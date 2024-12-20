Vote: Who Should Be The 2024 Michigan Division 2 High School Football Player of the Year?
The 2024 Michigan high school football season is over, and High School on SI is highlighting some of the top players in the top four divisions in Michigan.
We go to the top performers in Division 2 Michigan high school football. The following players are included in our Division 2 Player of the Year poll at the bottom of the page.
There are plenty of talented players in Michigan high school football, and our nominations in no way discredit any athlete who is not nominated. Voting concludes Dec. 31 at 11:59 p.m.
Jonathan Pittman, QB, Mona Shores
The senior quarterback led the Sailors to a 9-2 record and the Ottawa-Kent (Green) Conference championship. Pittman recorded over 2,000 total yards and 28 touchdowns, including over 600 yards and eight scores on the ground.
Landon Tungate, QB, Byron Center
Tungate showed out in his final high school season. He completed 72 percent (133-of-186) of his passes and threw for 1,824 yards and 23 touchdowns. As a runner he contributed 1,495 yards and 26 more scores.
Jace Clarizio, RB, East Lansing
The senior Michigan State signee took 214 carries for nearly 1,700 yards and 28 touchdowns. The Spartans reached the semifinals largely because of his offensive output.
Desmond Straughton, RB/DB, Roseville
Straughton was a force to be reckoned with on both sides of the ball as a senior. In total the Illinois commit racked up over 1,800 yards and 29 touchdowns. He also added 38 tackles, eight pass breakups and one interception on defense.
Bryson Williams, WR, Orchard Lake St. Mary’s
A Michigan State signee, Williams helped propel the Eaglets to a state title in his final prep season. The senior gained over 1,300 yards for 21 touchdowns.
Conor O’Rourke, WR, Mattawan
The senior gained over 1,400 all-purpose yards and 11 touchdowns, including 460 kickoff return yards. On defense he had 42 tackles, 19 pass breakups and one interception.
Ja’Mari Taylor, DL, Mona Shores
Taylor was the anchor of the defense for the Sailors in his senior season. He recorded 144 tackles, nine sacks, one interception and one forced fumble.
Jacob Tur, DL, Warren De La Salle
The Pilots lost in the state championship, but Tur wrapped up his high school career with a bang. He had 87 tackles (18.5 for loss), 4.5 sacks, one forced fumble, one fumble recovery and an interception. He also recorded a defensive touchdown.
Nathan Gersh, LB, Dexter
The junior posted 120 total tackles, 16 tackles for loss and six sacks for a stout Dexter defense.
Drew Esper, WR/DB/KR, Traverse City West
Esper was effective on both sides of the ball for the Titans this season. On offense he finished with over 1,100 all-purpose yards and six touchdowns, including 79 yards and a touchdown through the air. Esper took two kick returns for a touchdown as well. The junior even led his team in tackles (86) and recorded 11 pass breakups, two interceptions, a fumble recovery and five blocked kicks.