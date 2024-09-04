Rockford football's Kade Friesen voted top defensive lineman in Michigan high school football entering 2024 season
After a week of fan voting, Rockford football's Kade Friesen was voted the top defensive lineman entering the 2024 Michigan high school football season.
Top defensive linemen in Michigan high school football entering 2024 season
Kade Friesen, Sr., Rockford
A hybrid defensive end/outside linebacker, Friesen is a “disruptive force,” said Rockford coach Robert Banaszak.
“He is constantly swarming around the quarterback or ball carrier,” said Banaszak of the all-conference defender. “He also is super versatile playing, with the ability to cover skill players man-to-man in the passing game.
— Jack Butler | butler@scorebooklive.com | @Butler917 on X