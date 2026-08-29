Mississippi High School Football Final Scores - August 28
The Mississippi high school football season was underway on Friday, and High School On SI has final scores from around the state.
View our full Mississippi high school football scoreboard.
Mississippi High School Football Final Scores - August 28
Winona 21, Southaven 7
Forest 37, Lake 18
Biloxi 35, Holmes County Central 19
Lanier 24, Harrison Central 20
Union 27, Philadelphia 26
Port Gibson 34, Raymond 14
McComb 41, Tylertown 0
River Oaks 44, Dermott 0
Terry 55, Murrah 6
Ripley 34, Mooreville 23
(#17) Louisville 21, (#6) West Point 6
Yazoo County 61, Riverside 0
St. Joseph 52, St. Joseph Catholic 21
Southeast Lauderdale 7, Noxapater 0
Clarkdale 56, Resurrection Catholic 15
Potts Camp 40, Strayhorn 36
Morton 42, Newton County 13
Calhoun City 28, Myrtle 18
McLaurin 33, Salem 30
Jim Hill 34, Crystal Springs 2
South Delta 22, Wilkinson County 18
Purvis 27, Lumberton 14
(#16) D'Iberville 21, Raleigh 6
(#14) Jackson Prep 38, Parklane Academy 24
Hernando 55, Overton 0
(#8) Germantown 60, (#19) Northwest Rankin 27
Wayne Academy 38, Bowling Green 0
Magee 64, Mount Olive 0
Benton Academy 46, Columbus Christian Academy 14
Mendenhall 46, Ridgeland 27
Independence 24, Water Valley 20
(#5) Oxford 34, Collierville 24
Amite County 44, McAdams 0
Indianola Academy 26, Carroll Academy 0
Gautier 63, George County 35
Lewisburg 26, Mitchell 14
Brookhaven Academy 24, Silliman Institute 14
Laurel 56, West Jones 42
Pass Christian 48, Long Beach 3
Charleston 42, Amanda Elzy 0
Falkner 40, Middleton 0
Greene County 21, East Central 13
Pillow Academy 11, Bayou Academy 0
Pascagoula 44, Moss Point 0
Calhoun Academy 52, Marvell 12
Leake Central 35, Provine 0
Scott Central 30, Northeast Lauderdale 7
Pearl River Central 28, Wayne County 27
(#7) Starkville 17, (#4) Oak Grove 15
Richland 31, Florence 21
Itawamba Agricultural 42, Caledonia 10
Poplarville 40, West Harrison 7
(#3) Gulfport 35, (#24) Picayune 0
Perry Central 26, Loyd Star 16
Memphis University School 41, Northpoint Christian 6
Wesson 41, Bogue Chitto 0
Enterprise 14, North Forrest 13
Forrest County Agricultural 27, St. Stanislaus 14
Arkansas Christian Academy 50, Unity Christian Academy 0
Natchez 20, Vicksburg 14
North Pike 17, Franklin County 12
Pontotoc 48, Amory 14
Biggersville 33, West Lowndes 8
Houston 46, Columbus 12
DeSoto Central 26, (#22) South Panola 25
Tupelo Christian Prep 42, East Union 0
St. Martin 56, Vancleave 14
(#25) Kosciusko 56, Neshoba Central 35
Seminary 37, West Lauderdale 6
Pelahatchie 27, Pisgah 19
Corinth 28, New Hope 21
McNairy Central 21, Belmont 16
Fayette Academy 42, Rossville Christian Academy 7
(#1) Tupelo 38, (#12) Brandon 14
Lafayette 58, Wooddale 0
Faith Academy 35, Bay 7
Hatley 24, Nettleton 18
Brookhaven 35, Lawrence County 8
Enterprise 40, Stringer 24
Mize 56, Taylorsville 6
Canton 56, Velma Jackson 20
O'Bannon 28, Leland 0
Simmons 44, Coahoma County 12
Nanih Waiya 61, Vardaman 45
Greenville 16, Gentry 6
Shannon 31, Olive Branch 13
(#11) Warren Central 35, (#21) Clinton 24
Presbyterian Christian 31, Mobile Christian 13
New Albany 34, Saltillo 7
Aberdeen 50, Okolona 32
Rosa Fort 36, North Panola 0
East Webster 20, Choctaw County 14
Sebastopol 13, Puckett 0
Cleveland Central 35, Clarksdale 29
(#13) Jackson Academy 16, McGill-Toolen 0
South Pike 38, Bay Springs 18
Edwards 8, Greenwood 4
Oak Hill Academy 42, French Camp Academy 0
(#15) Hartfield Academy 42, (#23) Columbia 28
North Delta 36, West Memphis Christian 14
Lake Cormorant 27, PURE Academy 8
Stone 50, Hancock 44
Richton 25, West Lincoln 0
Tallulah Academy 64, Prairie View Academy 40
Tunica Academy 47, Deer Creek 6
Canton Academy 20, East Rankin Academy 14
Choctaw Central 48, Newton 8
Senatobia 21, MASAE 8
Coffeeville 34, West Bolivar 8
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Jack Butler is the Regional Editor of the Midwest for SBLive/High School on SI. Jack has covered high school sports in Oregon, Arizona and Minnesota.Follow @Butler917