Michigan (MHSAA) high school football scores, live updates (9/27/2024)

High School on SI has live Michigan high school football scores from Week 5 of the 2024 season

Mona Shores has a big game against Muskegon in week 5 of Michigan high school football.
Michigan high school football continues with a slate of top games in Week 5. High School on SI has scores from all 294 games on Friday.

The No. 7 De La Salle Pilots (3-1) play the No. 4 Detroit Catholic Central (4-0) on Sunday, but that Catholic League game is the best of the week. The other top-25 matchups include No. 8 Rochester Adams (4-0) against No. 18 Lake Orion (3-1), and No. 12 Mona Shores (4-0) faces No. 25 Muskegon (1-2)

Michigan High School Football Scores

STATEWIDE MICHIGAN HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL SCOREBOARD

DIVISION 1 SCOREBOARD | DIVISION 2 SCOREBOARD

DIVISION 3 SCOREBOARD | DIVISION 4 SCOREBOARD

DIVISION 5 SCOREBOARD | DIVISION 6 SCOREBOARD

DIVISION 7 SCOREBOARD | DIVISION 8 SCOREBOARD

8-MAN 1 SCOREBOARD | 8-MAN 2 SCOREBOARD

2024 MICHIGAN FOOTBALL SCHEDULES: FIND YOUR TEAM

Can't make it to the game but still want to watch your favorite team live this week? You can watch dozens of Michigan high school football games live on the NFHS Network:

WATCH LIVE ON NFHS NETWORK

