Updated Michigan High School Football Playoff Brackets: Scores, Matchups for Nov. 21

The 2026 Michigan high school football playoffs are down to their final four teams in each of the eight 11-player divisions, setting the stage for 16 state semifinal games Saturday, Nov. 21.

Thirty-two teams remain in contention for a trip to Ford Field in Detroit, where the Michigan High School Athletic Association will crown eight 11-player state champions Nov. 27-28.

The regional championship round produced several dramatic finishes, major upsets and impressive performances by some of Michigan's leading championship contenders.

In Division 1, undefeated Detroit Cass Tech defeated Northville 40-30, while undefeated Romeo survived a 16-9 battle against Rochester Hills Stoney Creek. The two teams will meet in one of the most anticipated semifinal games of the weekend.

East Kentwood also remained unbeaten with a 23-20 victory over Portage Central and will face Detroit Catholic Central, which eliminated Clarkston 21-7.

Division 2 features a matchup between Muskegon Mona Shores and Milford, while Orchard Lake St. Mary's will face Grosse Pointe South.

In Division 3, undefeated Chelsea continued its championship pursuit with a 42-24 victory over Mason. The Bulldogs will meet Harper Woods, which eliminated Warren De La Salle 35-20.

Division 6 features another battle of unbeaten teams, with Kingsley facing Almont. Kingsley edged Sanford-Meridian 34-28, while Almont defeated Marine City 41-14.

The eight-player playoffs are one week ahead of the 11-player tournament. Their two championship games will be played Nov. 21 at the Superior Dome on the Northern Michigan University campus in Marquette.

Here is a division-by-division look at the updated Michigan high school football playoff brackets, including regional championship scores, Nov. 21 semifinal matchups and links to the full postseason brackets.

Division 1 Michigan High School Football Playoff Bracket

Division 1 features three undefeated teams among its four semifinalists.

East Kentwood improved to 12-0 with a 23-20 victory over Portage Central. The Falcons will face Detroit Catholic Central, which defeated Clarkston 21-7.

The other semifinal features a showdown between undefeated Detroit Cass Tech and undefeated Romeo.

Cass Tech defeated Northville 40-30 to capture its regional championship.

Romeo survived a defensive battle against Rochester Hills Stoney Creek, winning 16-9.

Both semifinal winners will advance to the Division 1 championship game Nov. 28 at Ford Field.

Division 1 State Semifinal Matchups — Saturday, Nov. 21

East Kentwood (12-0) vs. Detroit Catholic Central (11-1) — 1 p.m., Jackson High School

Detroit Cass Tech (12-0) vs. Romeo (12-0) — 1 p.m., Troy Athens High School

Division 1 Regional Championship Scores — Nov. 13-14

East Kentwood 23, Portage Central 20

Detroit Catholic Central 21, Clarkston 7

Detroit Cass Tech 40, Northville 30

Romeo 16, Rochester Hills Stoney Creek 9

VIEW THE UPDATED DIVISION 1 PLAYOFF BRACKET

Division 2 Michigan High School Football Playoff Bracket

Division 2 features four teams that survived a competitive regional championship round.

Muskegon Mona Shores delivered one of the weekend's most impressive victories, defeating Byron Center 45-28.

The Sailors will face Milford, which edged South Lyon 26-20.

The other semifinal features Grosse Pointe South against Orchard Lake St. Mary's.

Grosse Pointe South advanced with a dominant 50-13 victory over Livonia Franklin.

Orchard Lake St. Mary's defeated Birmingham Brother Rice 48-14, setting up a matchup between two teams with contrasting postseason paths.

The winners will meet in the Division 2 championship game Nov. 27 at Ford Field.

Division 2 State Semifinal Matchups — Saturday, Nov. 21

Muskegon Mona Shores (11-1) vs. Milford (11-1) — 1 p.m., Battle Creek Harper Creek High School

Grosse Pointe South (11-1) vs. Orchard Lake St. Mary's (9-3) — 1 p.m., Novi High School

Division 2 Regional Championship Scores — Nov. 13

Muskegon Mona Shores 45, Byron Center 28

Milford 26, South Lyon 20

Grosse Pointe South 50, Livonia Franklin 13

Orchard Lake St. Mary's 48, Birmingham Brother Rice 14

VIEW THE UPDATED DIVISION 2 PLAYOFF BRACKET

Division 3 Michigan High School Football Playoff Bracket

Division 3 features undefeated Chelsea and three other teams seeking a place in the state championship game.

Chelsea improved to 12-0 with a 42-24 victory over Mason.

The Bulldogs will face Harper Woods, which defeated Warren De La Salle 35-20.

The other semifinal features DeWitt against Zeeland West.

DeWitt advanced with a 41-24 victory over Mount Pleasant, while Zeeland West survived a 30-24 battle against Middleville Thornapple Kellogg.

Both matchups will determine the finalists for the Division 3 championship game Nov. 28.

Division 3 State Semifinal Matchups — Saturday, Nov. 21

DeWitt (10-2) vs. Zeeland West (10-2) — 1 p.m., Caledonia High School

Chelsea (12-0) vs. Harper Woods (10-2) — 1 p.m., Ypsilanti Lincoln High School

Division 3 Regional Championship Scores — Nov. 13

DeWitt 41, Mount Pleasant 24

Zeeland West 30, Thornapple Kellogg 24

Chelsea 42, Mason 24

Harper Woods 35, Warren De La Salle 20

VIEW THE UPDATED DIVISION 3 PLAYOFF BRACKET

Division 4 Michigan High School Football Playoff Bracket

Division 4 features a compelling West Michigan matchup between Grand Rapids Kenowa Hills and Grand Rapids South Christian.

Kenowa Hills advanced with a 42-21 victory over Hudsonville Unity Christian.

South Christian defeated Portland 35-20 to secure its semifinal berth.

The other semifinal features Dearborn Divine Child against Birmingham Detroit Country Day.

Divine Child survived a 21-14 battle against Goodrich, while Detroit Country Day defeated Macomb Lutheran North 21-13.

Both semifinal winners will advance to the Division 4 championship game Nov. 27.

Division 4 State Semifinal Matchups — Saturday, Nov. 21

Grand Rapids Kenowa Hills (11-1) vs. Grand Rapids South Christian (11-1) — 1 p.m., Rockford High School

Dearborn Divine Child (11-1) vs. Birmingham Detroit Country Day (9-3) — 1 p.m., Rochester Adams High School

Division 4 Regional Championship Scores — Nov. 13

Grand Rapids Kenowa Hills 42, Hudsonville Unity Christian 21

Grand Rapids South Christian 35, Portland 20

Dearborn Divine Child 21, Goodrich 14

Detroit Country Day 21, Macomb Lutheran North 13

VIEW THE UPDATED DIVISION 4 PLAYOFF BRACKET

Division 5 Michigan High School Football Playoff Bracket

Division 5 features a pair of intriguing semifinal matchups involving four teams with two losses or fewer.

Grand Rapids West Catholic will face Ogemaw Heights in one semifinal.

Ogemaw Heights advanced with a narrow 15-12 victory over Negaunee, while West Catholic continued its postseason run to reach the final four.

The other semifinal features Frankenmuth against Monroe Jefferson.

Frankenmuth defeated Saginaw Swan Valley 27-21 in a competitive regional championship game.

Monroe Jefferson survived an even closer contest, edging Summit Academy 15-12.

The winners will meet in the Division 5 championship game Nov. 28.

Division 5 State Semifinal Matchups — Saturday, Nov. 21

Grand Rapids West Catholic (10-2) vs. Ogemaw Heights (10-2) — 1 p.m., Big Rapids High School

Frankenmuth (11-1) vs. Monroe Jefferson (11-1) — 1 p.m., Rochester Hills Stoney Creek High School

Division 5 Regional Championship Scores — Nov. 13-14

Ogemaw Heights 15, Negaunee 12

Frankenmuth 27, Saginaw Swan Valley 21

Monroe Jefferson 15, Summit Academy 12

VIEW THE UPDATED DIVISION 5 PLAYOFF BRACKET

Division 6 Michigan High School Football Playoff Bracket

Division 6 features one of the most anticipated semifinal matchups in the state, with undefeated Kingsley facing undefeated Almont.

Kingsley improved to 12-0 with a 34-28 victory over Sanford-Meridian.

Almont also remained perfect, defeating Marine City 41-14.

The winner will advance to the Division 6 championship game Nov. 27.

The other semifinal features Jackson Lumen Christi against Detroit Edison.

Lumen Christi delivered a dominant performance in the regional championship round, defeating Belding 56-20.

Detroit Edison advanced with a 39-8 victory over Ecorse.

Division 6 State Semifinal Matchups — Saturday, Nov. 21

Kingsley (12-0) vs. Almont (12-0) — 1 p.m., Clare High School

Jackson Lumen Christi (10-2) vs. Detroit Edison (11-1) — 1 p.m., Westland John Glenn High School

Division 6 Regional Championship Scores — Nov. 13

Kingsley 34, Sanford-Meridian 28

Almont 41, Marine City 14

Jackson Lumen Christi 56, Belding 20

Detroit Edison 39, Ecorse 8

VIEW THE UPDATED DIVISION 6 PLAYOFF BRACKET

Division 7 Michigan High School Football Playoff Bracket

Division 7 features Menominee against Ithaca and Ravenna against Ottawa Lake Whiteford.

Menominee advanced with a 21-14 victory over Charlevoix.

The Maroons will face Ithaca, which defeated Pewamo-Westphalia 29-10.

The other semifinal features Ravenna against Whiteford.

Ravenna edged North Muskegon 21-14, while Whiteford defeated Jonesville 32-20.

Both winners will advance to the Division 7 championship game Nov. 28.

Division 7 State Semifinal Matchups — Saturday, Nov. 21

Menominee (11-1) vs. Ithaca (11-1) — 1 p.m., Gaylord High School

Ravenna (10-2) vs. Ottawa Lake Whiteford (10-2) — 1 p.m., Mattawan High School

Division 7 Regional Championship Scores — Nov. 13-14

Menominee 21, Charlevoix 14

Ithaca 29, Pewamo-Westphalia 10

Ravenna 21, North Muskegon 14

Whiteford 32, Jonesville 20

VIEW THE UPDATED DIVISION 7 PLAYOFF BRACKET

Division 8 Michigan High School Football Playoff Bracket

Division 8 features undefeated Beal City against New Lothrop in one semifinal, while Hudson will face Madison Heights Madison in the other.

Beal City remained unbeaten with a 45-16 victory over Bark River-Harris.

The Aggies will face New Lothrop, which survived a 39-34 battle against Ubly.

Hudson delivered one of the most dominant performances of the regional championship round, defeating Springport 61-20.

The Tigers will face Madison Heights Madison, which defeated Clarkston Everest Collegiate 34-22.

The semifinal winners will advance to the Division 8 championship game Nov. 27.

Division 8 State Semifinal Matchups — Saturday, Nov. 21

Beal City (12-0) vs. New Lothrop (11-1) — 1 p.m., Alma High School

Hudson (11-1) vs. Madison Heights Madison (10-2) — 1 p.m., Redford Union High School

Division 8 Regional Championship Scores — Nov. 13-14

Beal City 45, Bark River-Harris 16

New Lothrop 39, Ubly 34

Hudson 61, Springport 20

Madison Heights Madison 34, Clarkston Everest Collegiate 22

VIEW THE UPDATED DIVISION 8 PLAYOFF BRACKET

Michigan Eight-Player High School Football Championship Brackets

Michigan's eight-player football playoffs have reached the championship round, with four teams remaining across two divisions.

The championship games will be played Saturday, Nov. 21, at the Superior Dome at Northern Michigan University in Marquette.

Eight-Player Division 1 State Championship

Blanchard Montabella (11-1) vs. Deckerville (11-1)

Saturday, Nov. 21 — 11 a.m.

Montabella and Deckerville will compete for the Division 1 eight-player state championship.

Montabella advanced through the southern portion of the bracket, while Deckerville emerged from the northern half.

Eight-Player Division 2 State Championship

Mendon (12-0) vs. Gaylord St. Mary (12-0)

Saturday, Nov. 21 — 2 p.m.

Division 2 features a battle of undefeated teams.

Mendon and Gaylord St. Mary enter the championship game with identical 12-0 records, guaranteeing that one team will finish the season unbeaten.

Both eight-player championship games will be played at the Superior Dome in Marquette.

When Are the 2026 Michigan High School Football State Championships?

Michigan will crown 10 high school football state champions during November, including eight 11-player champions and two eight-player champions.

The eight-player championships will take place Saturday, Nov. 21, at the Superior Dome in Marquette.

The 11-player state championship games will be played Nov. 27-28 at Ford Field in Detroit.

Friday, Nov. 27 — Ford Field

Division 8 championship — 9:30 a.m.

Division 4 championship — 12:30 p.m.

Division 6 championship — 4 p.m.

Division 2 championship — 7 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 28 — Ford Field

Division 7 championship — 9:30 a.m.

Division 3 championship — 12:30 p.m.

Division 5 championship — 4 p.m.

Division 1 championship — 7 p.m.

All times are Eastern.

What's Next in the Michigan High School Football Playoffs?

The Nov. 21 state semifinals will determine which 16 teams advance to the eight 11-player championship games at Ford Field.

Several matchups carry major championship implications.

In Division 1, undefeated Cass Tech faces undefeated Romeo, while undefeated East Kentwood meets Detroit Catholic Central.

Division 2 features Muskegon Mona Shores against Milford and Grosse Pointe South against Orchard Lake St. Mary's.

Division 3 includes undefeated Chelsea against Harper Woods and DeWitt against Zeeland West.

Division 4 features Kenowa Hills against South Christian and Divine Child against Detroit Country Day.

Division 5 includes West Catholic against Ogemaw Heights and Frankenmuth against Monroe Jefferson.

Division 6 features the undefeated showdown between Kingsley and Almont, along with Jackson Lumen Christi against Detroit Edison.

Division 7 includes Menominee against Ithaca and Ravenna against Whiteford.

Division 8 features undefeated Beal City against New Lothrop and Hudson against Madison Heights Madison.

The winners will move one step closer to Michigan's eight 11-player state championships, while the two eight-player champions will be crowned Nov. 21 in Marquette.

High School On SI will continue updating the Michigan high school football playoff brackets with semifinal scores, championship matchups and final results throughout November.