Skip to main content
High School

Mississippi High School Football Final Scores - August 28

See the final scores from Mississippi high school football
Jack Butler|
Northwest Rankin running back Rastafian “RJ” Beasley (9) scores a touchdown during the game against Germantown in Madison, Miss., on Friday, Aug. 28, 2026.
Northwest Rankin running back Rastafian “RJ” Beasley (9) scores a touchdown during the game against Germantown in Madison, Miss., on Friday, Aug. 28, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Mississippi high school football season was underway on Friday, and High School On SI has final scores from around the state.

View our full Mississippi high school football scoreboard.

Mississippi High School Football Final Scores - August 28

Winona 21, Southaven 7

Forest 37, Lake 18

Biloxi 35, Holmes County Central 19

Lanier 24, Harrison Central 20

Union 27, Philadelphia 26

Port Gibson 34, Raymond 14

McComb 41, Tylertown 0

River Oaks 44, Dermott 0

Terry 55, Murrah 6

Ripley 34, Mooreville 23

(#17) Louisville 21, (#6) West Point 6

Yazoo County 61, Riverside 0

St. Joseph 52, St. Joseph Catholic 21

Southeast Lauderdale 7, Noxapater 0

Clarkdale 56, Resurrection Catholic 15

Potts Camp 40, Strayhorn 36

Morton 42, Newton County 13

Calhoun City 28, Myrtle 18

McLaurin 33, Salem 30

Jim Hill 34, Crystal Springs 2

South Delta 22, Wilkinson County 18

Purvis 27, Lumberton 14

(#16) D'Iberville 21, Raleigh 6

(#14) Jackson Prep 38, Parklane Academy 24

Hernando 55, Overton 0

(#8) Germantown 60, (#19) Northwest Rankin 27

Wayne Academy 38, Bowling Green 0

Magee 64, Mount Olive 0

Benton Academy 46, Columbus Christian Academy 14

Mendenhall 46, Ridgeland 27

Independence 24, Water Valley 20

(#5) Oxford 34, Collierville 24

Amite County 44, McAdams 0

Indianola Academy 26, Carroll Academy 0

Gautier 63, George County 35

Lewisburg 26, Mitchell 14

Brookhaven Academy 24, Silliman Institute 14

Laurel 56, West Jones 42

Pass Christian 48, Long Beach 3

Charleston 42, Amanda Elzy 0

Falkner 40, Middleton 0

Greene County 21, East Central 13

Pillow Academy 11, Bayou Academy 0

Pascagoula 44, Moss Point 0

Calhoun Academy 52, Marvell 12

Leake Central 35, Provine 0

Scott Central 30, Northeast Lauderdale 7

Pearl River Central 28, Wayne County 27

(#7) Starkville 17, (#4) Oak Grove 15

Richland 31, Florence 21

Itawamba Agricultural 42, Caledonia 10

Poplarville 40, West Harrison 7

(#3) Gulfport 35, (#24) Picayune 0

Perry Central 26, Loyd Star 16

Memphis University School 41, Northpoint Christian 6

Wesson 41, Bogue Chitto 0

Enterprise 14, North Forrest 13

Forrest County Agricultural 27, St. Stanislaus 14

Arkansas Christian Academy 50, Unity Christian Academy 0

Natchez 20, Vicksburg 14

North Pike 17, Franklin County 12

Pontotoc 48, Amory 14

Biggersville 33, West Lowndes 8

Houston 46, Columbus 12

DeSoto Central 26, (#22) South Panola 25

Tupelo Christian Prep 42, East Union 0

St. Martin 56, Vancleave 14

(#25) Kosciusko 56, Neshoba Central 35

Seminary 37, West Lauderdale 6

Pelahatchie 27, Pisgah 19

Corinth 28, New Hope 21

McNairy Central 21, Belmont 16

Fayette Academy 42, Rossville Christian Academy 7

(#1) Tupelo 38, (#12) Brandon 14

Lafayette 58, Wooddale 0

Faith Academy 35, Bay 7

Hatley 24, Nettleton 18

Brookhaven 35, Lawrence County 8

Enterprise 40, Stringer 24

Mize 56, Taylorsville 6

Canton 56, Velma Jackson 20

O'Bannon 28, Leland 0

Simmons 44, Coahoma County 12

Nanih Waiya 61, Vardaman 45

Greenville 16, Gentry 6

Shannon 31, Olive Branch 13

(#11) Warren Central 35, (#21) Clinton 24

Presbyterian Christian 31, Mobile Christian 13

New Albany 34, Saltillo 7

Aberdeen 50, Okolona 32

Rosa Fort 36, North Panola 0

East Webster 20, Choctaw County 14

Sebastopol 13, Puckett 0

Cleveland Central 35, Clarksdale 29

(#13) Jackson Academy 16, McGill-Toolen 0

South Pike 38, Bay Springs 18

Edwards 8, Greenwood 4

Oak Hill Academy 42, French Camp Academy 0

(#15) Hartfield Academy 42, (#23) Columbia 28

North Delta 36, West Memphis Christian 14

Lake Cormorant 27, PURE Academy 8

Stone 50, Hancock 44

Richton 25, West Lincoln 0

Tallulah Academy 64, Prairie View Academy 40

Tunica Academy 47, Deer Creek 6

Canton Academy 20, East Rankin Academy 14

Choctaw Central 48, Newton 8

Senatobia 21, MASAE 8

Coffeeville 34, West Bolivar 8

Add us as a preferred source on Google

Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations

Published
Jack Butler
JACK BUTLER

Jack Butler is the Regional Editor of the Midwest for SBLive/High School on SI. Jack has covered high school sports in Oregon, Arizona and Minnesota.

Share on XFollow @Butler917
Home/Mississippi