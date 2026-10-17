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Mississippi High School Football Final Scores, Scoreboard - October 16

See final scores from Friday night's action
Jack Butler|
Jody McRee

The Mississippi high school football season continued on Friday, and High School On SI has final scores.

Mississippi High School Football Final Scores, Scoreboard - October 16

Pine Belt 40, Unity Christian Academy 0

South Delta 48, Riverside 7

Cleveland Central 25, Florence 7

Cathedral 49, West Lincoln 0

Central Hinds Academy 40, Manchester Academy 7

(#24) Noxubee County 28, Choctaw County 21

Forest 56, Raymond 14

West Jones 38, Terry 12

Kemper Academy 54, Faithful Explorers ALC 6

Amanda Elzy 14, Yazoo County 10

Lafayette 31, West Point 30

Columbia 49, Tylertown 7

Indianola Academy 42, Greenville Christian 12

Columbia Academy 28, Oak Forest Academy 0

West Tallahatchie 48, Coffeeville 22

Ripley 42, Byhalia 6

Booneville 21, Mantachie 7

Puckett 42, Salem 27

South Jones 31, North Pike 24

Shannon 28, Amory 14

(#4) Warren Central 45, Greenville 6

(#12) Louisville 21, Gentry 0

Wayne Academy 31, Heritage Academy 14

Discovery Christian 14, Sylva Bay Academy 6

North Pontotoc 70, West Bolivar 6

(#19) Madison Central 49, Murrah 8

Pass Christian 52, Moss Point 8

Port Gibson 22, Jefferson County 6

St. Aloysius 36, St. Joseph Catholic 30

Senatobia 14, Rosa Fort 8

Cedar Creek 35, Glenbrook 15

(#3) Gulfport 47, West Harrison 6

Kentwood 52, Central Private 0

Wayne County 41, Vancleave 0

Evangelical Christian 42, Northpoint Christian 0

North Forrest 46, Sacred Heart 14

East Marion 28, Perry Central 12

(#20) Northwest Rankin 27, Pearl 19

Houston 36, Itawamba Agricultural 31

Southeast Lauderdale 37, Union 20

Biloxi 30, Harrison Central 14

Park Place Christian Academy 50, Christian Collegiate Academy 0

Picayune 56, Hancock 27

Noxapater 20, Ethel 14

East Central 34, Northeast Jones 14

Grenada 14, Olive Branch 7

McComb 41, Lawrence County 0

Lewisburg 28, Southaven 7

Pillow Academy 21, Simpson Academy 9

Baldwyn 41, Hatley 22

Poplarville 48, South Pike 6

Newton County Academy 56, Clinton Christian Academy 22

Gautier 35, Pearl River Central 27

Richland 43, Mendenhall 35

(#11) Oak Grove 21, Meridian 20

Mooreville 28, Alcorn Central 20

(#6) Oxford 27, (#5) Germantown 24

DeSoto Central 39, Horn Lake 21

Hattiesburg 28, Forest Hill 0

Charleston 52, J.Z. George 14

Enterprise 54, Taylorsville 6

Kossuth 44, Belmont 28

East Union 23, Strayhorn 14

Kosciusko 31, Greenwood 28

Falkner 44, Ashland 8

Tallulah Academy 22, Briarfield Academy 12

Greene County 35, Bay 3

Neshoba Central 26, Canton 18

Lee Academy 40, Regents 14

(#14) D’Iberville 55, St. Martin 50

Aberdeen 50, Nettleton 16

Bruce 41, Palmer 6

Lake 38, Pelahatchie 14

Corinth 55, Tishomingo County 0

(#15) Lake Cormorant 14, Center Hill 9

Edwards 48, Humphreys County 6

(#13) Petal 35, (#2) Brandon 34

St. Stanislaus 29, St. Patrick 0

North Delta 45, Kirk Academy 6

Leake 22, West Lauderdale 13

Tupelo Christian Prep 44, Biggersville 0

Presbyterian Christian 28, West Marion 24

Seminary 63, McLaurin 7

Loyd Star 32, Enterprise 28

Wesson 9, Amite County 0

Velma Jackson 44, Philadelphia 16

North Panola 26, Independence 20

Bogue Chitto 35, Mount Olive 0

(#7) Starkville 31, (#21) Clinton 17

St. Joseph 46, Canton Academy 22

(#16) South Panola 53, Saltillo 6

(#18) Brookhaven 49, Sumrall 13

Kemper County 35, Eupora 8

George County 45, Jim Hill 6

Vardaman 32, West Lowndes 24

New Hope 41, Columbus 14

(#22) Heidelberg 48, Bay Springs 12

Purvis 21, Stone 14

Leflore County 54, French Camp Academy 7

Franklin County 35, Hazlehurst 34

Potts Camp 54, Byers 19

Pascagoula 16, Long Beach 10

Nanih Waiya 42, Sebastopol 19

(#10) Madison-Ridgeland Academy 28, (#9) Jackson Academy 24

Tri-County Academy 48, Riverfield Academy 8

Vicksburg 13, Provine 0

Magee 29, Raleigh 7

(#23) Winona 48, PURE Academy 8

DeSoto 52, Marvell Academy 6

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Jack Butler
JACK BUTLER

Jack Butler is the Regional Editor of the Midwest for SBLive/High School on SI. Jack has covered high school sports in Oregon, Arizona and Minnesota.

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