Michigan High School High Football Schedule, Results, Live Updates - October 23
Follow the action throughout the evening of Michigan high school football
The Michigan high school football season enters the final weeks of the regular season. You can follow the action throughout the night with our Michigan high school football scoreboards.
Michigan High School High Football Schedule, Results, Live Updates - October 23
Full Michigan High School Football Scoreboard (select to view full scoreboard)
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JACK BUTLER
Jack Butler is the Regional Editor of the Midwest for SBLive/High School on SI. Jack has covered high school sports in Oregon, Arizona and Minnesota.Follow @Butler917