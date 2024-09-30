Top 25 Michigan high school football rankings (9/30/2024)
We're over halfway through the Michigan high school football, and the top teams continue to separate themselves from the pack.
The then No. 4 Detroit Catholic Central Shamrocks (5-0) defeated the then No. 7 De La Salle Collegiate Pilots (3-2) 31-14 in the top showdown in Michigan high school football.
Jenison upset then No. 10 Rockford (3-2) 15-14 to knock the Rams all the way to No. 25 in this week's rankings.
Michigan high school football top 25 rankings
1. Belleville (5-0)
Belleville took care of Livonia Franklin 35-6 on Friday. The Tigers have scored at least 35 points in every game this season with senior LSU commit Bryce Underwood leading the way at quarterback. Belleville will play John Glenn next on October 4.
2. Detroit Catholic Central (5-0)
Catholic Central handled De La Salle on Friday by a score of 31-14. The Shamrocks were able to force two turnovers and keep the Pilot offense to a third down conversion rate of 5-for-12 (42%). Catholic Central is set to play Brother Rice next.
3. Macomb Dakota (5-0)
Dakota dismantled Chippewa Valley by a score of 34-7. The Cougars defense hasn’t allowed a team to score double digit points since they beat Fordson 38-14 in week one. Dakota is set to play Romeo next.
4. Saline (5-0)
Saline dominated Ann Arbor Huron 48-0 on Friday. It was the second shutout victory for the Hornets this season, the first coming against Ann Arbor Pioneer (50-0) on September 13. Saline plays Bedford next on October 4.
5. Detroit King (4-1)
King destroyed Detroit Ford on Friday as they came out on top 39-0. The Crusader defense has allowed just 12 points over their past three games. King will play Detroit Southeastern next on October 4.
6. Davison (4-1)
Davison took apart Saginaw United with a 57-0 win on Friday. The Cardinals have now scored over 40 points in four straight games since losing 21-3 to De La Salle on opening night. Davison is set to host East Lansing next.
7. Groves (5-0)
Groves defeated Harper Woods 28-12 on Friday. The Falcons have allowed just 52 points over their five games this season. Groves will look to stay undefeated when it hosts South Lyon next.
8. Eisenhower (5-0)
Eisenhower dominated Sterling Heights Stevenson 35-13 on Friday. The Eagles have outscored opponents 175-48 so far this season. Eisenhower is set to visit Chippewa Valley next on October 4.
9. Mona Shores (5-0)
Mona Shores defeated Muskegon 42-27 on Friday. The Sailors have scored 147 total points so far this season. Mona Shores will take on Grand Rapids Forest Hills Northern next.
10. De La Salle (3-2)
De La Salle has now lost two games in a row after losing to Catholic Central 31-14 on Friday. The Pilot offense was held to under 250 total yards in the contest. De La Salle has a bye week to fix things up, after which it has to visit Brother Rice on October 11.
11. Lake Orion (4-1)
The Dragons defeated Rochester Adams 28-25 on Friday. Lake Orion gained nearly 200 yards on the ground in the victory. The Dragons will visit West Bloomfield next on October 4.
12. DeWitt (5-0)
DeWitt took down East Lansing 42-35 on Friday. The offensive shootout saw the Panthers run for almost 400 yards and gain almost 500 as a unit. DeWitt hosts Holt next on October 4.
13. Rochester Adams (4-1)
Rochester Adams took its first loss on Friday, falling to Lake Orion by a score of 28-25. It was the most points the Highlanders have given up in a game this season. Rochester Adams will look to get back in the win column when it visits Oxford next on October 4.
14. Clarkston (3-2)
Clarkston took care of West Bloomfield by a score of 35-20. The Wolves gained over 200 yards on the ground and held West Bloomfield under 90 in the same category. Clarkston is set to play Troy Athens next on October 4.
15. Cass Tech (3-2)
Cass Tech destroyed East English Village Prep 40-6 on Friday. In their three wins this season, the Technicians have outscored opponents 131-9. Cass Tech will play Detroit Renaissance next.
16. Howell (5-0)
Howell took down Northville by a score of 27-12. The Highlanders have yet to allow a team to score more than 17 points on their defense. Howell is set to host Hartland next on October 4.
17. Byron Center (4-1)
Byron Center easily took care of Grand Rapids Union by a score of 48-6. The Bulldogs have scored at least 42 points in all four of their wins this season. Byron Center is set to visit Muskegon Reeths-Puffer next.
18. Zeeland West (4-1)
The Dux lost their first game of the season by a score of 20-8 at the hands of Unity Christian. It was the first game this season in which Zeeland West failed to score at least 28 points. The Dux will look to get back in the win column when they host Grand Rapids Forest Hills Central next.
19. Walled Lake Western (5-0)
Walled Lake Western destroyed Lakeland 42-7 on Friday. The Warriors have outscored opponents 269-28 so far this season. Walled Lake Western will look to stay undefeated when it hosts South Lyon East next.
20. Hudsonville (4-1)
Hudsonville was able to come away with a 35-6 win over East Kentwood in week five. It was the Eagles’ third straight game scoring over 28 points. Hudsonville is set to host Grand Haven next on October 4.
21. Unity Christian (5-0)
Unity took down Zeeland West 20-8 on Friday. The Crusaders defense has yet to allow an opposing offense to score more than 21 points in a game this season. Unity will look to stay undefeated when it visits Wyoming next.
22. St. Mary’s Prep (3-2)
St. Mary’s Prep dismantled Kettering 64-0 on Friday. In their three wins, the Eaglets have allowed a total of 19 points. St. Mary’s Prep will host Detroit Country Day next on October 4.
23. Gibraltar Carlson (5-0)
The Marauders blew out Southgate Anderson 63-13 in week five. Carlson ran for over 500 yards against Southgate, and their junior running back Izaiah Wright visited Michigan a day later. The Marauders are set to host Trenton next.
24. Corunna (5-0)
Corunna took apart Lake Fenton by a score of 41-19 on Friday. The Cavaliers have scored 198 points so far this season. Corunna will visit Goodrich next as it looks to stay undefeated.
25. Rockford (3-2)
Rockford has lost two games in a row after falling to Jenison by a score of 15-14. 14 points is the least the Rams offense has scored in a game this season. Rockford will look to get back on track as it visits Caledonia next on October 4.
More Michigan high school sports coverage from High School on SI
Top quarterbacks in Michigan high school football entering 2024 season
Top pass catchers in Michigan high school football entering 2024 season
Top running backs in Michigan high school football entering 2024 season
Top offensive lineman in Michigan high school football entering 2024 season
Top defensive backs in Michigan high school football entering 2024 season
Top linebackers in Michigan high school football entering 2024 season
Top defensive linemen in Michigan high school football entering 2024 season
SBLIVE SPORTS LAUNCHES HIGH SCHOOL ON SI
High School On SI will serve as the premier destination for high school sports fans, delivering unparalleled coverage of high school athletics nationwide through in-depth stories, recruiting coverage, rankings, highlights and much more. The launch of a dedicated high school experience expands Sports Illustrated’s reach to even more local communities as fans can now truly follow athletes from “preps to the pros” on a single platform, bringing them closer to the action than ever before.
For more information, visit si.com/high-school.
Download the SBLive App
To get live updates on your phone - as well as follow your favorite teams and top games - you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App | Download Android App
— Jack Butler | butler@scorebooklive.com | @Butler917 on X