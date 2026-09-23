Arizona High School Football Top 25 State Rankings (Sept. 23, 2026)

No. 1 went down, high-scoring shootouts were mixed with dominant shutouts and three Top 10 teams lost.

Week 4 of the Arizona high school football season had a little bit of everything.

The biggest result came from Basha, which rebounded from a stunning loss to Pinnacle by defeating previously unbeaten Liberty, 30-22. The result moves Hamilton into the No. 1 spot, with Centennial climbing to No. 2 and Liberty dropping two spots to No. 3.

Basha's victory also puts the Bears right back in the Open Division picture as the calendar moves toward October.

Here are the latest High School On SI Arizona high school football Top 25 rankings heading into Week 5:

1. Hamilton (4-0)

Previous rank: No. 2

The Huskies take over the top spot after remaining perfect with a 44-25 victory over Casteel. Running back Devante Roebuck rushed for 146 yards and three touchdowns in another big offensive performance.

Hamilton has built an impressive body of work through the first month of the season, collecting wins over ranked programs Brophy College Prep and Perry, along with Casteel, which was ranked entering last week's game.

The Huskies travel to No. 14 Williams Field on Sept. 25 at 7 p.m.

2. Centennial (4-0)

Previous rank: No. 4

It pays to stay perfect, and the Coyotes did just that in Week 4.

Centennial jumps two spots after defeating Mesa, 20-7. Running back Derrion Bartholomew rushed for 133 yards and a touchdown, while receiver Torrin Hill hauled in six passes for 184 yards and a score.

Centennial's defense continues to impress, holding every opponent to 14 points or fewer through four games. The Coyotes have outscored their opponents 93-34.

They'll look to improve to 5-0 when they visit No. 25 Casteel on Sept. 25 at 7 p.m.

3. Liberty (3-1)

Previous rank: No. 1

The Lions looked unstoppable through three weeks. That changed with a trip down Val Vista Drive.

Turnovers stalled Liberty's offense, while its defense surrendered a season-high 30 points in a 30-22 loss to Basha.

Liberty will try to get back on track with a road trip to No. 18 ALA-Queen Creek on Sept. 25 at 7 p.m.

4. Chandler (3-1)

Previous rank: No. 3

Are the Wolves on their way to erasing the sting of their Week 1 loss to Basha? It certainly appears that way.

Another convincing victory, this time 37-21 over ALA-Queen Creek, has Chandler riding a three-game winning streak.

Oregon quarterback commit Will Mencl overcame two interceptions by throwing three touchdown passes and rushing for another score. He has thrown for 1,398 yards and 14 touchdowns this season.

The Wolves have an opportunity to make another statement when they visit No. 9 Brophy College Prep on Sept. 24 at 7 p.m.

5. Basha (2-2)

Previous rank: No. 6

Welcome back to the party, Basha.

A head-scratching blowout loss to Pinnacle in Week 3 was followed by a 30-22 victory over then-No. 1 Liberty.

Princeton quarterback commit Jake Rogers and Texas running back commit Noah Roberts helped the Bears snap their two-game losing streak despite a lengthy injury list. Basha was missing seven players, and Rogers was banged up during the game.

With his shoulder wrapped, Rogers led the Bears on an eight-play, 80-yard touchdown drive to open the second half. Injuries or not, Basha remains dangerous.

Rogers and the Bears will try to keep trending in the right direction when they visit No. 12 Red Mountain on Sept. 25 at 7 p.m.

6. Pinnacle (3-1)

Previous rank: No. 8

The darlings of Week 3 carried the momentum from their upset of Basha into a 28-7 victory over Queen Creek.

Quarterback Braxton Lowe had a busy night against the Bulldogs, throwing for 100 yards and rushing for another 100 while accounting for two touchdowns.

Pinnacle's Week 5 matchup against Saguaro has already been forfeited by the Sabercats, and the Pioneers are scheduled to face Valley Vista in Week 6. If they continue their winning ways, they could carry plenty of momentum into a Week 7 showdown with No. 1 Hamilton.

7. Desert Mountain (4-0)

Previous rank: No. 7

Smooth sailing continues for the Wolves of Scottsdale.

Desert Mountain cruised past Mountain Pointe, 54-0, to improve to 4-0. The Wolves have outscored their past two opponents 119-0.

They'll look to remain unbeaten when they face Kellis on Sept. 25 at 7 p.m.

8. Perry (3-1)

Previous rank: No. 14

Here come the Pumas. After a competitive showing against Hamilton in Week 3, Perry followed it with a 49-0 rout of Boulder Creek.

Boise State quarterback commit Kael Snyder threw five touchdown passes and finished with 238 yards through the air, continuing his strong senior season.

Perry will be tested later with a three-game stretch against Salpointe Catholic, Mesa and Basha. First, the Pumas visit Valley Vista on Sept. 24 at 7 p.m.

9. Brophy College Prep (3-1)

Previous rank: No. 9

Quarterback Noah Stewart's three-touchdown performance helped the Broncos earn a thrilling 31-28 victory over then-No. 10 Mountain View.

Since a sluggish start in a 25-6 loss to Hamilton, Brophy has scored at least 30 points in each of its past three games.

The Broncos will try to extend their winning streak to four when they host No. 4 Chandler on Sept. 24 at 7 p.m.

10. Horizon (4-0)

Previous rank: No. 13

The Huskies are a perfect 4-0 after defeating Sunnyslope, 55-36, as their offense continued its red-hot start.

Behind running back Dylan Brush, who has scored at least four touchdowns in three games this season — including six against Sunnyslope — Horizon has topped 50 points in three of its first four victories.

The Huskies host McClintock on Sept. 25 at 7 p.m.

11. ALA-Gilbert North (4-0)

Previous rank: No. 18

Last week: Defeated then-No. 5 Desert Edge, 33-30

Next: at Dobson

12. Red Mountain (3-1)

Previous rank: No. 12

Last week: Defeated then-No. 11 Williams Field, 31-28

Next: vs. No. 5 Basha

13. Desert Edge (3-1)

Previous rank: No. 5

Last week: Lost to No. 11 ALA-Gilbert North, 33-30

Next: at Mountain Pointe

14. Williams Field (3-1)

Previous rank: No. 11

Last week: Lost to No. 12 Red Mountain, 31-28

Next: vs. No. 1 Hamilton

15. Higley (3-1)

Previous rank: No. 15

Last week: Defeated then-No. 19 Highland, 36-0

Next: vs. Cactus Canyon

16. O'Connor (3-1)

Previous rank: No. 16

Last week: Defeated then-No. 17 Salpointe Catholic, 36-7

Next: vs. No. 22 Queen Creek

17. Canyon View (3-1)

Previous rank: No. 24

Last week: Defeated Chaparral, 38-31

Next: at Camelback

18. ALA-Queen Creek (2-2)

Previous rank: No. 21

Last week: Lost to then-No. 4 Chandler, 37-21

Next: vs. No. 3 Liberty

19. Salpointe Catholic (2-2)

Previous rank: No. 17

Last week: Lost to No. 16 O'Connor, 36-7

Next: vs. No. 21 Highland

20. Mesa (2-2)

Previous rank: No. 20

Last week: Lost to then-No. 4 Centennial, 20-7

Next: at Mountain View

21. Highland (1-3)

Previous rank: No. 19

Last week: Lost to No. 15 Higley, 36-0

Next: at No. 19 Salpointe Catholic

22. Queen Creek (1-3)

Previous rank: No. 22

Last week: Lost to then-No. 8 Pinnacle, 28-7

Next: at No. 16 O'Connor

23. Notre Dame Prep (3-1)

Previous rank: Not ranked

Last week: Defeated Gilbert, 59-14

Next: vs. No. 24 Campo Verde

24. Campo Verde (3-1)

Previous rank: Not ranked

Last week: Defeated Goldwater, 55-7

Next: at No. 23 Notre Dame Prep

25. Casteel (0-4)

Previous rank: No. 23

Last week: Lost to then-No. 2 Hamilton, 44-25

Next: vs. No. 2 Centennial