Mississippi High School Football Final Scores, Scoreboard - October 16
The Mississippi high school football season continued on Friday, and High School On SI has final scores.
Mississippi High School Football Final Scores, Scoreboard - October 16
Pine Belt 40, Unity Christian Academy 0
South Delta 48, Riverside 7
Cleveland Central 25, Florence 7
Cathedral 49, West Lincoln 0
Central Hinds Academy 40, Manchester Academy 7
(#24) Noxubee County 28, Choctaw County 21
Forest 56, Raymond 14
West Jones 38, Terry 12
Kemper Academy 54, Faithful Explorers ALC 6
Amanda Elzy 14, Yazoo County 10
Lafayette 31, West Point 30
Columbia 49, Tylertown 7
Indianola Academy 42, Greenville Christian 12
Columbia Academy 28, Oak Forest Academy 0
West Tallahatchie 48, Coffeeville 22
Ripley 42, Byhalia 6
Booneville 21, Mantachie 7
Puckett 42, Salem 27
South Jones 31, North Pike 24
Shannon 28, Amory 14
(#4) Warren Central 45, Greenville 6
(#12) Louisville 21, Gentry 0
Wayne Academy 31, Heritage Academy 14
Discovery Christian 14, Sylva Bay Academy 6
North Pontotoc 70, West Bolivar 6
(#19) Madison Central 49, Murrah 8
Pass Christian 52, Moss Point 8
Port Gibson 22, Jefferson County 6
St. Aloysius 36, St. Joseph Catholic 30
Senatobia 14, Rosa Fort 8
Cedar Creek 35, Glenbrook 15
(#3) Gulfport 47, West Harrison 6
Kentwood 52, Central Private 0
Wayne County 41, Vancleave 0
Evangelical Christian 42, Northpoint Christian 0
North Forrest 46, Sacred Heart 14
East Marion 28, Perry Central 12
(#20) Northwest Rankin 27, Pearl 19
Houston 36, Itawamba Agricultural 31
Southeast Lauderdale 37, Union 20
Biloxi 30, Harrison Central 14
Park Place Christian Academy 50, Christian Collegiate Academy 0
Picayune 56, Hancock 27
Noxapater 20, Ethel 14
East Central 34, Northeast Jones 14
Grenada 14, Olive Branch 7
McComb 41, Lawrence County 0
Lewisburg 28, Southaven 7
Pillow Academy 21, Simpson Academy 9
Baldwyn 41, Hatley 22
Poplarville 48, South Pike 6
Newton County Academy 56, Clinton Christian Academy 22
Gautier 35, Pearl River Central 27
Richland 43, Mendenhall 35
(#11) Oak Grove 21, Meridian 20
Mooreville 28, Alcorn Central 20
(#6) Oxford 27, (#5) Germantown 24
DeSoto Central 39, Horn Lake 21
Hattiesburg 28, Forest Hill 0
Charleston 52, J.Z. George 14
Enterprise 54, Taylorsville 6
Kossuth 44, Belmont 28
East Union 23, Strayhorn 14
Kosciusko 31, Greenwood 28
Falkner 44, Ashland 8
Tallulah Academy 22, Briarfield Academy 12
Greene County 35, Bay 3
Neshoba Central 26, Canton 18
Lee Academy 40, Regents 14
(#14) D’Iberville 55, St. Martin 50
Aberdeen 50, Nettleton 16
Bruce 41, Palmer 6
Lake 38, Pelahatchie 14
Corinth 55, Tishomingo County 0
(#15) Lake Cormorant 14, Center Hill 9
Edwards 48, Humphreys County 6
(#13) Petal 35, (#2) Brandon 34
St. Stanislaus 29, St. Patrick 0
North Delta 45, Kirk Academy 6
Leake 22, West Lauderdale 13
Tupelo Christian Prep 44, Biggersville 0
Presbyterian Christian 28, West Marion 24
Seminary 63, McLaurin 7
Loyd Star 32, Enterprise 28
Wesson 9, Amite County 0
Velma Jackson 44, Philadelphia 16
North Panola 26, Independence 20
Bogue Chitto 35, Mount Olive 0
(#7) Starkville 31, (#21) Clinton 17
St. Joseph 46, Canton Academy 22
(#16) South Panola 53, Saltillo 6
(#18) Brookhaven 49, Sumrall 13
Kemper County 35, Eupora 8
George County 45, Jim Hill 6
Vardaman 32, West Lowndes 24
New Hope 41, Columbus 14
(#22) Heidelberg 48, Bay Springs 12
Purvis 21, Stone 14
Leflore County 54, French Camp Academy 7
Franklin County 35, Hazlehurst 34
Potts Camp 54, Byers 19
Pascagoula 16, Long Beach 10
Nanih Waiya 42, Sebastopol 19
(#10) Madison-Ridgeland Academy 28, (#9) Jackson Academy 24
Tri-County Academy 48, Riverfield Academy 8
Vicksburg 13, Provine 0
Magee 29, Raleigh 7
(#23) Winona 48, PURE Academy 8
DeSoto 52, Marvell Academy 6
Jack Butler is the Regional Editor of the Midwest for SBLive/High School on SI. Jack has covered high school sports in Oregon, Arizona and Minnesota.Follow @Butler917