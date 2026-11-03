Mississippi High School Football Playoff Brackets 2026: First-Round Matchups, Dates and State Championship Schedule

The road to a Mississippi high school football state championship begins Friday, Nov. 6, when teams in Classes 1A through 4A open the 2026 Mississippi High School Activities Association playoffs.

For the state's largest programs, the wait will be one week longer.

Classes 5A, 6A and 7A conclude their regular seasons this week before beginning postseason play Friday, Nov. 13.

Seven state champions will eventually be crowned Dec. 3-5 at Davis Wade Stadium on the campus of Mississippi State University in Starkville.

Several undefeated teams enter the postseason with championship aspirations, including Tupelo Christian Prep, Leflore County, Wesson, Booneville, Winona, Senatobia, Poplarville and Pass Christian.

The opening round features several intriguing matchups, including Kosciusko against Itawamba Agricultural in Class 4A, Presbyterian Christian against Raleigh in Class 3A, and Bruce against Eupora in Class 2A.

The 2026 playoff brackets are organized by classification, with North and South regional champions ultimately meeting for the state titles.

Here is a look at the opening-round matchups, updated brackets and championship schedule for all seven classifications.

Class 7A Mississippi High School Football Playoff Bracket

Mississippi's largest classification begins postseason play Friday, Nov. 13.

Class 7A includes many of the state's most prominent football programs, including Tupelo, Madison Central, Brandon, Ocean Springs, Oak Grove and Gulfport.

The opening-round field will be finalized following the conclusion of the regular season Nov. 5.

VIEW THE 2026 CLASS 7A PLAYOFF BRACKET

Class 7A Playoff Schedule

First round: Nov. 13

Second round: Nov. 20

North and South championships: Nov. 27

State championship: Friday, Dec. 4

The Class 7A state championship will be played at Davis Wade Stadium in Starkville.

Class 6A Mississippi High School Football Playoff Bracket

Class 6A also begins its postseason Nov. 13.

The bracket features a North and South format, with the surviving teams advancing to their respective regional championships Nov. 27.

The classification's first-round pairings will be determined by the final regional standings.

VIEW THE 2026 CLASS 6A PLAYOFF BRACKET

Class 6A Playoff Schedule

First round: Nov. 13

Second round: Nov. 20

North and South championships: Nov. 27

State championship: Thursday, Dec. 3

Class 5A Mississippi High School Football Playoff Bracket

The Class 5A championship race gets underway Friday, Nov. 13.

Like Classes 6A and 7A, Class 5A will feature three postseason rounds before the state championship game.

The first-round matchups will be established when the regular season concludes.

VIEW THE 2026 CLASS 5A PLAYOFF BRACKET

Class 5A Playoff Schedule

First round: Nov. 13

Second round: Nov. 20

North and South championships: Nov. 27

State championship: Saturday, Dec. 5

Class 4A Mississippi High School Football Playoff Bracket

Class 4A features one of the most interesting championship fields in Mississippi.

Senatobia enters the postseason unbeaten at 11-0, while Poplarville is also undefeated at 11-0.

Pass Christian has been equally impressive, carrying a 13-0 record into the opening round.

One of the top first-round matchups features Kosciusko (9-1) against Itawamba Agricultural (9-2).

Other games to watch include New Albany against Rosa Fort, McComb against Choctaw Central, and Newton County against Columbia.

VIEW THE 2026 CLASS 4A PLAYOFF BRACKET

Class 4A First-Round Matchups — Friday, Nov. 6

North

Ripley at Corinth

Itawamba Agricultural at Kosciusko

North Pontotoc at Senatobia

Greenwood at Houston

Yazoo City at Shannon

Tishomingo County at Clarksdale

Amory at Louisville

Rosa Fort at New Albany

South

South Pike at West Lauderdale

Richland at Greene County

Northeast Lauderdale at Poplarville

Forrest County Agricultural at Morton

Bay at Mendenhall

Choctaw Central at McComb

Forest at Pass Christian

Columbia at Newton County

The winners advance to the second round Nov. 13.

Class 3A Mississippi High School Football Playoff Bracket

Class 3A features several unbeaten teams, including Booneville and Winona.

Booneville enters the postseason 8-0 and opens against Yazoo County, while Winona brings a 10-0 record into its first-round matchup against Holly Springs.

Noxubee County is another contender after finishing the regular season 10-2.

In the South, Seminary, Magee, Presbyterian Christian and Southeast Lauderdale are among the teams hoping to make deep postseason runs.

Presbyterian Christian faces Raleigh in one of the classification's more intriguing first-round matchups.

VIEW THE 2026 CLASS 3A PLAYOFF BRACKET

Class 3A First-Round Matchups — Friday, Nov. 6

North

Yazoo County at Booneville

Coahoma County at Noxubee County

Belmont at Edwards

Choctaw County at Independence

Aberdeen at North Panola

Alcorn Central at O'Bannon

Holly Springs at Winona

Amanda Elzy at Kossuth

South

Jefferson County at Southeast Lauderdale

Raleigh at Presbyterian Christian

Pisgah at Hazlehurst

St. Stanislaus at Magee

West Marion at Seminary

Quitman at Port Gibson

Jefferson Davis County at Tylertown

Franklin County at Union

The winners will advance to the second round Nov. 13.

Class 2A Mississippi High School Football Playoff Bracket

Class 2A features several strong championship contenders, led by undefeated Wesson.

Wesson enters the postseason 12-0 and opens against Newton.

East Marion has also enjoyed an outstanding season, carrying an 11-1 record into its first-round matchup against Clarkdale.

In the North, Baldwyn, East Webster, Charleston and Bruce are among the teams to watch.

One of the most intriguing opening-round matchups features Bruce against Eupora, two programs that have combined for 19 victories this season.

VIEW THE 2026 CLASS 2A PLAYOFF BRACKET

Class 2A First-Round Matchups — Friday, Nov. 6

North

Leland at Baldwyn

Water Valley at East Webster

Hatley at Charleston

Eupora at Bruce

Velma Jackson at Myrtle

Walnut at North Side

East Union at Kemper County

J.Z. George at Hamilton

South

Wilkinson County at Scott Central

Enterprise at Perry Central

Newton at Wesson

North Forrest at Mize

Collins at Heidelberg

Lake at Amite County

Clarkdale at East Marion

Loyd Star at Puckett

The winners advance to the second round Nov. 13.

Class 1A Mississippi High School Football Playoff Bracket

Class 1A features two undefeated teams that could emerge as major championship contenders.

Tupelo Christian Prep enters the postseason 10-0 and opens against West Lowndes.

Leflore County is also unbeaten at 9-0 and will face Byers.

In the South, Simmons and Stringer are among the leading contenders, while Nanih Waiya enters with an 8-2 record.

The opening round also includes several intriguing matchups, including Okolona against Biggersville and South Delta against Resurrection Catholic.

VIEW THE 2026 CLASS 1A PLAYOFF BRACKET

Class 1A First-Round Matchups — Friday, Nov. 6

North

West Lowndes at Tupelo Christian Prep

Ashland at West Tallahatchie

Calhoun City — first-round bye

French Camp Academy at Falkner

Coffeeville at Potts Camp

Biggersville at Okolona

Byers at Leflore County

Vardaman at Smithville

South

West Lincoln at Ethel

Shaw at Stringer

Sebastopol at Bogue Chitto

Resurrection Catholic at South Delta

Richton at Simmons

Noxapater at Mount Olive

West Bolivar at Lumberton

Salem at Nanih Waiya

The winners advance to the second round Nov. 13.

2026 Mississippi High School Football Playoff Schedule

The MHSAA postseason begins with the four smallest classifications Nov. 6, followed by the three largest classifications Nov. 13.

Mississippi High School Football State Championship Schedule

The 2026 MHSAA state football championships will be played Dec. 3-5 at Davis Wade Stadium on the Mississippi State University campus in Starkville.

Thursday, Dec. 3

Class 4A state championship

Class 6A state championship

Friday, Dec. 4

Class 2A state championship

Class 7A state championship

Saturday, Dec. 5

Class 1A state championship

Class 3A state championship

Class 5A state championship

All seven state championship games will feature the North and South champions from their respective classifications.

2026 Mississippi MAIS Private School Football Playoff Brackets

Mississippi's private-school football playoffs are also underway, with the Mississippi Association of Independent Schools conducting separate postseason tournaments.

The MAIS brackets include seven divisions in 2026, with championship games scheduled in November.

MAIS Class 1A — Division I

River Oaks, Central Holmes Christian, Benton Academy and Prairie View Academy received first-round byes.

Quarterfinal matchups scheduled for Nov. 6 include River Oaks against Claiborne Academy and Central Holmes Christian against Delta Academy.

VIEW THE MAIS CLASS 1A DIVISION I BRACKET

MAIS Class 1A — Division II

Tunica Academy, Briarfield Academy, Tallulah Academy and Calhoun Academy advanced directly to the quarterfinals.

The Nov. 6 matchups include Tunica Academy against Kemper Academy and Briarfield Academy against Lee Academy.

VIEW THE MAIS CLASS 1A DIVISION II BRACKET

MAIS Class 2A — Division I

North Delta, St. Joseph, Lee Academy and Canton Academy are among the teams competing for the Class 2A Division I championship.

VIEW THE MAIS CLASS 2A DIVISION I BRACKET

MAIS Class 3A — Division I

VIEW THE MAIS CLASS 3A DIVISION I BRACKET

MAIS Class 3A — Division II

VIEW THE MAIS CLASS 3A DIVISION II BRACKET

MAIS Class 4A — Division I

VIEW THE MAIS CLASS 4A DIVISION I BRACKET

MAIS Class 4A — Division II

VIEW THE MAIS CLASS 4A DIVISION II BRACKET

What's Next in the Mississippi High School Football Playoffs?

The first wave of MHSAA playoff games kicks off Friday, Nov. 6, with 1A, 2A, 3A and 4A teams competing for spots in the second round.

The state's three largest classifications begin postseason play Nov. 13, following the conclusion of their regular seasons.

From there, the field will narrow each week until the North and South champions meet in Starkville for the seven state championships Dec. 3-5.

High School On SI will continue updating the Mississippi high school football playoff brackets with final scores, second-round matchups and championship information throughout the postseason.