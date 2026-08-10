Minnesota High School Football 2026 Top 25 State Preseason Rankings

The 2026 Minnesota high school football season is almost here, and High School On SI has statewide preseason top 25 rankings.

1. Moorhead

First game: Sept. 3 at Rogers

Ranking rationale: Ranking rationale: P.J. Fleck is blazing a trail up I-94 to visit his stable of commits from Moorhead. Four, count ‘em, four, senior Spuds are headed to the University of Minnesota next fall: 6-foot-1, 190-pound QB Jett Feeney, 5-foot-10, 190-pound RB Taye Reich, 5-foot-11, 175 WR David Mack and 5-foot-11, 175-pound CB Zak Walker. A new weapon is senior TE Drew Kessel (North Dakota State), a transfer from Fargo South. On the line, Muhammed Bakrin is committed to stay home at Minnesota State-Moorhead.

Moorhead was ahead of schedule in 2025 under head coach Kevin Feeney. Its roster full of sophomores and juniors thrived in year one of its move up to Class 6A, going 8-5 and reaching the Prep Bowl despite missing Feeney for most of the regular season due to injury. The Spuds lost a 42-35 thriller to Edina in the championship game. With Jett back in the saddle in the postseason, Moorhead put up 39.6 points per game in that stretch.

It defeated Lakeville South in the semifinals, the team that had just knocked off reigning state champ and undefeated Maple Grove in the quarters. The defense is expected to take a leap after surrendering 32.3 points per game. Transfer additions should help with former Fargo South DE Kullen Cooper (MSU-Moorhead) and former Fargo Davies LB Zaahir Miller joining the Spuds.

2. Shakopee

First game: Sept. 3 vs. Eagan

Ranking rationale: Shakopee was filled with young talent in 2025. The Sabers showed flashes amidst an up and down season. This looks to be the year head coach Ray Betton and company can push all their chips in. They’re chock full of Division I talent, starting with four-star DL Nehemiah Ombati, a transfer from Waconia.

The 6-foot-2, 275-pound prospect is committed to Nebraska. Betton’s son, Blake, is a 6-foot-2, 200-pound LB bound for Penn State. Another Blake, 6-foot-2, 210-pound Blake Loughlin, is another Big Ten prospect headed to Northwestern. A stacked linebacker room also features 6-foot-3, 225-pound LB Andrew McGee (North Dakota). The four anchor a defense that was one of the best in the state last year.

Incoming transfer from Arizona, 6-foot-2, 220-pound WR/TE Jaylen Fitzgerald will help improve an offense that limited Shakopee’s potential last season, averaging just _ points per game. He has offers from multiple Power 4 schools. Senior WR Jaxon Brown comes in from Wayzata and is committed to St. Thomas. Junior 6-foot-1, 200-pound QB Bo Schwartz is expected to be the signal caller after transferring in from Brainerd.

3. Minnetonka

First game: Sept. 3 vs. East Ridge

Ranking rationale: Minnetonka graduated do-it-all athlete Caleb Francois, who amassed over 2,000 rushing yards, 300 receiving yards and 150 passing yards. His loss is massive, but the Skippers could shift their focus more to the pass game to continue the momentum from a 9-3 campaign that resulted in a Class 6A semifinals berth. Tonka barely missed out on a Prep Bowl appearance, falling 42-41 in a back-and-forth heartbreaker to Edina.

Head coach Mark Esch has his star quarterback and top receiver back on offense. When healthy for eight games last year, current senior quarterback Caden Gutzmer was a stud. Stats of 63.1% completion, 1,147 yards, 10 touchdowns and no picks have him earning Power 4 interest. His top receiver, senior speedster WR/DB Kirion Vogel, is back after hauling in 412 yards and six scores.

Defensively, Minnetonka returns its top two tacklers in senior MLB.OLB Myles Augustin (Illinois State) and senior safety Noah Wallace. Senior DB James Fitch is drawing FBS offers and is part of a stacked defensive backfield also featuring senior Jonah Cummings (North Dakota). Top sack man, senior LB Riley Battani, is also back. The Skippers expect to have strong line play on both sides with several of their big guys expected to play at the next level.

4. Lakeville South

First game: Sept. 3 at Mounds View

Ranking rationale: Lakeville South has some retooling to do, but head coach Ben Burk expects to have another strong team following a 9-3 season. The Cougars boast one of the top running backs in the state in senior Griffen Dean. The Montana commit amassed 1,621 yards last year on 8.3 yards per carry. He had 16 touchdowns, with a whopping six against 2024 Class 6A champion and then-unbeaten Maple Grove in the state quarterfinals.

Also helping the Cougars’ operate their patented Power-T formation will be 6-foot-7, 315-pound senior offensive tackle Joseph Hamer, who’s committed to Minnesota.

A lot of the team’s big losses to graduation came on the defensive side, starting with DL Josh Bergan, a Vikings all-star who’s now at Bethel. LB Carter Meyer (Jamestown) was the second tackler. Dean’s running back, Nic Swanson (Winona State), amassed 1,332 ground yards.

5. Maple Grove

First game: Sept. 3 vs. Stillwater

Ranking rationale: Maple Grove has been Minnesota’s premier football program of the 2020s. The Crimson were Class 6A runners up in 2021 and champs in 2022 and 2024. Last year, head coach Adam Spurrell in his second year at the helm nearly led his team to a second straight undefeated season and state title. Maple Grove finished with a 10-1 record and an upset loss to Lakeville South in the quarterfinals. The Crimson led the class averaging 41.1 points per game and won by double digits in all of its 10 wins.

Thirty-nine seniors graduated, including Mr. Football finalist RB James Engle, who piled up 1,854 yards and 27 touchdowns. Also gone are QB Kaden Harney (South Dakota State), top tackler ILB Ryder Skanson (Air Force), among others. Notable returners are senior _ TE Karris Ellingson, who was the team’s third receiver last year with 276 yards. Senior DB/PR T.J. Williams had 51 tackles last year and averaged 11.7 yards per punt return.

Junior QB Graham Greseth Jr. is an up and coming name at his position. OLB Beaux Thyen (St. John’s) is another notable departure, but little brother Austin is coming down the pipeline as a 5-foot-10, 195 pound LB/FB. The Crimson are no strangers to tough, difficult work. They trained all winter before school under their stadium bleachers until their new weight room opened in March.

6. Eden Prairie

First game: Sept. 3 at Anoka

Ranking rationale: Eden Prairie has been an elite program for almost all of Mike Grant’s 35 seasons as head coach. He’s led the Eagles to a Minnesota record 11 state titles. They haven’t had a losing record in his tenure, but they’re in the midst of the program’s longest state title drought (eight years) since the decades it took to win the first one in 1996.

After going 8-3 last year playing in the tough Metro (West) district, and with a lot of talent coming back, it’s feasible the Eagles could back on top and add Prep Bowl trophy No. 12 to the collection.

It starts with 6-foot-4, 230-pound sophomore DL Jayden Bates, the top player in the state in the class of 2029. The Gophers are one of several Power 4 teams who have already offered. Two-year starting quarterback Jackson Bakkum graduated, but 6-foot-3, 190-pound junior Carter Peterson is a promising prospect.

The Eagles always have strong lines, and this year will be no different despite the graduation of OT Jake Gau (South Dakota). Seniors Jack Badon, Chase Casper, Jake Anderson, Nick Leisen, Joe Broich and Luke Elliott will all have the chance to play D-III or higher at the next level. DL Gavin Walden (Montana State) is a notable departure on the defense. Senior DB/RB/WR Windlan Hall is a playmaker to watch all over the field.

7. Champlin Park

First game: Sept. 3 at No. 17 St. Michael-Albertville

Ranking rationale: Champlin Park rolled with a junior-laden lineup last season. Instead of taking a step back from a 4-6 record in 2024, the Rebels moved forward. Head coach Nick Keenan’s group improved to 8-2 and was a nailbiter loss against Eden Prairie away from reaching the state quarterfinals for the first time since 2019.

Champlin Park gets a ton of production back, starting with senior Miles Felton. He combined for nearly 1,500 yards at quarterback but is committed to North Dakota as a linebacker. Another key piece is senior RB Preston Nelson, who rushed for nearly 1,500 yards and 18 touchdowns. Senior WR/K/DB/ATH Trace Fitzgerald can do a little bit of everything.

On defense, top tackler senior LB Logan Leonhardt returns after recording nearly 100 total tackles. So does the top DL, senior Will Ogunti, who piled up eight sacks. All these guys are expeced to play at the next level.

8. Centennial

First game: Sept. 3 vs. No. 11 Rosemount

Ranking rationale: Head coach Michael Diggins has molded Centennial into a perennial contender. The 2023 Class 6A champions had another strong team last year, going 9-2 with a big Week 1 win at Rosemount and a drubbing of an uber-talented Shakopee team in round two of the playoffs.

The Cougars have built a reputation of being a tough team on the lines that can run the ball and play stout defense. They were third in 6A last season holding foes to 13.8 points per game. The 2026 defense features St. Thomas senior commits OLB/ATH Tristan Melquist and DL Brayden Boesch.

The offense graduated three of its top four rushers who shared the load to combine for over 2,000 yards. A key returner is junior RB Edwin Ekah, a talented athlete garnering D-I interest who rushed for 549 yards on 8.3 yards per pop. He’ll link up in the backfield with senior Tobie Serna, who’s garnering lower level collegiate interest. Paving the way for Ekah will be senior OL Brayden Brittan, another future Tommie. Centennial will be new at quarterback, but that won’t be as big of a loss for this team as others.

9. Spring Lake Park

First game: Sept. 3 vs. Two Rivers

Ranking rationale: Spring Lake Park was a team I underrated throughout the season. The Panthers were coming off a 4-6 record in 2025 and were feasting in 2026 against a weak regular season schedule and weak section. They gained credibility in a remarkable Class 5A state tournament run by thumping Alexandria, knocking off fellow unbeaten St. Thomas Academy and edging a Chanhassen team loaded with Power 4 prospects.

SLP graduated six college-bound players headed by 1,194-yard rusher Lamari Brown (Southwest Minnesota State) and LB Cade Skelly (Bethel), who amassed a whopping 149 total tackles. The cupboard is far from empty, though, for head coach John Stewart. Senior quarterback Nolan Roach is back to lead an offense after throwing for over 1,000 yards and rushing for 728. He combined for 24 touchdowns. Junior RB Marqueal Mitchell is one of the top running backs in his class.

He piled up 646 yards on a team-high 6.7 yards per carry and four touchdowns in just eight games after missing time with an injury. The Panthers also boast one of the top junior receivers in the state in Kaden Konkler, who at 6-foot-3 and 200 pounds has good size that’s helping him draw Power 4 interest like Mitchell. Konkler caught 18 balls for 357 yards and seven touchdowns.

The offensive side looks in good stead, but the question will be on defense. A lot of key pieces graduated from a unit that led 5A in scoring defense (13.2).

10. St. Thomas Academy

First game: Sept. 3 vs. No. 19 Cretin-Derham Hall

Ranking rationale: The Cadets climbed as high as No. 2 in last year’s top 25. They were undefeated until falling to eventual Class 5A champ Spring Lake Park in the state semis to finish at 11-1. St. Thomas Academy graduated seven college-bound athletes, as well as district Player of the Year, do-it-all athlete Todd Rogalski. Another notable departure is part of a long string of talented STA running backs, Dominic Baez, who ran for 1,459 yards and 22 scores.

The next returning rusher is who head coach Travis Walch will build around, senior QB Tristan Karl. He’s gaining D-I interest after completing 57% of his passes for nearly 1,000 yards with a 15:4 touchdown to interception ratio while rushing for over 500 yards and six touchdowns.

STA has a weapon in the kicking game in reigning district Special Teams Player of the Year, senior Toren Pittingsrud. He went 18-for-18 on field goals and 36-for-37 on extra points.

11. Rosemount

First game: Sept. 3 at No. 8 Centennial

Ranking rationale: After a Week 1 loss vs. Centennial last season, Rosemount was on a nine-game losing streak dating back to 2024. What happened next was stunning. The Irish rattled off eight straight victories. They were upset in round two vs. St. Michael-Albertville, but it was still a storybook turnaround for one of the state’s best head coaches in Jeff Erdmann to finish 8-2 after going 1-8.

There’s reason to believe Rosemount can avoid another slump in 2026. Junior QB Finn Macken is back after a solid season as an underclassman where he was team co-MVP and all-district. He has performed well in 7-on-7 ball this summer. He’ll be handing it off primarily to junior Jaidon Jackson who, like Macken, is a talented athlete.

The two are already drawing Power 4 interest. Macken has a big target to look to in 6-foot-4, 230-pound tight end Wyatt Bakke (Northern Michigan). The defense led Class 6A in scoring defense at 10.5 points per game. Heading this year’s unit is senior DL Jack Noonan, who’s committed to North Dakota State. Senior DL Wyatt Alexander and DB/LB Connor McNamara are earning lower level collegiate interest.

12. Edina

First game: Sept. 3 vs. Hopkins

Ranking rationale: Edina gets a top-25 spot in large part due to its remarkable run to a Class 6A title. The Hornets underachieved to a 4-4 regular season record despite having one of the top quarterbacks in the state in Mason West, one of the top running backs in Chase Bjorgaard and a top-notch receiving core. Edina did play a brutally tough schedule, which prepared them for October and November.

The cardiac Hornets reeled off four straight one-score wins at Forest Lake (8-2) and on neutral field against Eden Prairie (8-3), Minnetonka (9-3) and a healthy Moorhead squad (8-5). Head coach Jason Potts was rewarded with Class 6A Coach of the Year honors.

Unfortunately for Edina, almost all of the key names from the Prep Bowl champs have graduated. The Hornets will look to build around University of Minnesota commit, senior DT Gage Geyer. The starting quarterback battle was still underway at time of writing. Whoever it is will have big 6-foot-3, 230-pound Luke Ansems at tight end to throw to. Ansems is one of the team’s co-captains who is earning lower level collegiate interest.

13. Forest Lake

First game: Sept. 3 at No. 22 Prior Lake

Ranking rationale: Forest Lake is a team to watch out for in 2026. By most accounts, last season was a success as the Rangers finished 8-2 and boasted the second best scoring defense in Class 6A at 12.1 points per game. The Rangers have to feel a little let down as their season ended abruptly in the second round loss after a 6-0 start to the season.

In their defense, they pushed the eventual state champ to the brink in a 24-21 loss. Head coach Brad Beeskow has led his program to a 28-12 record since taking the position in 2022, but they’ve yet to make it to the quarterfinals.

Losing stud DL Howie Johnson to the Gophers is a big blow to the goal of making it past round two, but there’s still plenty of talent on the roster to make Forest Lake dangerous. RB Mack Jurkovich is coming off a 1,009-yard rushing season with 11 touchdowns. He’s earning D-II interest. Senior DB/PR/KR Brooks Rohne committed to Minnesota State-Moorhead after a season in which he made 52 total tackles, intercepted three passes and amassed 500 return yards.

The D-line should still be a strength of this team with Brayden Boesch (St. Thomas) and promising sophomore Asher Wilson holding it down. The defensive backfield features senior Ndifor Tamukong, one of the best ball hawks in the state who had five picks last season. Senior IOL Alex Knies (Bemidji State) is the reigning district lineman of the year. The Rangers will be new at quarterback but otherwise have experience in their receiving corps and throughout the roster.

14. Chanhassen

First game: Sept. 4 at No. 23 Alexandria

Ranking rationale: Chanhassen graduated two Power 4 prospects, as well as one of the state’s top quarterbacks. Yet, the Storm still project to have a solid team once again. TE Kade Bush (West Virginia), OT Owen Linder (Iowa) and QB Nathan Ramler (St. John’s) led Chan to an 11-2 record and a trip to the Class 5A Prep Bowl. An 11-2 season ended in heartbreak with a 24-21 loss to Spring Lake Park in the title game.

It won’t be easy to replace those three-talents, along with top tackler LB Jack Carlson and top receiver James Kopfmann, but head coach Cullen Nelson has established a winning culture year in and year out. A key returner is top rusher senior Peyton Ramsay, who tallied nearly 1,000 yards despite playing in a pass-heavy offense. Paving the way for him is senior OG/C Luke Barrett (Dordt). Chan will still want to pass the ball in Ramler’s absence, as they’ve brought in Ocala, Florida, transfer sophomore Jake Kaiser, who’s impressed in the offseason.

Defensively, the trenches feature Carter Beld, who was the district defensive lineman of the year as a sophomore. Senior Tim Schuller (Minnesota State-Moorhead) is another name to watch. At linebacker, Justin Barnes was second on the team with 74 total tackles. He also had five TFL and led with two forced fumbles.

15. Elk River

First game: Sept. 3 vs. Bemidji

Ranking rationale: Head coach Steve Hamilton knows how to win. He’s led Elk River to three state titles, most recently in 2024. The Elks were in the hunt for another, finishing 9-3 with a 22-19 loss to Chanhassen in the Class 5A semifinals. Elk River looks primed to reload for another deep run into November. It starts with senior DB/RB Carsyn Kleffman.

He led the Elks in tackles (73 total), tackles for loss (22), receiving yards and touchdowns (280, 3) and was second in rushing yards (798). Also back to operate Hamilton’s vaunted Power-T offense is top rusher senior DB/RB Braedon Becker, who ran 81 times for 1,321 yards and 14 touchdowns.

The biggest loss among a few college-bound graduates from the class of 2026 is QB/DB/P/KR/PR Levi Harris (South Dakota). He hardly left the field by combining for over 1,000 yards on offense and amassing 42 total tackles, five TFL and a co-team-high two interceptions.

Back on the defense is senior LB A.J. Skogquist, who had seven tackles for loss. Sophomore K.J. Staples might be the top defensive lineman in his class.

16. Blaine

First game: Sept. 3 at Lakeville North

Ranking rationale: Blaine brings back a lot of talent from a 5-4 team in 2025, particularly on offense. The Bengals feature senior quarterback Jameson Niska, a captain who passed for 1,221 yards and rushed for 1,153. If he can clean up his accuracy, he’ll truly be a dynamic dual threat. Niska led the team in rushing and his top running back also returns. Senior RB/KR Derrick Obwaya ran for 728 yards and nine touchdowns. Blaine’s top receiver is also back in senior WR Elijah Johnston. Senior OL Carter Kopp is a name to watch on the line.

On defense for head coach Mike Law’s team, co-captain senior LB Max Brady is back after recording 57 total tackles in 2025. At 6-foot-4, 330 pounds, senior NT Isaiah Fleck provides strength up front. The Bengals have been a solid program in recent years but haven’t quite been among the final four in Class 6A to make it to U.S. Bank Stadium. This could be the year.

17. St. Michael-Albertville

First game: Sept. 4 vs. No. 7 Champlin Park

Ranking rationale: St. Michael-Albertville is looking to build off its surprise run to the Class 6A state quarterfinals. The Knights struggled to a 1-5 start against a brutal schedule before winning their final two regular season games and two playoff games. A 14-0 win at Rosemount in round two ought to give head coach Jared Essler’s squad some momentum going into 2026.

STMA can build around a talented offensive line led by 6-foot-6, 325-pound OT Tanner Carel (Northern Michigan). Senior OG Grady Riebel is another name to watch on the line. They’ll be blocking for senior Wyatt Mosher, the team’s top rusher last year with 176 carries for 858 yards and 13 touchdowns.

Senior RB Braylon Bohm is also back after surpassing 500 yards. Defensively, the team’s second leading tackler, senior OLB Jayden Karger, is back. Leading sack-getter senior DL Antonio Rios returns. Senior DB Kyan Beaumont is back in the defensive backfield after recording a couple interceptions, including a pick-six. If the Knights can find a solution at quarterback, this team could keep making strides.

18. Orono

First game: Sept. 3 at Becker

Ranking rationale: After a 4-3 start to the season, Orono rattled off six straight wins en route to its first Prep Bowl title. The Spartans won 15-14 on the final play against then-unbeaten Marshall in the Class 4A semifinals and held on to win 21-14 vs. Kasson-Mantorville in the Prep Bowl. Head coach Joe McPherson brings back a fair amount of talent from his team that was in all but one game all season against a tough schedule.

A big loss is dual-threat quarterback Griffin Mauer, who passed for nearly 1,500 yards and ran for 653 while combining for 28 touchdowns. On offense, the team gets back its top receiver in Bennett Halverson, who had over 500 yards and seven touchdowns. Mauer led the team in rushing, but top halfback junior Hudson Hirt is back after a 588-yard season.

Defensively, the team’s top two tacklers are back in LB Lucas LaBelle (98 total tackles) and junior LB Grant Eslinger (91 total tackles) Eslinger is the son of former Golden Gopher and NFL offensive lineman, Greg Eslinger.

19. Cretin-Derham Hall

First game: Sept. 3 at No. 10 St. Thomas Academy

Ranking rationale: Cretin-Derham Hall brings a decent amount of talent from a team that went 7-4, won a section title and pushed eventual Class 5A runner up Chanhassen in the state quarterfinals. Notables returning on offense for second-year head coach Kim Royston are senior TE Dre Frierson-Hollie and senior WR Owen Welk. Frierson-Hollie is a big target at 6-foot-3 and 225 pounds who’s committed to North Dakota.

He led the team in 2025 with 61 receptions for 1,025 yards and 12 touchdowns. Welk hauled in 35 passes for 736 yards and seven touchdowns. Key losses on this side of the ball are Mr. Football finalist quarterback Izaak Johnson and Ja’Dale Thompson (Winona State) who threw for 3,000 yards and rushed for 1,000, respectively.

On defense, the Raiders return four-star Kansas edge commit Clarence Johnson Jr.. Also back are their top three tacklers who combined for more than 180: senior LB Elias Brasel, senior DB Charlie Barsh and senior DB Amari Muhammad.

20. Byron

First game: Sept. 4 vs. Holy Angels

Ranking rationale: Byron was rolling along undefeated until a 31-28 upset loss to Kasson-Mantorville in the Section 1-4A title game. The Bears appeared to have a team that could win the program’s first state title. Losing a stud like Carson Heimer who ran for more than 1,300 yards and 18 touchdowns might lead one to think Byron might take a step back.

Rather, the team might be ready to take a step forward. More future college talent is coming up the pipeline for head coach Ben Halder. It starts with quarterback Eli Rodemeyer, who completed more than 60% of his passes. He’s earning D-II interest. There are four more D-II athletes already committed: Senior DE Jaymeson Smith and senior WR/DB Beau Nicklay are both headed to Minnesota-Duluth. Senior IOL/LG Mason Edwards is bound for Northern Michigan.

Senior LB/RB Jordan Heimer is headed to Minnesota State-Mankato, where he’ll compete in the same conference as older brother, Carson, who’s at Southwest Minnesota State.

21. Monticello

First game: Sept. 4 vs. Sauk Rapids-Rice

Ranking rationale: Monticello’s won eight games in two straight years. The Magic have the pieces to do it again. They bring back their quarterback, running back, top defensive back and top defensive lineman, to name a few. Senior QB Carson Deibele completed more than 50% of his passes and posted a solid 9:2 touchdown to interception ratio.

Running back Cale Holthaus ran for over 1,00 yards on nearly seven yards per carry to go with 15 touchdowns en route to District Running Back of the Year honors. Senior Jeron Schlangen recorded 52 total tackles (3 TFL) with a team-high three picks to be the district’s top DB. Junior Cole Schwickerath recorded a team-high five sacks as an underclassman. Big pieces to replace are stud LB Garett Bauer who had 113 total tackles and rushes for 618 yards and 10 scores.

He’s now at Concordia-St. Paul and Cole Mueller is at SJU after rushing for 616 yards and seven touchdowns. Head coach Andy Pierskalla also graduated Julian Wanna and Trevor Bordell (Dordt), who were the district’s top OL and DL, respectively.

22. Prior Lake

First game: Sept. 3 vs. No. 13 Forest Lake

Ranking rationale: Prior Lake has gone 5-5 the last three straight years. That doesn’t jump off the page, but the Lakers annually play one of the toughest schedules in the state and are usually a tough out even in defeat. Last year, four of their losses were by single digits, including a 14-7 defensive slugfest against one of the top teams in the state, Minnetonka, in round two of the Class 6A playoffs. Prior Lake had a stingy defense and held the Skippers to a season low in points that night.

Head coach Matt Gegenheimer graduated three D-I athletes and a couple more going D-II. Toughest to replace will be OL Ethan Beckman (North Dakota), WR/TE Colten Gunderson (North Dakota State) and DB Noah Kalipe (St. Thomas). The Lakers have a lot of talent coming up through the rankings, particularly in the class of 2028 and 2029.

Junior Luke Watkins is one of the top running backs in his class. He led the team in rushing last season with 601 yards while also hauling in 260 receiving yards. His role expects to increase upon the graduation of team offensive MVP Aiden Mbinda (Minnesota-Duluth), who caught and ran for 500-plus yards each. Sophomore OL Gavin Elliott is an up-and-coming name in the trenches.

23. Alexandria

First game: Sept. 4 vs. No. 14 Chanhassen

Ranking rationale: Alexandria has been a powerhouse in recent years, but the Cardinals will largely be starting fresh this year, particularly on offense. Longtime head coach Mike Empting will have to replace his stud quarterback, rusher, receiver and lineman in Talan Witt, Brody Berg, Thomas Hinrichs and Jack Morrissette, respectively.

Witt was electric, completing 72% of his passes for nearly 2,00 yards and 19 touchdowns on a team that finished 9-2 with an overtime loss to eventual Class 5A champ Spring Lake Park in the state quarterfinals. Witt also rushed for nearly 700 yards to complement Berg’s 1,162. Hinrichs led with 673 receiving yards and eight scores. Morrissette was a Minnesota Vikings all-star for his work on the D-line.

Alexandria was third in its class last season putting up 37.8 points per game. That will be hard to replicate, but its defense could very well match or better its mark of surrendering 17 a night. Three of its top-five tacklers are back, led by leader MLB Connor Wang. Leading the defense is senior OL/DL Jensen Martinson, who’s committed to Minnesota State-Moorhead. Senior DE Blake Scholl is back after leading the team with seven tackles for loss. So is senior DB Grady Starzl after leading the Cardinals with three interceptions.

24. Marshall

First game: Sept. 4 vs. Westonka

Ranking rationale: Marshall has been one of southern Minnesota’s top programs in recent years. They’ve produced tons of college and NFL talent. The Tigers were a point away from going to last season’s Class 4A Prep Bowl, falling 15-14 to eventual champion Orono in the semifinals. Head coach Terry Bahlmann’s squad finished 11-1 and were oh so close to going undefeated against a difficult schedule. They had even beat Orono already in the regular season.

Key components back for the orange and black on offense are junior RB Sam Meier who rushed for more than 10 yards per carry as a backup, as well as junior FB Tyler Kraft, who ran for 300 yards. On defense, Sioux Falls LB commit Cannon Craigmile led the team with three sacks. Senior DB Jayden Meister led with two interceptions, including one for a touchdown.

One key loss for Marshall is QB/DB Levi Maeyaert (Southwest Minnesota State), who threw for over 1,000 yards and ran for nearly 300. RB/LB/K Andrew Stelter ran for nearly 1,000 with 22 touchdowns, led the team in receiving yards and touchdowns, and was second in total tackles.

25. Wayzata

First game: Sept. 3 at Andover

Ranking rationale: There aren’t many teams that finished 2025 with a losing record that are in the 2026 preseason top 25. There definitely aren’t any that finished 1-8 except Wayzata. The Trojans were a tougher out than their record indicated as they had back-to-back one-point losses to state tournament teams St. Michael-Albertville and Moorhead. Seven of eight regular season opponents had a winning record. Wayzata leaned on a younger roster last year, which could pay dividends in 2026 for new head coach Derrin Lamker.

The headliner is senior 6-foot-4, 250-pound DL Elia Diane. The future Golden Gopher is ranked as the top recruit in Minnesota and is a 4-star prospect. Leading the offense is senior QB Thor Soukup, someone who received D-I interest before committing to D-II Minnesota State-Moorhead. He threw for over 1,000 yards with a 12:6 touchdown to interception ratio.

He also co-led with three rushing touchdowns. A key loss is his top target, Jaxon Brown, who transferred to Shakopee after hauling in more than 500 yards and six scores.



