Vote: Who should be High School on SI's Michigan Athlete of the Week? (10/29/2024)
Read through the nominees and cast your vote. Voting will conclude Sunday at 11:59 p.m. and the winner will be announced Monday. The poll is at the bottom of the page.
If you would like to make a nomination in a future week, please email butler@scorebooklive.com “MIHSAW Nomination” in the subject line.
Editor’s Note: Our Athlete of the Week feature and corresponding poll is intended to be fun, and we do not set limits on how many times a fan can vote during the competition. However, we do not allow votes that are generated by script, macro or other automated means. Athletes that receive votes generated by script, macro or other automated means will be disqualified.
Jaden Pydyn, Detroit Catholic Central
Senior athlete Jaden Pydyn got it done on both sides of the ball for Detroit Catholic Central as they defeated Detroit Kind, 23-7. Pydyn finished the game with two rushing touchdowns while adding a pick-six.
Juma M'Kakile, Burton Bendle
M'Kakile had 204 rushing yards and two touchdowns in a 40-27 win over Harbor Springs. He also had 65 receiving yards and a touchdown.
Conor Rentfrow, Columbia Central
He had 175 yards and two touchdowns in a win against Napoleon on Friday.
Owen Pittenger, Livonia Franklin
Senior running back Owen Pittenger had himself a performance despite Livonia Franklin’s 35-34 loss to Brighton. Pittenger rushed for 395 yards and five touchdowns and caught two passes for 25 yards.
Owen Matthies, Lawton
Matthies did it all for Lawton. He had 88 rushing yards, 56 receiving yards and three total touchdowns. On defense, he had six tackles in a win against Constantine.
Sam Stowe, Notre Dame Prep
Junior quarterback Sam Stowe had a big day despite Notre Dame Prep falling to Hudsonville Unity Christian, 43-28. Stowe threw for 263 yards and three touchdowns.
Cooper Derkach, Northville
Junior quarterback and cornerback Copper Derkach led Northville to a 27-14 win against Fordson. Derkach threw for 201 yards and two passing touchdowns while adding 72 rushing yards. He also caught an interception on defense.
Scotty Goodwin, Traverse City Central
Senior wide receiver Scotty Goodwin caught six passes for 146 yards while adding 18 rushing yards and 50 kick return yards in a 23-7 loss to Traverse City West.
Adley Keister, Bullock Creek
Keister had 30 rushing attempts for 267 yards and two touchdowns in a loss to Swan Valley.
Jayden Cochrane, Sparta
Cochrane caught nine passes for 137 yards and one touchdown in a loss to Kenowa Hills.
Dimari Malone, Macomb Dakota
Senior athlete and Michigan State commit Dimari Malone had a good performance to lead Dakota over Oxford, 28-0. Malone totaled three touchdowns as he ran for two and caught one.
Casey Engle, Lowell
Engle was great on both sides of the ball. He had 10 tackles on defense while rushing for 95 yards and two touchdowns on offense.
Donovan Triplett, Walled Lake Western
Junior running back Donovan Triplett displayed his talents in Walled Lake Western’s dominating win over Walled Lake Central, 63-9. Triplett rushed for 140 yards on 10 attempts and three touchdowns.
Kadale Williams, Jackson Lumen Christi
Senior running back Kadale Williams had a huge performance in Lumen Christi’s 39-21 win against Kalamazoo United. Williams rushed for 225 yards while setting a school record six touchdowns.
Jonah Leslie, Zeeland West
Junior running back Jonah Leslie totaled three touchdowns for Zeeland West as they defeated West Catholic, 34-20.
Justin Jones, Howell
Senior athlete Justin Jones came up big for Howell as they defeated the No. 1 ranked Belleville, 30-29. Jones totaled three touchdowns which included the game-winning touchdown catch with two seconds left to play, ultimately sealing the game for Howell.
Owen Resch, Lansing Christian
Senior Owen Resch finished with two goals in the second half to lead Lansing Christian over Oakland Christian, 2-1, in the Division 4 regional final.
Alex Rosin, Rochester Adams
Senior Alex Rosin scored the lone goal for Rochester Adams to lift them over Romeo, 1-0, to advance to the Division 1 state semifinal.
Ronan McDonough, Oxford High School
Oxford’s Ronan McDonough scored the game-winning penalty kick to defeat Detroit Catholic Central and advance to the Division 1 semifinal.
Aubree Deshetsky, North Branch
Junior Aubree Deshetsky had two stellar performances for North Branch last week. In a 3-0 set win over Richmond, Deshetsky finished with 28 kills, six digs, six aces, and one block followed by a 30 kill, 14 dig, three ace, and one assist showing in a 3-2 set win over Imlay City.
More Michigan high school sports coverage from High School on SI
Top quarterbacks in Michigan high school football entering 2024 season
Top pass catchers in Michigan high school football entering 2024 season
Top running backs in Michigan high school football entering 2024 season
Top offensive lineman in Michigan high school football entering 2024 season
Top defensive backs in Michigan high school football entering 2024 season
Top linebackers in Michigan high school football entering 2024 season
Top defensive linemen in Michigan high school football entering 2024 season
Download the SBLive App
To get live updates on your phone - as well as follow your favorite teams and top games - you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App | Download Android App