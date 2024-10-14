Top 25 Minnesota high school football rankings (10/14/2024)
We enter the final week of the Minnesota high school football regular season, and No. 1 Maple Grove (7-0) remains the only undefeated team in Class 6A after East Ridge (4-3) upset then No. 2 Lakeville North (6-1),
Moorhead (7-0) is undefeated in Class 5A, and the Spuds won the battle between the top Class 5A teams when they defeated Alexandria (6-1) 36-34.
No. 21 Forest Lake (5-2) knocked off then No. 6 Eagan (4-3) 7-0 in a top-10 upset.
Top 25 Minnesota high school football rankings
1. Maple Grove (7-0)
Last week’s ranking: 1
Next game: Oct. 17 at No. 2 Minnetonka (6-1)
Ranking rationale: Maple Grove likely had last week’s game vs. St. Michael-Albertville (3-4) circled on the calendar after host STMA upset Maple Grove 14-13 last year. The Crimson looked like they were in for another battle tied with the Knights 7-7 after one quarter.
Then, Maple Grove showed why it’s been the top dog in the Power 25 for several weeks. It rattled off 49 points in the second and third quarters en route to a 56-7 blowout. Quarterback Kaden Harney finished 8-for-10 passing for 146 yards and a touchdown to go with five rushes for 53 yards and a score. Patrick Wright’s 12 rushes for 86 yards and three touchdowns led a cohort of eight ball carriers who combined for 34 rushes for 221 yards and six touchdowns.
The true test is coming up on Thursday, though, as Maple Grove will face its first top-10 team based on this week’s ranking.
2. Minnetonka (6-1)
Last week’s ranking: 3
Next game: Oct. 17 vs. No. 1 Maple Grove (7-0)
Ranking rationale: The Skippers got back on track from a Week 5 loss to current No. 11 Eden Prairie (4-3) by thumping Buffalo (5-2), 40-7. The Bison aren’t as good as their record indicates given their relatively easy schedule in the Metro Maroon district, but Minnetonka still looked impressive by winning in blowout fashion.
Buffalo pulled within 13-7 with 4:27 left in the first half. Caden Gutzmer found Vincent May for a 40-yard touchdown before the half to put Minnetonka back up two scores. The Skippers rolled in the second half. Quinton Restrepo ran 12 times for 53 yards and three touchdowns. Caleb Francois finished 7-for-9 passing for 113 yards and a touchdown to go with 11 rushes for 153 yards. May led with six catches for 137 yards and a touchdown. Caleb Taylor Brown co-led with seven tackles and one sack.
Minnetonka has a chance to climb to No. 1 with a win this week.
3. Shakopee (6-1)
Last week’s ranking: 4
Next game: Oct. 17 at No. 18 Blaine (5-2)
Ranking rationale: The Sabers were sleepy for a half, but they staved off an upset in a way some of their brethren in the top 10 could not. Shakopee trailed Rosemount (1-6) 9-7 at halftime at home before rolling in the second half en route to a 30-9 victory. T.J. Clark scored both of his touchdowns on the night in the third quarter to get his team back on track for the second win in a row.
The Sabers have an awfully strong resume with four ranked wins and their lone loss by one score on the road at current No. 2 Minnetonka (7-1).
4. Moorhead (7-0)
Last week’s ranking: 9
Next game: Oct. 16 vs. Sauk Rapids-Rice (4-3)
Ranking rationale: The Spuds won one of the games of the year in Minnesota, pulling out a 36-34 win in a battle of undefeated teams at Alexandria (6-1).
It was a tight game throughout with Moorhead leading 22-20 at halftime. The Spuds went up nine in the fourth quarter but ultimately had to hang on as Alexandria’s future Golden Gopher kicker missed a potential game-winner from 44 yards out. Standout sophomore quarterback Jett Feeney continued to impress, hurling four touchdowns. Three of them went to David Mack.
This was by far the Spuds’ closest game as their previous smallest margin of victory was 29. This was still the most impressive as it was the first against a ranked opponent. Pedestrian efforts by several Class 6A squads previously ranked ahead of Moorhead allows for the Spuds to make a big jump this week.
5. Edina (6-2)
Last week’s ranking: 5
Next game: Oct. 16 at Hopkins (3-4)
Ranking rationale: Edina was in a battle with a preseason top-10 team and state tournament regular in Stillwater (3-4). The host Hornets came away with a 19-16 victory over the pesky Ponies. Edina trailed 13-6 at halftime and 16-6 heading to the fourth quarter.
Quarterback Mason West didn’t have his best night, but he still had a stat line most quarterbacks would dream of. He finished 16-for-25 for 216 yards, three touchdowns and one interception. Jabari Strader led the way with six catches for 106 yards and three scores.
With a likely win this week, Edina should feel accomplished with a 6-2 record against one of the toughest schedules in the state. The Hornets have played with a bigger target on their back after sneaking up on teams on the way to the Class 6A Prep Bowl in 2023.
6. Lakeville North (6-1)
Last week’s ranking: 2
Next game: Oct. 17 at Burnsville (0-7)
Ranking rationale: A 41-17 loss at home against unranked (and now No. 23) East Ridge (4-3) was one of the more puzzling results of the week in Minnesota. The Panthers have been playing with fire winning close game after close game through six weeks. This was another tight one for a while with East Ridge up 17-10 at halftime prior to running roughshod in the second half.
Despite the lopsided score, North outgained East Ridge 278-184. Turnovers were the difference with the Raptors forcing four. Sam Ripplinger kept up his torrid pace with 28 rushes for 170 yards and two touchdowns. The Panthers will finish the regular season with three ranked wins.
7. Alexandria (6-1)
Last week’s ranking: 7
Next game: Oct. 16 at No. 9 Elk River (6-1)
Ranking rationale: The Cardinals fell 36-34 vs. Moorhead (7-0) in a battle of the top two teams in Class 5A. It was a close game throughout with Alexandria down 22-20 at halftime. It looked like the Spuds were going to pull away up nine in the fourth quarter, but the Cards fought back to have a chance at a 44-yard field goal attempt to go ahead late in the game. It missed the mark, allowing the visitors to come out ahead in this instant classic.
Future Clemson Tiger basketball player and 6-foot-7 quarterback Chase Thompson ran for a 14-yard touchdown and threw for two. The offense has done its part all year averaging nearly 40 points per game. It was still potent playing against its first ranked opponent based on this week’s Power 25.
8. Andover (6-1)
Last week’s ranking: 8
Next game: Oct. 16 vs. No. 10 Robbinsdale Armstrong (7-0)
Ranking rationale: The Huskies hold steady at No. 8 after handling an early scare at Sauk Rapids-Rice (4-3) before winning comfortably, 41-17. Andover’s high-power offense was held scoreless after one quarter, but its defense did well to keep the deficit to just three. The Storm held one-score leads in the second and third quarters, too, but Huskies kept responding.
The visitors rolled up nearly 400 yards of offense. Joseph Mapson ran nine times for 133 yards and three touchdowns. Wyatt Meyers was the bell cow with 27 totes for 155 yards and a score. Hudson Maynard ran seven times for 35 yards and a touchdown.
Andover’s on a seven-game win streak with a signature win in a blowout at current No. 9 Elk River (6-1).
9. Elk River (6-1)
Last week’s ranking: 10
Next game: Oct. 16 vs. No. 7 Alexandria (6-1)
Ranking rationale: The Elks have won three straight games by a combined margin of 153-40 after their 54-14 rout at Cambridge-Isanti (0-7). Fifty-five of Elk River’s 56 offensive plays were rushes. The one pass attempt fell incomplete, so all 510 yards came on the ground. Nineteen players recorded at least one rush with Carsyn Kleffman leading the way with eight carries for 128 yards and three touchdowns. Twenty-two Elks recorded at least one tackle led by five for Jackson Freeman and Brody Thompson.
Andover gets the nod for the No. 8 spot due to the head-to-head win. Elk River can pick up its first win over a current ranked opponent when it locks horns with Alexandria in a key Class 5A matchup this week.
10. Robbinsdale Armstrong (7-0)
Last week’s ranking: 11
Next game: Oct. 16 at No. 8 Andover (6-1)
Ranking rationale: The high-flying Falcons got to show off in a 62-34 Thursday night home win vs. Mahtomedi (1-6). The Zephyrs made a game of hit for one half, hanging in as close as down 21-13 after two straight touchdowns in the second quarter. Robbinsdale Armstrong responded with a 28-6 run to reassert dominance.
Quarterback Dawson Franke had his best night of the season while his team scored a season high. He went 15-for-17 for 264 yards passing and two touchdowns to go with five carries for 113 yards and a touchdown. Kevon Johnson ran 24 times for 178 yards and five scores.
The Falcons will look to take advantage of an extra day of rest to prepare for its toughest test of 2024 next week.
11. Eden Prairie (4-3)
Last week’s ranking: 12
Next game: Oct. 17 vs. Woodbury (2-5)
Ranking rationale: Eden Prairie is inching closer to its usual top-10 position after a 46-7 win at Rochester Mayo (2-5). This is a solid win against a Spartans team that’s been competitive against other ranked foes. It was just 7-0 after one quarter before the Eagles rolled up 30 points in the second quarter.
Eden Prairie picked off two passes and limited Mayo to 89 yards rushing. The offense generated nearly 350 yards rushing. The Eagles have had some slip ups this season but will be a tough out in October and November.
12. Anoka (5-2)
Last week’s ranking: 14
Next game: Oct. 16 vs. No. 19 Wayzata (3-4)
Ranking rationale: Osseo (2-5) has been a thorn in some teams’ side this year, but Anoka had no trouble getting past its Metro North district foe, 55-19 in Anoka. After surrendering the first touchdown, the Tornadoes scored 42 straight from the first through third quarter.
Peyton Podany finished 18-for-27 passing for 330 yards, four touchdowns and no interceptions. His favorite targets were Clay Borchers with six catches for 118 yards and Charlie Hendrickson with three catches for 105 yards and two touchdowns. Zach Welch ran 14 times for 100 yards and two touchdowns.
Starting roughly here at No. 12 to No. 22, these teams in the Power 25 this week are very similar as far as quality of resume goes.
13. Forest Lake (5-2)
Last week’s ranking: 21
Next game: Oct. 17 at Roseville (3-4)
Ranking rationale: Forest Lake is this week’s biggest riser after taking down previous No. 6 Eagan (4-3), 7-0. A 1-yard touchdown run by Kevin Ndirangu less than five minutes into the game was all the offense Forest Lake needed.
The Rangers are one of the hotter teams in Minnesota with four straight wins. The defense has been stellar, allowing just one touchdown over the last two weeks. Both losses on the season have come against ranked competition.
14. Eagan (4-3)
Last week’s ranking: 6
Next game: Oct. 17 vs. Eastview (1-6)
Ranking rationale: Eagan has struggled to get its offense and defense going in the same game. Last week, the Wildcats allowed just one touchdown coming in the first quarter but could never get on the scoreboard. Earlier in the season they scored 29 or more points in four straight games but two of those games they allowed 30-plus.
All three of Eagan’s losses are to top-15 teams. It has two wins over ranked foes.
15. Lakeville South (4-3)
Last week’s ranking: 13
Next game: Oct. 17 vs. Champlin Park (2-5)
Ranking rationale: The Cougars get jumped by a couple teams this week out of no fault of their own. Lakeville South got to let its hair down after playing a tough schedule through six weeks, winning 56-14 at Eastview (2-5). It was just 7-0 after one quarter before four South touchdowns before halftime put the game out of reach.
Gaven Dean finished 6-for-7 for 141 yards, two touchdowns and no interceptions in as much of an aerial attack as you’ll see out of this offense. Nine different Cougars rushed the ball, led by Jonah Shine’s eight carries for 58 yards and two touchdowns.
16. Prior Lake (3-4)
Last week’s ranking: 15
Next game: Oct. 17 vs. Buffalo (5-2)
Ranking rationale: The Lakers got to show off against their first unranked foe of the season, winning 52-18 at Woodbury (2-5). Prior Lake found all sorts of ways to score.
Prior Lake is likely to win its third straight this week and could be a tough out in the Class 6A playoffs.
17. Owatonna (7-0)
Last week’s ranking: 18
Next game: Oct. 16 vs. Apple Valley (2-5)
Ranking rationale: The Huskies have gotten most of their toughest opponents at home this season, so their 32-22 win at Rochester John Marshall (5-2) was an impressive one. Owatonna erased a 14-6 halftime deficit with a 13-0 third quarter.
Owatonna is a good bet to finish the regular season undefeated but has yet to face any of the top-10 teams like No. 3 Moorhead (7-0), No. 7 Alexandria (6-1), No. 8 Andover (6-1) or No. 9 Elk River (6-1).
18. Blaine (5-2)
Last week’s ranking: 16
Next game: Oct. 17 vs. No. 3 Shakopee (6-1)
Ranking rationale: The Bengals were in a dog fight for much of the first half. They woke up in the second, running away for a 55-9 home win against Coon Rapids (0-7). The Cardinals drew first blood with a field goal in the first quarter and led 9-7 early in the second. Blaine exploded for four quick touchdowns before halftime. Three came via Sam Saughnessy, who ran in for two touchdowns, including a 43-yarder, and threw for another.
Shaughnessy finished 8-for-11 for 125 yards, two touchdowns and no interceptions. He was an elite dual threat performer, tallying 18 carries for 212 yards and four touchdowns.
Both of Blaine’s losses are to teams ranked above it in the standings. Its win over Centennial (3-4) looked good in Week 2, but it still remains arguably its best win. This week is a chance to pick up a signature win and get against a Shakopee team the Bengals lost to on a Hail Mary in 2023.
19. Wayzata (3-4)
Last week’s ranking: 17
Next game: Oct. 16 at No. 12 Anoka (5-2)
Ranking rationale: The Trojans gauntlet of six straight top-20 opponents to start the season finally ended. Wayzata got to breathe easy throughout a 55-6 senior night win vs. Hopkins (3-4). The Trojans led 35-0 at halftime and put up 48 before allowing a score.
Matthew Berkland threw two touchdown passes, both to Tony Ley, and ran for one. Five different Trojans ran for one touchdown each. Wayzata has quality wins over current No. 15 Lakeville South and at current No. 11 Eden Prairie (4-3), but a win coming up in Week 8 would do a lot for its Class 6A playoff seeding resume.
20. Farmington (4-3)
Last week’s ranking: 19
Next game: Oct. 17 at Coon Rapids (0-7)
Ranking rationale: The Tigers got their groove back after losses in two of their previous three games, winning 50-14 at home against Burnsville (0-7). Layne Johnson rushed 16 times for 153 yards and three touchdowns. Jonah Ask’s stat line read 6-for-9 passing for 110 yards, two touchdowns and no interceptions to go with six rushes for 43 yards and a score. Twenty-one Tigers recorded at least one tackle led by nine by Christopher Rehak.
21. Mounds View (5-2)
Last week’s ranking: 20
Next game: Oct. 17 vs. St. Michael-Albertville (3-4)
Ranking rationale: The Mustangs have won five of their last six after a 37-12 win at Park of Cottage Grove (2-5). Mounds View rolled up a 27-6 halftime lead before taking its foot off the gas. Mitchell Olson’s 22 rushes for 139 yards and a touchdown led a ground game that totaled 50 carries for 286 yards and four scores.
Mounds View’s 31-7 Week 3 win over Forest Lake (5-2) is looking better by the day as the Rangers have also won five of their last six.
22. East Ridge (4-3)
Last week’s ranking: N/R
Next game: Oct. 17 vs. Rochester Mayo (2-5)
Ranking rationale: After falling out of the Power 25 for several weeks, East Ridge makes a triumphant return after blowing the doors off of previous No. 2 Lakeville North (6-1), 41-17 in Lakeville. The Panthers led 3-0 after one quarter and looked poised to keep their undefeated season going. The Raptors had other plans, taking advantage of a 56-yard field goal by future Minnesota Golden Gopher Luke Ryerse that helped them take a 17-10 advantage into halftime.
East Ridge scored the first two touchdowns of the second half to run away with the game. Cedric Tomes finished 14-for-23 passing for 113 yards, a touchdown and no interceptions while rushing for two more scores. The offense only generated 184 yards of offense, but two interceptions and two forced fumbles by the defense fueled the upset.
This was a wild turn of events after a 35-14 loss vs. Mounds View (5-2) the previous week, though it is East RIdge’s third win in the last four.
23. Stewartville (7-0)
Last week’s ranking: 22
Next game: Oct. 16 at Rochester Lourdes (2-4)
Ranking rationale: It sure would be fun to see Stewartville get a shot at some higher class teams. The reality is, the Tigers are stuck dominating their Class 3A competition. That was the case yet again last week as they pitched their second straight shutout and fourth of the season in a 71-0 rout of Red Wing (0-7).
24. Becker (7-0)
Last week’s ranking: 24
Next game: Oct. 16 vs. Chisago Lakes (3-4)
Ranking rationale: The Bulldogs continue to impress with their sixth multi-touchdown victory of the season, winning 42-6 vs. Big Lake (2-5). It was 35-0 at halftime before Becker called off the dogs to rest up for a couple short weeks coming up. Landen Kujawa ran 14 times for 108 yards and three touchdowns. Sawyer Brown finished 3-for-3 passing for 23 yards. The Hornets were limited to 99 yards of offense and were shut out until the fourth quarter.
25. Totino-Grace (7-0)
Last week’s ranking: N/R
Next game: Oct. 16 at Willmar (1-6)
Ranking rationale: The Eagles arrive to the Power 25 for the first time this season after notching their best performance of the year, an 11-8 thriller of a win at home against an Orono (6-1) team that would’ve been this spot had it won. The Spartans drew first blood with a first quarter touchdown but were stymied henceforth.
T-G got on the board with a field goal in the second quarter and scored the game-winning touchdown on a 7-yard halfback pass from Marquel Keten to Griffin Burgess with 39 seconds left to go. The Eagles won the yardage battle 283-197. Keten ran 24 times for 131 yards.
Five of Totino-Grace’s wins were by three touchdowns or more. It also won a tight one, 21-20, at Hutchinson (3-4). While this was the Eagles’ best win of 2024, and they’ve been spared from playing some of the blue bloods in Class 4A, they haven’t had a true week off with every opponent having at least three wins through Week 7.
More Minnesota high school football coverage from High School on SI
Vote: Who is the top defensive lineman in Minnesota high school football in 2024?
Top 20 receivers and tight ends in Minnesota high school football
Top 20 running backs in Minnesota high school football
Top quarterbacks in Minnesota high school football in 2024
MINNESOTA PRESEASON ALL-STATE OFFENSE | DEFENSE
Minnesota high school football: Predicted order of finish for each section in Class 5A
Minnesota high school football: Predicted order of finish for each section in Class 6A
Download the SBLive App
To get live updates on your phone - as well as follow your favorite teams and top games - you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App | Download Android App