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Michigan High School High Football Schedule, Results, Live Updates - October 16

Follow the action throughout the evening of Michigan high school football
Jack Butler|
Detroit Catholic Central Shamrocks Ryan Jaafar (5) runs for yardage against Orchard Lake St. Mary's Joshua Gonzales (17) during the second half of the MHSAA game at Orchard Lake St. Mary’s in Orchard Lake, Friday, October 9, 2026.
Detroit Catholic Central Shamrocks Ryan Jaafar (5) runs for yardage against Orchard Lake St. Mary's Joshua Gonzales (17) during the second half of the MHSAA game at Orchard Lake St. Mary’s in Orchard Lake, Friday, October 9, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Michigan high school football season enters the final weeks of the regular season. You can follow the action throughout the night with our Michigan high school football scoreboards.

Michigan High School High Football Schedule, Results, Live Updates - October 16

Full Michigan High School Football Scoreboard (select to view full scoreboard)

DIVISION 1 SCOREBOARD

DIVISION 2 SCOREBOARD

DIVISION 3 SCOREBOARD

DIVISION 4 SCOREBOARD

DIVISION 5 SCOREBOARD

DIVISION 6 SCOREBOARD

DIVISION 7 SCOREBOARD

DIVISION 8 SCOREBOARD

CLASS 8 MAN 1

CLASS 8 MAN 2

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Jack Butler
JACK BUTLER

Jack Butler is the Regional Editor of the Midwest for SBLive/High School on SI. Jack has covered high school sports in Oregon, Arizona and Minnesota.

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