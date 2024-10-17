Live score updates: Maple Grove at Minnetonka in top Minnesota high school football matchup (10/17/2024)
The No. 1 Maple Grove Crimson (7-0) play the No. 2 Minnetonka Skippers (6-1) on Thursday afternoon at Minnetonka High School in a top Minnesota high school football matchup.
The game is scheduled to begin at 1 p.m.
This page will be updated with the latest scoring play. Refresh the page for the latest update.
Maple Grove vs. Minnetonka Live Score updates
Updates will be placed here.
More Minnesota high school football coverage from High School on SI
Vote: Who is the top defensive lineman in Minnesota high school football in 2024?
Vote: Who is the top offensive lineman in Minnesota high school football in 2024?
Top 20 receivers and tight ends in Minnesota high school football
Top 20 running backs in Minnesota high school football
Top quarterbacks in Minnesota high school football in 2024
MINNESOTA PRESEASON ALL-STATE OFFENSE | DEFENSE
Minnesota high school football: Predicted order of finish for each section in Class 5A
Minnesota high school football: Predicted order of finish for each section in Class 6A
Download the SBLive App
To get live updates on your phone - as well as follow your favorite teams and top games - you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App | Download Android App