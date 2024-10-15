Vote: Who should be High School on SI's Michigan Athlete of the Week? (10/15/2024)
Read through the nominees and cast your vote. Voting will conclude Sunday at 11:59 p.m. and the winner will be announced Monday.
If you would like to make a nomination in a future week, please email butler@scorebooklive.com “MIHSAW Nomination” in the subject line.
Editor’s Note: Our Athlete of the Week feature and corresponding poll is intended to be fun, and we do not set limits on how many times a fan can vote during the competition. However, we do not allow votes that are generated by script, macro or other automated means. Athletes that receive votes generated by script, macro or other automated means will be disqualified.
Ryan Counts, Birmingham Groves
Senior quarterback Ryan Counts was efficient in his performance as Birmingham Groves defeated Southfield A&T, 42-12. Groves finished completing five of his eight passes for 228 passing yards and three passing touchdowns while also rushing for one touchdown.
Luke Johnson, Oxford
Senior running back and linebacker Luke Johnson had a good performance in Oxford’s big win over West Bloomfield, 38-14. Johnson finished with 242 rushing yards and three touchdowns while adding six tackles.
Evan Abberger, Holland Christian
Abberger had a great game in a 43-42 win against Thornapple Kellogg. He had 300 passing yards and four touchdown and the game-winning touchdown throw.
Jayden Johnson, Manchester
Johnson ran for 208 yards on 20 carries with two touchdowns in a game against Grass Lake.
TJ Seiler, Armada
Senior wide receiver TJ Seiler hauled in five receptions for 158 yards and one touchdown in Armada’s 31-21 over North Branch.
Hudson Biondo, Wayland
Biondo had 26 carries for 268 yards and four touchdowns in a 55-34 win against Grand Rapids Christian.
Cody Conolly, Paw Paw
Conolly was a force on defense. He had 15 total sackles, and seven of them were for a loss in a shutout win against Three Rivers.
Brayden Lape, Grass Lake
Lape is no stranger to this list, but this time he set school records. He threw for 447 yards and seven touchdowns in a win against Manchester.
Noah Sheil, Fenton
Junior quarterback Noah Sheil had a historic performance for Fenton as they knocked off Flushing, 41-21. Sheil set a school record 460 passing yards while throwing five touchdowns for the Tigers.
Charlie King, Grand Rapids Christian
Sophomore quarterback Charlie King shined despite Grand Rapids Christian’s loss to Wayland, 55-34. King finished the game with 377 passing yards and four touchdowns.
Maurice Streeter, Kalamazoo Central
Streeter had three rushing touchdowns and one receiving touchdowns in a win over Battle Creek Central.
Alex Smith, Concord
Smith had a fantastic 17 receptions for 101 yards in a game against Holgate.
Eli Farrow, Byron Center
Farrow had two interceptions for touchdowns in a win over Forest Hills Northern. He returned them for 32 and 55-yards.
Santino Cicarella, University Liggett
Senior wide receiver and defensive back Santino Cicarella did things on both ends for University Liggett in their win against Gabriel Richard, 31-24. Cicarella hauled in nine catches for 164 yards and one touchdown while adding 11 total tackles on defense.
Nathan Mikesell, Ithaca
Senior running back and linebacker Nathan Mikesell had a dominant performance as Ithaca defeated Nouvel Catholic Central, 42-19. Mikesell ran for 193 yards and three touchdowns while adding 85 receiving yards and one touchdown. On defense, Mikesell compiled 15 total tackles.
Benjamin Bullock, Berkley
Junior Benjamin Bullock had himself a game on defense for Berkley despite a 49-7 loss to Avondale. Bullock finished with 15 total tackles, one interception, and one fumble recovery.
Max Heyn, Freeland
Junior running back Max Heyn had 225 rushing yards and four rushing touchdowns while also throwing a touchdown pass for Freeland as they defeated John Glenn, 54-27.
Jack Lupo, Grosse Pointe South
Senior quarterback Jack Lupo led Grosse Pointe South to a dominant win against St. Clair Shores Lakeview, 49-14. Lupo threw for 185 yards and five passing touchdowns while also rushing for 85 yards and one rushing touchdown.
Alex Rodriguez, Fellowship Baptist Academy
Senior Alex Rodriguez was stellar as he led Fellowship Baptist Academy to a 9-1 win over Creative Technologies Academy. Rodriguez did more than a hat trick as he finished with seven goals and one assist.
Asher Clark, John Glenn
For the second consecutive week, junior Asher Clark shined as he finished with seven goals and one assist in John Glenn’s 14-0 win against Saginaw.
Savannah Flint, Manchester
Senior Savannah Flint had two good performances early in the week. In a 3-0 set win over Columbia Central, Flint finished with 24 kills, 24 digs, three aces, and three assists followed by 27 kills, 20 digs, three aces, and one assist in a 3-2 set loss against Jonesville.
Vivian Campbell, Rochester
Senior Vivian Campbell produced a good performance for Rochester despite their 3-2 set loss to Rochester Adams. Campbell finished with 27 kills, eight digs, and three aces.
Lexa Pierson, Milford
Sophomore Lexa Pierson put up some numbers for Milford with two stellar performances. In a 3-0 set win against Walled Lake Northern, Pierson finished with 19 kills, 12 digs, and one ace. Then against South Lyon in a 3-1 loss, Pierson finished with 19 kills, 14 digs, and two aces.
