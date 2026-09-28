Each week, High School On SI will rank the top 25 statewide Minnesota high school football teams. Here are the rankings after Week 4.

Minnesota High School Football Top 25 State Rankings (Sept. 28)

No. 1 Moorhead (4-0)

Previous ranking: 1

This week’s game: Oct. 2 at No. 8 Maple Grove (3-1)

Ranking rationale: Moorhead made mince meat of a fellow unbeaten. The Spuds rolled 41-22 at No. 5 Wayzata (3-1). The Trojans scored the game’s first touchdown before Jett Feeney threw three straight touchdown passes to three different receivers. On the night, he tied his own school record of six TDs and completed 17 of 25 passes for 383 yards.

Two TDs each went to David Mack and Zak Walker who had 135 and 124 yards, respectively. Wayzata got back within seven before Moorhead put the game away. The Spuds have won two in a row against top-10 foes, each by double digits.

No. 2 Shakopee (4-0)

Previous ranking: 2

This week’s game: Oct. 2 at Osseo (0-4)

Ranking rationale: Shakopee picked up a 24-20 win at previous No. 17 Rosemount (2-2). Bo Schwarz connected with Jaxon Brown for a 33-yard touchdown for the late go-ahead score. Quinn O’Fallon and Blake Loughlin each housed long touchdown runs. Jaxon Brown caught a touchdown pass from Bo Schwartz.

No. 3 Champlin Park (4-0)

Previous ranking: 3

This week’s game: Oct. 3 vs. No. 11 Blaine (4-0)

Ranking rationale: Champlin Park let loose in a 44-13 win vs. Rogers (1-3). The Rebels held the Royals to -13 rushing yards on 24 carries. In 10 fewer carries, Champlin Park’s Preston Nelson ran for 112 yards and a touchdown.

Quarterback Miles Felton ran six times for 57 yards and a touchdown while throwing for 41 yards and another score. The Rebels own a signature win at current No. 6 Centennial (3-1) and have another huge opportunity this week.

No. 4 Eden Prairie (4-0)

Previous ranking: 4

This week’s game: Oct. 2 vs. No. 7 Minnetonka (3-1)

Ranking rationale: The Eagles have outscored their last two opponents 90-7. Owen Konrad led with 12 carries for 136 yards. Bryce Dennison ran for 44 yards and two touchdowns. Winland Hall threw a 70-yard touchdown and ran five times for 79 yards and another TD. EP has nice wins on its resume vs. current No. 8 Maple Grove and at No. 25 Anoka (2-2).

No. 5 Wayzata (3-1)

Previous ranking: 5

This week’s game: Oct. 2 vs. Park of Cottage Grove (1-3)

Ranking rationale: Wayzata doesn’t get penalized for losing to No. 1 Moorhead (4-0). The Spuds are running roughshod over everyone in the first half of the season. The host Trojans came out of the gate well with the opening score on a Thor Soukup touchdown run.

He finished 11-for-15 for 120 yards, a touchdown and no interceptions. Moorhead struck for three straight touchdowns. Wayzata got back within seven, but Jett Feeney’s six passing touchdowns were too much to overcome.

No. 6 Centennial (3-1)

Previous ranking: 6

This week’s game: Oct. 2 vs. Rogers (1-3)

Ranking rationale: Centennial pulled out a 21-14 win at Andover (1-3) thanks to Tobie Serna’s big rushing night. The Cougars’ only blemish was by seven the previous week to No. 3 Champlin Park (4-0).

No. 7 Minnetonka (3-1)

Previous ranking: 7

This week’s game: Oct. 2 at No. 4 Eden Prairie (4-0)

Ranking rationale: The Skippers scored the final 14 points in a 21-10 win vs. Prior Lake (1-3). The Lakers led 3-0 after three quarters. Caden Gutzmer threw for 180 yards, two touchdowns and no interceptions while running for 58 yards and a touchdown.

Kirion Vogel caught six passes for 106 yards and a touchdown. Minnetonka’s only loss came at No. 1 Moorhead (3-1), though it lacks a big win. That can change this week if the Skippers can knock off their border rival.

No. 8 Maple Grove (3-1)

Previous ranking: 8

This week’s game: Oct. 2 vs. No. 1 Moorhead (4-0)

Ranking rationale: Maple Grove laid a licking on defending Class 6A state champion Edina (1-3), 45-6 in Maple Grove. Graham Greseth went 17-for-24 for 325 yards, three touchdowns and one interception. Lucas Bakker caught two passes for 113 yards and two touchdowns. The Crimson’s lone loss was at No. 4 Eden Prairie (4-0). Maple Grove is seeking its first ranked victory this week.

No. 9 Lakeville South (3-1)

Previous ranking: 9

This week’s game: Oct. 2 at No. 15 Eagan (3-1)

Ranking rationale: The Cougars won their second straight game by 20 points. Lakeville South prevailed 34-14 vs. Farmington (0-4) thanks to 43 rushes for 407 yards (9.5 ypc) and four touchdowns.

Jeremiah Lebbi led with nine carries for 145 yards and two touchdowns. Theodore Hilliard added 13 rushes for 143 yards and one touchdown. Usual workhorse, Griffen Dean, earned 69 yards on seven carries. South’s lone loss came vs. No. 2 Shakopee (4-0).

No. 10 Elk River (4-0)

Previous ranking: 10

This week’s game: Oct. 2 at Cambridge-Isanti (2-2)

Ranking rationale: Elk River steamrolled in the second half at home to win 39-14 vs. fellow Class 5A power Alexandria (2-2). The Elks, ranked first among 5A teams, rallied after trailing 14-8 at the half. Elk River got all 299 of its yards on the ground. Carsyn Kleffman led with six rushes for 111 yards and two touchdowns. He also made a game-high 16 tackles and forced a fumble. Elk River passed its first true test of the season.

No. 11 Blaine (4-0)

Previous ranking: 11

This week’s game: Oct. 2 at No. 3 Champlin Park (4-0)

Ranking rationale: Blaine hasn’t yet cracked the top 10 due to a weak schedule, but the Bengals have only been tested once in a 29-26 Week 3 win at current No. 25 Anoka (2-2). They otherwise own two shutouts and last week won 52-13 vs. Coon Rapids (1-3). Jameson Niska needed just 10 carries to rack up 230 yards and two touchdowns. He also needed just five pass attempts to hurl three touchdowns.

No. 12 Orono (4-0)

Previous ranking: 12

This week’s game: Oct. 2 vs. Zimmerman (2-2)

Ranking rationale: There has been no letdown for Orono after winning the 2025 Class 4A state title. The Spartans won their third straight game by 23-plus after a 73-7 rout in the War on the Shore rivalry game at Westonka (1-3).

Stevie Martin ran 10 times for 134 yards and a touchdown. Hudson Hirt ran seven times for 57 yards and three touchdowns. Finn Dyvik completed 6 of 9 passes for 160 yards, four touchdowns and no interceptions. Abraham Whiting and Lincoln Stinar each caught two touchdowns and hauled in 77 and 69 yards, respectively.

No. 13 Monticello (4-0)

Previous ranking: 13

This week’s game: Oct. 2 at Buffalo (2-2)

Ranking rationale: Monticello has won all four games by 16-plus. The Magic rolled in Week 4 40-14 at Cambridge-Isanti (2-2). Cale Holthaus ran 21 times for 107 yards and three touchdowns. Carson threw for 116 yards and a touchdown and ran eight times for 46 yards and a score. Monti led 27-3 at halftime.

No. 14 Cretin-Derham Hall (4-0)

Previous ranking: 14

This week’s game: Oct. 2 vs. Tartan (2-2)

Ranking rationale: Cretin-Derham Hall was untested in a 62-28 win at St. Louis Park (1-3). It was 42-0 before the Orioles got on the board. Gavin Russell completed 27 of 35 passes for 371 yards, three touchdowns and no interceptions.

Owen Welk was his top target with nine receptions for 119 yards and a touchdown. The Raiders don’t own a win over a currently ranked team, but their win in Week 1 over St. Thomas Academy was still impressive.

No. 15 Eagan (3-1)

Previous ranking: 15

This week’s game: Oct. 2 vs. No. 9 Lakeville South (3-1)

Ranking rationale: Eagan has won three straight since its tight loss to No. 2 Shakopee (4-0) in Week 1. The last two have been routs. The Wildcats are coming off a 37-13 win vs. Lakeville North (1-3). Eagan led 17-0 at halftime. North got within 10 in the second half. Tommy Jameson rushed for a 90-yard touchdown.

No. 16 Forest Lake (3-1)

Previous ranking: 16

This week’s game: Oct. 2 vs. No. 20 White Bear Lake (4-0)

Ranking rationale: The Rangers held their second straight opponent to single digits. Forest Lake knocked off previous No. 19 Woodbury (2-2), 15-6, at TCO Performance Center in Eagan. Mack Jurkovich ran for 107 yards and a touchdown. His 20-yard TD late in the game put the result on ice.

No. 17 Willmar (4-0)

Previous ranking: 20

This week’s game: Oct. 3 vs. Hutchinson (3-1)

Ranking rationale: The first shakeup in the top 25 comes all the way down at No. 17. The Cardinals move up thanks to some attrition in the ranking, as well as their 28-7 win at ROCORI (0-4). Willmar got up 21-0 at halftime and had a shutout going until the fourth quarter.

Hudson Sjoberg ran 15 times for 114 yards and a touchdown. Alex Hoppe completed 20 of 36 passes for 197 yards, two touchdowns and no interceptions. There was no letdown after a big win vs. Marshall (3-1) the week prior.

No. 18 Stewartville (4-0)

Previous ranking: 21

This week’s game: Oct. 2 at Simley (2-2)

Ranking rationale: After picking up a huge overtime win at Kasson-Mantorville (2-2), Stewartville didn’t let up in a 43-13 win vs. Winona (2-2). The Tigers led 28-7 at halftime. Pete Schetter threw five touchdown passes with two going to Isaac Speer and two to Peyton English.

No. 19 Mankato West (4-0)

Previous ranking: 22

This week’s game: Oct. 2 at Chaska (2-2)

Ranking rationale: Mankato West has handled a fairly difficult opening schedule well. The Scarlets picked up perhaps their biggest yet, shutting down host and previous No. 23 Waconia (3-1), 21-6. Osborne Lorenz found Ayden Betts for a touchdown to put West up 7-6 at halftime.

No. 20 White Bear Lake (4-0)

Previous ranking: 25

This week’s game: Oct. 2 at No. 16 Forest Lake (3-1)

Ranking rationale: White Bear Lake got to 3-0 against cupcakes, but it proved itself in Week 4. The Bears rolled 34-21 at home against previous No. 18 East Ridge (2-2). That’s an impressive offensive output considering the Raptors were holding opponents to 11.3 points per game going in and held top-10 Minnetonka to 14.

East Ridge drew first blood in the second quarter with a 42-yard touchdown run. WBL responded with a pair of touchdowns before halftime. Brian White III had the statline of the week with 41 rushes for 327 yards and four touchdowns. His 38-yard score with 6:52 put the Bears back up two scores.

No. 21 Hastings (4-0)

Previous ranking: N/R

This week’s game: Oct. 2 at Two Rivers (3-1)

Ranking rationale: Hastings was right in the mix to be ranked last week. They continued their undefeated start and some teams ahead of them to lose to break in at No. 21. Last week, the Raiders rolled 42-15 vs. Apple Valley (2-2). Hastings led 28-0 at halftime. Zachary Shatek ran 23 times for 248 yards and three touchdowns.

Carter Hansen was an efficient 7-for-9 passing for 87 yards, two touchdowns and no interceptions. A reason this Class 5A squad had yet to earn a ranking was a weak opening schedule. That’ll change with upcoming games against Two Rivers, St. Thomas Academy (2-2) and Mankato East (2-2).

No. 22 Rosemount (2-2)

Previous ranking: 17

This week’s game: Oct. 2 vs. Farmington (0-4)

Ranking rationale: Rosemount drops in the ranking to make room for some unbeaten teams, but the Irish learned their ceiling is high. They went toe-to-toe with No. 2 Shakopee (4-0), losing 24-20 after the Sabers got a late touchdown. The Irish’s other loss was at current No. 6 Centennial (3-1).

No. 23 Robbinsdale Armstrong (4-0)

Previous ranking: N/R

This week’s game: Oct. 2 vs. Spring Lake Park (3-1)

Ranking rationale: We have yet another top 25 debutant in Robbinsdale Armstrong. The Class 5A Falcons narrowly avoided their first loss, coming back from a 9-0 halftime deficit to win 19-16 at Buffalo (2-2). Zahki Nix ran 27 times for 162 yards.

Kyson Wanjara caught six passes for 102 yards and two touchdowns. The Bison were held to 167 yards and less than three yars per carry. The Falcons still have a lot to prove with this being their best victory among wins coming 33-7 vs. Burnsville (0-4), 23-19 at Park Center (1-3) and 33-14 vs. Irondale (2-2). The next two games vs. defending 5A champ Spring Lake Park and 2024 champ and current No. 10 Elk River (4-0).

No. 24 Anoka (2-2)

Previous ranking: 24

This week’s game: Oct. 2 at Andover (1-3)

Ranking rationale: Anoka had no trouble with an Osseo team that ought to be playing in Class 5A this season, winning 55-0 on the road.

No. 25 Brainerd (4-0)

Previous ranking: N/R

This week’s game: Oct. 2 vs. Bemidji (0-4)

Ranking rationale: The Warriors have lived dangerously this season against a middling schedule thus far, but 4-0 is 4-0. Brainerd is coming off a 35-28 comeback win at Sartell (1-3). Three straight touchdowns helped the Warriors overcome a 28-14 deficit late in the third quarter. Quarterback Malik Lauer did it all. He completed 13 of 23 passes for 160 yards, two touchdowns and an interception. He also ran nine times for 86 yards and two scores.

He tied the game with a 34-yard touchdown run early in the fourth quarter and put his team up with 2:35 to go on a 15-yarder. Brainerd’s first three wins were 38-32 at Buffalo (2-2), 51-0 vs. Duluth East (1-3) and 21-18 at Sauk Rapids-Rice (1-3).