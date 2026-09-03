Minnesota High School Football 2026 Preseason All-State Teams
The 2026 Minnesota high school football season begins, and High School On SI is highlighting some of the top talent throughout the state entering Week 1.
Our preseason No. 1 team, Moorhead, has five total players between the first team offense and defense. Four of them are on offense after the Spuds made it to the Class 6A Prep Bowl in 2025.
Minnetonka has five total players between the two teams. The Skippers defense should be strong this season, especially at linebacker and in the secondary.
Shakopee has four players named, all of whom are on defense.
Our first team offense included an athlete position, which is filled by a player who can play multiple skill positions.
The University of Minnesota leads all colleges with seven commitments from our all-state teams. North Dakota State, now an FBS school, is close behind with six commitments. North Dakota has three commits.
Minnesota High School Football 2026 Preseason All-State Teams
FIRST TEAM OFFENSE
Quarterback
Jett Feeney - Sr., Moorhead
College Commitment: Minnesota
Feeney led the Spuds to a runner-up finish in their first season in Class 6A. He threw for 2,221 yards, 27 touchdowns and two interceptions in eight games. He also ran for five touchdowns. Feeney has a quick release, which makes life easy for his many playmakers.
Running Back
Taye Reich - Sr., Moorhead
College: Minnesota
Reich is an elusive runner who led the Spuds backfield with 225 carries, 1,416 rushing yards and 16 touchdowns.
Wide Receiver
David Mack - Sr., Moorhead
College: Minnesota
Mack is Feeney’s top target. Last season, he set a single-season state-record with 121 receptions for 1,607 yards and 26 touchdowns.
Carter Zollar - Sr., Stillwater
College: Montana State
Zollar is a big wide receiver who is fluid in and out of breaks. At 6-foot-3, he can make catches over the heads of defensive backs. Zollar led the Ponies in touchdowns last season with nine.
Athlete
Brodie Metzger - Jr., Hills-Beaver Creek
College: Uncommitted
Metzger can play as a running back or wide receiver. He caught 62 passes for 1,096 yards and 18 touchdowns. He ran the ball 51 times for 483 yards and eight touchdowns. He is the top college prospect in the class of 2028, and he has recent offers from Arizona State, Stanford and Wisconsin.
Tight End
Drew Kessel - Sr., Moorhead
College: North Dakota State
Kessel transferred to Moorhead from Fargo South (ND), and at 6-foot-7, he adds a vertical dimension for Feeney to throw toward. Last season, he caught 38 passes for 635 yards and five touchdowns.
Offensive Line
Joseph Hamer - Sr., Lakeville South
College: Minnesota
Hamer dominated at right tackle for the Cougars last season. At 6-foot-6, 295 pounds, he mauls defenders and opens holes for the Lakeville South running backs.
Matt Popp - Sr., Lakeville North
College: Air Force
Across town, Popp is a key part of a Lakeville North offense that is hoping to improve from a 1-8 season. Popp is 6-foot-6, 290 pounds. He played at right tackle for the Panthers last year.
Liam Nessler - Sr., Mankato West
College: Minnesota State, Mankato
Nessler was the left tackle for the Scarlets last season, and he was effective as both a run blocker and in pass protection. He is 6-foot-4, 250 pounds.
Wyatt Perry - Jr., Edina
College: Uncommitted
As a sophomore, Perry was an important part of an offense that led the Hornets to the 2025 Class 6A championship. He played at left guard and showed his mobility when he pulled and opened holes between the tackles.
Lucas Jacobs - Sr., Academy of Holy Angels
College: St. Thomas
Jacobs played at right tackle for the Stars, and he has a tendency to put defenders on the ground. At 6-foot-5, 260 pounds, he is committed to St. Thomas.
FIRST TEAM DEFENSE
Defensive Line
Nehemiah Ombati - Sr., Shakopee
College: Nebraska
Ombati leads a talented Shakopee defense from the interior of the defensive line. He is 6-foot-3, 275 pounds with a high motor and good speed.
Eli Diane - Sr., Wayzata
College: Minnesota
Diane had a back injury that excluded him from playing in 2025. As a sophomore, he was a fast edge for the Trojans. Despite his lack of playing time, Diane earned scholarship offers from Iowa, Iowa State and Kansas State.
Zivad Robinson - Sr., Camden
College: Iowa State
Robinson accumulated 58 total tackles, 14 for loss, 1.5 sacks and four forced fumbles in 2025. He can line up at every position along the line of scrimmage, and he can bully opposing offensive lineman with his strength.
Gage Geyer - Sr., Edina
College: Minnesota
Geyer almost always wins at the point of contact, and excelled in the interior for the Class 6A state champion Hornets. He is 6-foot-4, 275 pounds, so he can play multiple positions on defense.
Linebacker
Blake Betton - Sr., Shakopee
College: Penn State
Betton leads the most talented position room in the state, and the Sabers hope to contend for a championship in Class 6A thanks to it. He had 88 total tackles last season. He is the son of Shakopee head coach Ray Betton.
Cooper Allen - Jr., Caledonia
College: Uncommitted
Allen had an impressive sophomore season, totaling 114 tackles, two sacks and two forced fumbles. He is one of the top juniors in the state, and he is also a top wrestler.
Blake Loughlin - Sr., Shakopee
College: Northwestern
Loughlin was in the backfield throughout 2025. He recorded seven tackles for loss as part of his 76 total tackles. As with any top linebacker, he is always near the ball.
Defensive Back
Zak Walker - Sr., Moorhead
College: Minnesota
Walker is the star on defense for the Spuds. He is a cornerback who can make quick breaks toward the ball, and he is also a dynamic kick return specialist.
Jonah Cummings - Sr., Minnetonka
College: North Dakota
Cummings is a tall and lengthy cornerback at 6-foot-1. He defended 11 passes and had one interception last season. He added 44 total tackles.
Cody Braun - Sr., Minnetonka
College: North Dakota State
Braun accompanies Cummings in the Skippers’ secondary. He is a free safety who accounted for 57 total tackles, four for loss, two interceptions and seven pass breakups. He is also a talented wide receiver.
Charles Steer - Sr., Hawley
College: Minnesota State - Moorhead
Steer is a safety who had 75 tackles, seven interceptions and one fumble recovery last season. He has great range and the ability to track the ball in the air.
SECOND TEAM OFFENSE
Quarterback
Caden Gutzmer - Sr., Minnetonka
College: North Dakota
Running Back
Zach Shatek - Sr., Hastings
College: South Dakota State
Martin Sleen - Sr., Hermantown
College: North Dakota State
Wide Receiver
Cooper Schnichels - Jr., Willmar
College: Uncommitted
Ayden Betts - Sr., Mankato West
College: Minnesota - Duluth
Tight End
Jameson Smuda - Sr., Zimmerman
College: South Dakota State
Offensive Line
Owen Bauer - Jr., Eastview
College: Uncommitted
Tanner Carel - Sr., St. Michael-Albertville
College: Northern Michigan
Toby Bryan - Jr., Roseau
College: Uncommitted
Bitan Gatwech - Jr., Faribault
College: Uncommitted
Evan Blackman - Sr., Big Lake
College: Sioux Falls
SECOND TEAM ALL-DEFENSE
Defensive Line
Clarence Johnson Jr. - Sr., Cretin-Derham Hall
College: Kansas
Jacob Sokoll - Sr., Mahtomedi
College: North Dakota State
Dorian Ward - Sr., Bloomington Jefferson
College: North Dakota State
Jack Noonan - Sr., Rosemount
College: North Dakota State
Linebacker
Andrew McGee - Sr., Shakopee
College: North Dakota
Hudson Clarksean - Sr., Mankato West
College: New Mexico
Myles Augustyn - Sr., Minnetonka
College: Illinois State
Defensive Back
James Fitch - Sr., Minnetonka
College: Uncommitted
Xavier Bailey - Jr., Eden Prairie
College: Uncommitted
Cartier Russell - Sr., Cretin-Derham Hall
College: Uncommitted
Isaiah Asuma - Sr., Cherry
College: Montana State
Stats via players and stribvarsity.com
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Jack Butler is the Regional Editor of the Midwest for SBLive/High School on SI. Jack has covered high school sports in Oregon, Arizona and Minnesota.Follow @Butler917