight-Player Division 2 State Championship

Gaylord St. Mary 49, Mendon 34

Gaylord St. Mary defeated Mendon 49-34 to win the Division 2 eight-player state championship.

The championship matchup featured two undefeated teams, with Gaylord St. Mary completing its season without a loss.

Both results are confirmed by the Michigan High School Athletic Association.

Michigan High School Athletic Association

When Are the 2026 Michigan High School Football State Championships?

The MHSAA will crown its eight remaining 11-player football state champions Friday and Saturday, Nov. 27-28, at Ford Field in Detroit.

Friday, Nov. 27

9:30 a.m. — Division 8: Beal City vs. Hudson

12:30 p.m. — Division 4: Dearborn Divine Child vs. Grand Rapids Kenowa Hills

4 p.m. — Division 6: Almont vs. Jackson Lumen Christi

7 p.m. — Division 2: Orchard Lake St. Mary's vs. Muskegon Mona Shores

Saturday, Nov. 28

9:30 a.m. — Division 7: Ottawa Lake Whiteford vs. Ithaca

12:30 p.m. — Division 3: Zeeland West vs. Harper Woods

4 p.m. — Division 5: Frankenmuth vs. Grand Rapids West Catholic

7 p.m. — Division 1: Detroit Catholic Central vs. Romeo

All times are Eastern.

The championship games will be available to stream live and on demand through the NFHS Network.

What's Next in the Michigan High School Football Playoffs?

Michigan's championship weekend begins Friday morning with undefeated Beal City facing Hudson in Division 8.

The Friday schedule also features defending champions Dearborn Divine Child, Jackson Lumen Christi and Orchard Lake St. Mary's attempting to repeat.

Saturday's championship games include Ithaca against Ottawa Lake Whiteford, Zeeland West against Harper Woods and Frankenmuth against Grand Rapids West Catholic.

The weekend concludes with one of the most anticipated matchups of the postseason as undefeated Romeo faces defending Division 1 champion Detroit Catholic Central.

Romeo enters the game after eliminating previously unbeaten Detroit Cass Tech, while Catholic Central is attempting to win another championship following its victory over East Kentwood.

With the two eight-player championships already decided, Michigan's final eight football champions will be crowned at Ford Field over Thanksgiving weekend.

High School On SI will continue updating the Michigan high school football playoff brackets with championship scores and final results as the 2026 season concludes.