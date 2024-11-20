Michigan (MHSAA) high school football 2024 playoff brackets, semifinal matchups, game times (11/20/2024)
The 2024 Michigan high school football playoffs continue with the semifinals on Saturday, November 23. All games are at 12 p.m.
One more win gets these teams to the 2024 MHSAA Championships at Ford Field. High School on SI has brackets for every division of the playoffs.
Click on each Division for brackets.
2024 Michigan high school football playoff brackets, semifinal matchups
DIVISION 1 BRACKET
Hudsonville vs. Adams
Detroit Catholic Central vs. Cass Tech
DIVISION 2 BRACKET
Byron Center vs. East Lansing
St. Mary's Prep vs. Groves
DIVISION 3 BRACKET
DeWitt vs. Zeeland West
Mason vs. Detroit King
DIVISION 4 BRACKET
South Christian vs. Niles
Goodrich vs. Harper Woods
DIVISION 5 BRACKET
Frankenmuth vs. Grand Rapids Catholic Central
Notre Dame Prep vs. Flat Rock
DIVISION 6 BRACKET
Boyne City vs. Lansing Catholic
Lumen Christi Catholic vs. Marine City
DIVISION 7 BRACKET
North Muskegon vs. Millington
Schoolcraft vs. St. Mary Catholic Central
DIVISION 8 BRACKET
Beal City vs. Fowler
Decatur vs. Richard
8-Player Pairings
DIVISION 1 BRACKETS
Championship
Pickford vs. Deckerville
DIVISION 2 BRACKETS
Championships
Forest Park vs. Morrice
