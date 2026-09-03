The 2026 Minnesota high school football season begins, and High School On SI is highlighting some of the top talent throughout the state entering Week 1.

Our preseason No. 1 team, Moorhead, has five total players between the first team offense and defense. Four of them are on offense after the Spuds made it to the Class 6A Prep Bowl in 2025.

Minnetonka has five total players between the two teams. The Skippers defense should be strong this season, especially at linebacker and in the secondary.

Shakopee has four players named, all of whom are on defense.

Our first team offense included an athlete position, which is filled by a player who can play multiple skill positions.

The University of Minnesota leads all colleges with seven commitments from our all-state teams. North Dakota State, now an FBS school, is close behind with six commitments. North Dakota has three commits.

Minnesota High School Football 2026 Preseason All-State Teams

FIRST TEAM OFFENSE

Quarterback

Jett Feeney - Sr., Moorhead

College Commitment: Minnesota

Feeney led the Spuds to a runner-up finish in their first season in Class 6A. He threw for 2,221 yards, 27 touchdowns and two interceptions in eight games. He also ran for five touchdowns. Feeney has a quick release, which makes life easy for his many playmakers.

Running Back

Taye Reich - Sr., Moorhead

College: Minnesota

Reich is an elusive runner who led the Spuds backfield with 225 carries, 1,416 rushing yards and 16 touchdowns.

Wide Receiver

David Mack - Sr., Moorhead

College: Minnesota

Mack is Feeney’s top target. Last season, he set a single-season state-record with 121 receptions for 1,607 yards and 26 touchdowns.

Carter Zollar - Sr., Stillwater

College: Montana State

Zollar is a big wide receiver who is fluid in and out of breaks. At 6-foot-3, he can make catches over the heads of defensive backs. Zollar led the Ponies in touchdowns last season with nine.

Athlete

Brodie Metzger - Jr., Hills-Beaver Creek

College: Uncommitted

Metzger can play as a running back or wide receiver. He caught 62 passes for 1,096 yards and 18 touchdowns. He ran the ball 51 times for 483 yards and eight touchdowns. He is the top college prospect in the class of 2028, and he has recent offers from Arizona State, Stanford and Wisconsin.

Tight End

Drew Kessel - Sr., Moorhead

College: North Dakota State

Kessel transferred to Moorhead from Fargo South (ND), and at 6-foot-7, he adds a vertical dimension for Feeney to throw toward. Last season, he caught 38 passes for 635 yards and five touchdowns.

Offensive Line

Joseph Hamer - Sr., Lakeville South

College: Minnesota

Hamer dominated at right tackle for the Cougars last season. At 6-foot-6, 295 pounds, he mauls defenders and opens holes for the Lakeville South running backs.

Matt Popp - Sr., Lakeville North

College: Air Force

Across town, Popp is a key part of a Lakeville North offense that is hoping to improve from a 1-8 season. Popp is 6-foot-6, 290 pounds. He played at right tackle for the Panthers last year.

Liam Nessler - Sr., Mankato West

College: Minnesota State, Mankato

Nessler was the left tackle for the Scarlets last season, and he was effective as both a run blocker and in pass protection. He is 6-foot-4, 250 pounds.

Wyatt Perry - Jr., Edina

College: Uncommitted

As a sophomore, Perry was an important part of an offense that led the Hornets to the 2025 Class 6A championship. He played at left guard and showed his mobility when he pulled and opened holes between the tackles.

Lucas Jacobs - Sr., Academy of Holy Angels

College: St. Thomas

Jacobs played at right tackle for the Stars, and he has a tendency to put defenders on the ground. At 6-foot-5, 260 pounds, he is committed to St. Thomas.

FIRST TEAM DEFENSE

Defensive Line

Nehemiah Ombati - Sr., Shakopee

College: Nebraska

Ombati leads a talented Shakopee defense from the interior of the defensive line. He is 6-foot-3, 275 pounds with a high motor and good speed.

Eli Diane - Sr., Wayzata

College: Minnesota

Diane had a back injury that excluded him from playing in 2025. As a sophomore, he was a fast edge for the Trojans. Despite his lack of playing time, Diane earned scholarship offers from Iowa, Iowa State and Kansas State.

Zivad Robinson - Sr., Camden

College: Iowa State

Robinson accumulated 58 total tackles, 14 for loss, 1.5 sacks and four forced fumbles in 2025. He can line up at every position along the line of scrimmage, and he can bully opposing offensive lineman with his strength.

Gage Geyer - Sr., Edina

College: Minnesota

Geyer almost always wins at the point of contact, and excelled in the interior for the Class 6A state champion Hornets. He is 6-foot-4, 275 pounds, so he can play multiple positions on defense.

Linebacker

Blake Betton - Sr., Shakopee

College: Penn State

Betton leads the most talented position room in the state, and the Sabers hope to contend for a championship in Class 6A thanks to it. He had 88 total tackles last season. He is the son of Shakopee head coach Ray Betton.

Cooper Allen - Jr., Caledonia

College: Uncommitted

Allen had an impressive sophomore season, totaling 114 tackles, two sacks and two forced fumbles. He is one of the top juniors in the state, and he is also a top wrestler.

Blake Loughlin - Sr., Shakopee

College: Northwestern

Loughlin was in the backfield throughout 2025. He recorded seven tackles for loss as part of his 76 total tackles. As with any top linebacker, he is always near the ball.

Defensive Back

Zak Walker - Sr., Moorhead

College: Minnesota

Walker is the star on defense for the Spuds. He is a cornerback who can make quick breaks toward the ball, and he is also a dynamic kick return specialist.

Jonah Cummings - Sr., Minnetonka

College: North Dakota

Cummings is a tall and lengthy cornerback at 6-foot-1. He defended 11 passes and had one interception last season. He added 44 total tackles.

Cody Braun - Sr., Minnetonka

College: North Dakota State

Braun accompanies Cummings in the Skippers’ secondary. He is a free safety who accounted for 57 total tackles, four for loss, two interceptions and seven pass breakups. He is also a talented wide receiver.

Charles Steer - Sr., Hawley

College: Minnesota State - Moorhead

Steer is a safety who had 75 tackles, seven interceptions and one fumble recovery last season. He has great range and the ability to track the ball in the air.

SECOND TEAM OFFENSE

Quarterback

Caden Gutzmer - Sr., Minnetonka

College: North Dakota

Running Back

Zach Shatek - Sr., Hastings

College: South Dakota State

Martin Sleen - Sr., Hermantown

College: North Dakota State

Wide Receiver

Cooper Schnichels - Jr., Willmar

College: Uncommitted

Ayden Betts - Sr., Mankato West

College: Minnesota - Duluth

Tight End

Jameson Smuda - Sr., Zimmerman

College: South Dakota State

Offensive Line

Owen Bauer - Jr., Eastview

College: Uncommitted

Tanner Carel - Sr., St. Michael-Albertville

College: Northern Michigan

Toby Bryan - Jr., Roseau

College: Uncommitted

Bitan Gatwech - Jr., Faribault

College: Uncommitted

Evan Blackman - Sr., Big Lake

College: Sioux Falls

SECOND TEAM ALL-DEFENSE

Defensive Line

Clarence Johnson Jr. - Sr., Cretin-Derham Hall

College: Kansas

Jacob Sokoll - Sr., Mahtomedi

College: North Dakota State

Dorian Ward - Sr., Bloomington Jefferson

College: North Dakota State

Jack Noonan - Sr., Rosemount

College: North Dakota State

Linebacker

Andrew McGee - Sr., Shakopee

College: North Dakota

Hudson Clarksean - Sr., Mankato West

College: New Mexico

Myles Augustyn - Sr., Minnetonka

College: Illinois State

Defensive Back

James Fitch - Sr., Minnetonka

College: Uncommitted

Xavier Bailey - Jr., Eden Prairie

College: Uncommitted

Cartier Russell - Sr., Cretin-Derham Hall

College: Uncommitted

Isaiah Asuma - Sr., Cherry

College: Montana State

Stats via players and stribvarsity.com