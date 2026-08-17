Top Michigan High School Football QB Donald Tabron II Commits

One of the top Michigan high school football players in the state has made his college decision official.

Donald Tabron II, who will be a senior this fall at Cass Technical High School, announced his commitment to Texas A&M. The 6-foot-4 Tabron had narrowed his choice down to the Aggies, LSU and Oregon.

Tabron is ranked as the No. 4 player in Michigan high school football by 247Sports, coming in as the No. 3 quarterback in the Class of 2028 and the No. 49 player overall in the country. In the 247Sports Composite rankings, he is second in Michigan, third at his position and 29th overall for all high school football players.

Sophomore Season Stats:

2025 Record 13-1

2,819 Passing Yards

35 Passing TDs

2025 MHSAA D1 State Finalist



High School Stats through Sophomore Season:

23-1 as a Starter

4502 Passing Yards

52 Passing TDs

2024 D1 State Champ

2025 D1 State Finalsthttps://t.co/aXl5VXo2RK #hudl — Donald Tabron II (@donaldtabronII) January 20, 2026

Donald Tabron II Made Visit To College Station Earlier This Year

Back in April, Tabron made a visit to College Station, Texas, posting on social media about the trip.

“Can’t say enough about my time spent at Texas A&M,” Tabron wrote on X (formerly known as Twitter). “They are building something special and the development is real. Can’t wait to get back!!”

It was an immediate impact on the gridiron for Tabron, as he became the starter at Cass Tech, leading the Technicians to a Michigan High School Athletic Association Division I championship as a freshman. He completed 101 of 155 passes for over 1,600 yards and 17 touchdowns.

Cass Tech Has Made Two Michigan High School Football Title Games

During his sophomore season, Tabron went 13-1, throwing for nearly 2,900 yards with 35 touchdowns, as Cass Tech made the championship game, going 13-1 before falling to Catholic Central.

“As soon as (Texas A&M offensive coordinator Holomon Wiggins) and (Aggies quarterback coach Joey Lynch) got their jobs in January, they’ve been in communication with me ever since,” Tabron told ESPN in an interview. “It’s been consistent from then to now. And then I’ve been there three times this year.

“Being able to see it in person, going for a game last year and just being able to build a really good relationship with them made the difference.”

At the time of his decision, Tabron held 35 total offers, including from programs such as Colorado, Auburn, Kentucky, Miami, Michigan and defending national champion Indiana.

In Addition To Football, Donald Tabron Is A Multi-Sport Standout

Tabron is a multi-sport athlete for Cass Tech. In addition to the pair of state championship game runs and title, he is a regional champion in track and field for the Technicians and a regional qualifier in golf for the school.

This past May, Tabron was invited to the Under Armour All-American Game.

Cass Tech and Tabron are set to open the 2026 Michigan high school football season on August 28 at home against Michigan City. From there, they play at Grandville and Southeastern, returning home to host Mumford, King and Western International.

The Technicians finish the regular season against Renaissance.