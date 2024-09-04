Predictions for top games of Minnesota high school football Week 2 (9/4/2024)
The second week of the Minnesota high school football season has six top-25 matchups. This includes all six teams in the Metro West Conference, and it will be a critical week in sorting through the pecking order of top teams.
Brainerd and Elk River will also clash in a game between two top Class 5A teams.
There is also a rematch in the Section 5, 9-player championship between eventual state champion Nevis and Ogilvie.
Predictions for top games in Week 2 of Minnesota high school football
No. 3 Eden Prairie (1-0) vs. No. 1 Edina (1-0)
Eden Prairie versus Edina might be the biggest regular season game in Minnesota high school football in 2024. Both teams are hoping for a Class 6A championship, and they could meet later in the season at U.S. Bank Stadium like they did in 2023 when the Hornets avenged an earlier loss and defeated the Eagles in the semifinals.
This one sets up as a clash of styles. Eden Prairie’s known for ball and clock control on offense while Edina has the top passing attack in Minnesota. Hornets’ quarterback Mason West threw three touchdowns in an opening win against Eagan, and he looks poised for a stellar junior season.
The Eagles’ offense might need to have a turnover-free game. Ultimately, whether Edina’s run defense or Eden Prairie’s pass defense is better could determine this game.
Prediction: Edina 27, Eden Prairie 21
No. 17 Brainerd (1-0) vs. No. 18 Elk River (1-0)
Brainerd and Elk River are two teams that combined for 748 rushing yards in the first week of the season.
The Elks’ offense considers a successful game one where it doesn’t have to throw a forward pass. The Power T offense is often too much for opponents to stop, and quarterback Levi Harris threw only two passes—one for a touchdown—in the season-opening win against defending Class 5A champion Chanhassen. But he averaged 9.9 yards per carry on two touchdowns on the ground.
Brainerd is a team building from a successful 8-2 2023 season. The offense is slightly more balanced compared to Elk River, but quarterback Ty Nelson is also a threat with his legs.
Prediction: Elk River 31, Brainerd 27
No. 11 Wayzata (1-0) vs. No. 7 Minnetonka (1-0)
The Trojans pulled an upset in Week 1 against Lakeville South. Can they defeat another Class 6A top-10 team?
The Trojans slowed down Lakeville South’s stars, and they’ll have to stop Minnetonka quarterback Caleb Francois, who threw for two touchdowns and ran for three in a win against White Bear Lake.
Prediction: Minnetonka 28, Wayzata 27
No. 8 Rosemount vs. No. 4 Lakeville North
Lakeville North faces another test at home after the opening week. The Panthers dispatched Stillwater thanks to a stout performance from their defense, and they’ll need it again against a Rosemount team that scored 41 points in the opener against Eastview.
While most of the top Week 2 action is in the Metro West Conference, this is a quality Metro South showdown.
Prediction: Lakeville North 17, Rosemount 13
Other top games to watch in Week 2
No. 7 Shakopee (1-0) vs. No. 10 Prior Lake (1-0)
No. 14 Anoka (1-0) vs. St. Michael-Albertville (0-1)
No. 21 Forest Lake (0-1) vs. No. 20 East Ridge (1-0)
Nevis (1-0) vs. Ogilvie (1-0)
More Minnesota high school football coverage from High School on SI
MINNESOTA PRESEASON ALL-STATE OFFENSE | DEFENSE
Minnesota high school football: Predicted order of finish for each section in Class 5A
Minnesota high school football: Predicted order of finish for each section in Class 6A
SBLIVE SPORTS LAUNCHES HIGH SCHOOL ON SI
High School On SI will serve as the premier destination for high school sports fans, delivering unparalleled coverage of high school athletics nationwide through in-depth stories, recruiting coverage, rankings, highlights and much more. The launch of a dedicated high school experience expands Sports Illustrated’s reach to even more local communities as fans can now truly follow athletes from “preps to the pros” on a single platform, bringing them closer to the action than ever before.
For more information, visit si.com/high-school.
Download the SBLive App
To get live updates on your phone - as well as follow your favorite teams and top games - you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App| Download Android App
— Jack Butler | butler@scorebooklive.com | @Butler917 on X