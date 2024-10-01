Vote: Who should be High School on SI's Michigan Athlete of the Week? (10/1/2024)
Read through the nominees and cast your vote. Voting will conclude Sunday at 11:59 p.m. and the winner will be announced Monday.
If you would like to make a nomination in a future week, please email butler@scorebooklive.com “MIHSAW Nomination” in the subject line.
Editor’s Note: Our Athlete of the Week feature and corresponding poll is intended to be fun, and we do not set limits on how many times a fan can vote during the competition. However, we do not allow votes that are generated by script, macro or other automated means. Athletes that receive votes generated by script, macro or other automated means will be disqualified.
Keion Boone, Detroit Renaissance
Junior wide receiver Keion Boone accounted for four touchdowns (two rushing and two receiving) as Detroit Renaissance defeated Mumford, 30-0.
Jalen Kampen, Parchment
Kampen had 353 all-purpose yards in a win over Osuth Haven. He had 229 passing yards and two touchdowns, and he ran for 124 yards and three touchdowns.
Drew Neer, Boyne City
Junior quarterback Drew Neer had a good performance as he led Boyne City in a huge 40-0 win against Cheboygan. Neer completed 12 of his 18 passes 265 passing yards and four passing touchdowns.
Luke Smith, Flushing
Smith did it all in Week 5. He had three rushing touchdowns and two passing touchdowns in a win over Holly.
Avery Ortiz, Gibraltar Carlson
Ortiz had 201 rushing yards and two touchdowns in a 63-13 drubbing of Southgate Anderson.
Landon Mattis, Burton Bendle
Mattis threw for a touchdown, ran for a touchdown and returned a kickoff for a touchdown. He also had an interception on defense.
Brooks Hadden, Coopersville
Hadden was great for Coopersville. He had four touchdown receptions for 154 yards. The four touchdowns tied a single-game school record.
Ben Farkas, St. Clair
Junior quarterback Ben Farkas balled out in St. Clair’s 46-20 win against Center Line. Farkas would throw for 202 passing yards and two passing touchdowns while also rushing for 167 yards and three touchdowns to total her to five on the day.
Justin Jones, Howell
Senior running back Justin Jones had a stellar performance as he totaled four touchdowns in Howell’s 27-12 win.
Brandon Schomisch, St. John's
Senior running back Brandon Schomisch led St. Johns in a win against Williamston, 45-21. Schomisch finished the game with 33 carries for 221 yards and three touchdowns.
Cass Stanberry, Saugatuck
Senior quarterback and linebacker Cass Stanberry put up a performance for Saugatuck as they defeated Kellogg, 49-6. Stanberry would rush for 137 yards and four touchdowns while throwing for 65 yards and one touchdown. On defense he would compile 10 total tackles.
Charles Britton, Belleville
Britton was fantastic on defense for the Tigers. He had four interceptions, and he returned one for a touchdown.
Jackson Conn, Ithaca
Senior quarterback Jackson Conn had a stellar performance as he led Ithaca to a big 51-0 win over Hemlock. Conn threw for 115 yards and two touchdowns while adding 110 rushing yards and three touchdowns.
Julian Boardman, Columbia Central
Boardman was great on the ground. He had 154 yards and four touchdowns.
Benjamin Bullock, Berkeley
Junior linebacker Benjamin Bullock was dominant with his performance in Berkley’s 14-7 win against Royal Oak. Bullock finished the game with 17 total tackles on defense.
Noah Vanderline, Evart
Senior wide receiver Noah Vanderline showed out against Manton as Evart secured a 63-24 win. Vanderline finished the game with 10 receptions for 199 yards and four touchdowns.
Jayden Arthur, Clare
Senior quarterback Jayden Arthur had a good performance for Clare despite their 41-34 loss to Ogemaw Heights. Arthur threw for 200 yards and four touchdowns.
Gabby Divita, Grosse Pointe South
Junior Gabby Divita led Grosse Pointe South to a 3-1 set win over Romeo with her efforts. Divita finished with 32 kills, 12 digs, three assists, and two blocks.
Lilly Pharion, Madison
Sophomore Lilly Pharion had a good performance on Tuesday as Madison defeated Hillsdale to claim a 3-0 set win. Pharion finished with 23 kills, nine digs, and two aces.
Bryce Colbert, North Muskegon
Colbert threw for 304 yards and four touchdowns in a 42-6 win over Hart.
Alex Rodriguez, Fellowship Baptist Academy
Senior Alex Rodriguez put up numbers in Fellowship Baptist Academy’s 8-0 shutout win against Creative Technologies Academy. Rodriguez finished the game with five goals and one assist.
Jose Saucedo, Bangor
Senior Jose Saucedo continued to display his talents with his performance in Bangor’s 9-1 win over Comstock. Saucedo finished the game with a hat trick as he notched three goals while adding one assist.
Kaleb Chipelewski, Marquette
Senior Kaleb Chipelewski had himself a performance to lead Marquette in a 8–0 win against Iron Mountain. Chipelewski finished the game with four goals and two assists.
Jenna DeRosia, Bay City Western
DeRosia had 39 kills in three games against Elk Rapids, St. Johns and Traverse City.
More Michigan high school sports coverage from High School on SI
Top quarterbacks in Michigan high school football entering 2024 season
Top pass catchers in Michigan high school football entering 2024 season
Top running backs in Michigan high school football entering 2024 season
Top offensive lineman in Michigan high school football entering 2024 season
Top defensive backs in Michigan high school football entering 2024 season
Top linebackers in Michigan high school football entering 2024 season
Top defensive linemen in Michigan high school football entering 2024 season
Download the SBLive App
To get live updates on your phone - as well as follow your favorite teams and top games - you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App | Download Android App
— Jack Butler | butler@scorebooklive.com | @Butler917 on X