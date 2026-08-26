Mississippi High School Defensive Linemen and Edge Rushers to Watch in 2026

The 2026 Mississippi High School Activities Association football season begins this weekend, therefore it is time to recognize some of the outstanding defensive linemen and edge rushers as we enter this season.

Mississippi, especially in the past 15 years, has been known to produce some excellent talent along the defensive line, and this year is no exception. The players we have chosen to pay close attention to this season holds numerous offers from various FBS schools, and several players have already made their verbal commitment ahead of the 2026 season. This alone speaks volumes to the talent on the defensive side of the ball that resides in the Magnolia State.

It will be a fascinating and exciting season to watch these defensive standouts wreck havoc for opposing offense all season long.

We have listed 14 players to watch for this season below in no particular order:

Derwin Fields, Brookhaven

The Texas Longhorns commit enters the 2026 season after tallying 45 solo tackles, 56 total tackles and 26 tackles for a loss last season. Fields also finished with 16 sacks, eight quarterback hurries, three forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries and one blocked field goal.

Jaylen Smith, Vicksburg

Smith finished with 53 solo tackles, 61 total tackles and seven tackles for a loss last season. He also tallied six sacks, one forced fumble and three fumble recoveries.

Madaylan McKenzie, Heidelberg

The Oilers have been the dominant force in Class 2A football in the state in recent years with back-to-back state championship appearances with one win, and McKenzie is a key reason why. In 2025, he finished with 81 solo tackles, 84 total tackles and 43 tackles for a loss. To go along with his total tackles, McKenzie finished with 16 sacks, 13 quarterback hurries, one interception, three forced fumbles and one blocked punt.

Malik Ward, Gautier

Ward anchored the defense last season by totaling 45 total tackles, 11 solo tackles, three tackles for a loss and deflecting two passes.

Lennox White, Tupelo

White, who lines up as an edge rusher and outside linebacker, finished with 95 total tackles, nine tackles for a loss, one sack and one blocked field goal. White also made a difference in pass defense as he tallied two interceptions, two pass breakups and one interception return for a touchdown.

Ladarius Martin, South Pike

Martin enters this season after finishing with 36 tackles, four tackles for a loss and three sacks. He currently holds six FBS offers including four from SEC schools.

Mitchell Turner, Louisville

Turner enters this season as a top 40 prospect on Rivals and a top 50 prospect on 247 Sports, and he has the play to back up his recruiting profile. In 2025, Turner finished with 63 solo tackles, 103 total tackles, 41 tackles for a loss and 15.5 sacks.

Ben'Jarvius Shumaker, Choctaw County

The Ole Miss Rebel commit tallied 45 solo tackles, 113 total tackles and 24 tackles for a loss last season. Shumaker also pressured the quarterback 30 times and finished with 8.5 sacks.

Sam LeJeune, Poplarville

LeJeune, who committed to Florida State over the summer, finished the 2025 season with 22 tackles for a loss, seven sacks, five blocked field goals and five pass breakups.

Deven Robertson, Oak Grove

The Oklahoma Sooner commit had an outstanding junior season as he recorded 45 solo tackles, 82 total tackles, 12 tackles for a loss, three sacks and eight quarterback hurries.

Eric Vaulx Jr, Lake Cormorant

Vaulx, who is also committed to FSU, wrecked havoc in the backfield all season long by pressuring the quarterback. In nine games, he finished with six sacks and 24 quarterback hurries. In 12 games overall, Vaulx tallied 53 solo tackles, 75 total tackles, 18 tackles for a loss, three blocked field goals, one forced fumble and three fumble recoveries.

Tommy Callicut, Olive Branch

The senior finished the 2025 season with 40 total tackles, 6.5 tackles for a loss, one sack, 12 quarterback hurries, one blocked field goal, one fumble recovery and two pass breakups.

Antavion Allen, Hattiesburg

Allen, who committed to Ole Miss earlier this month, was one of the top defensive playmakers up front in 2025. He finished with 23 solo tackles, 66 total tackles, 21 tackles for a loss, 18 sacks and 20 quarterback hurries.

Geraci Carson, Lanier

Carson who is the no. 2 ranked player nationally according to ESPN and the no. 64 player overall on 247 Sports has the makings of an excellent defensive lineman at the next level with his size and speed. In 10 games last season, Carson finished with 35 tackles, 13 tackles for a loss and three sacks.