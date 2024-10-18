Michigan (MHSAA) high school football scores, live updates (10/18/2024)
Michigan high school football continues with a slate of top games in Week 7. High School on SI has scores from all 307 games on Friday.
The top game this week is a PSL Championship matchup between No. 4 Detroit King (6-1) and No. 13 Cass Tech (5-2). Detroit King defeated Cass Tech 18-12 in September.
Michigan (MHSAA) High School Football Scores
STATEWIDE MICHIGAN HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL SCOREBOARD
DIVISION 1 SCOREBOARD | DIVISION 2 SCOREBOARD
DIVISION 3 SCOREBOARD | DIVISION 4 SCOREBOARD
DIVISION 5 SCOREBOARD | DIVISION 6 SCOREBOARD
DIVISION 7 SCOREBOARD | DIVISION 8 SCOREBOARD
8-MAN 1 SCOREBOARD | 8-MAN 2 SCOREBOARD
2024 MICHIGAN FOOTBALL SCHEDULES: FIND YOUR TEAM
Can't make it to the game but still want to watch your favorite team live this week? You can watch dozens of Michigan high school football games live on the NFHS Network:
