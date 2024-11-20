Michigan (MHSAA) high school football 2024 playoff brackets, semifinal matchups, game times (11/20/2024)

High School

Here are all the 2024 Michigan high school football playoff brackets for every division

The 2024 Michigan high school football playoffs continue with the semifinals on Saturday, November 23. All games are at 12 p.m.

One more win gets these teams to the 2024 MHSAA Championships at Ford Field. High School on SI has brackets for every division of the playoffs.

Click on each Division for brackets.

2024 Michigan high school football playoff brackets, semifinal matchups

DIVISION 1 BRACKET

Hudsonville vs. Adams

Detroit Catholic Central vs. Cass Tech

DIVISION 2 BRACKET

Byron Center vs. East Lansing

St. Mary's Prep vs. Groves

DIVISION 3 BRACKET

DeWitt vs. Zeeland West

Mason vs. Detroit King

DIVISION 4 BRACKET

South Christian vs. Niles

Goodrich vs. Harper Woods

DIVISION 5 BRACKET

Frankenmuth vs. Grand Rapids Catholic Central

Notre Dame Prep vs. Flat Rock

DIVISION 6 BRACKET

Boyne City vs. Lansing Catholic

Lumen Christi Catholic vs. Marine City

DIVISION 7 BRACKET

North Muskegon vs. Millington

Schoolcraft vs. St. Mary Catholic Central

DIVISION 8 BRACKET

Beal City vs. Fowler

Decatur vs. Richard

8-Player Pairings

DIVISION 1 BRACKETS

Championship

Pickford vs. Deckerville

DIVISION 2 BRACKETS

Championships

Forest Park vs. Morrice

