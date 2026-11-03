Mississippi High School Football Playoff Brackets 2026: First-Round Matchups, Dates and State Championship Schedule
The road to a Mississippi high school football state championship begins Friday, Nov. 6, when teams in Classes 1A through 4A open the 2026 Mississippi High School Activities Association playoffs.
For the state's largest programs, the wait will be one week longer.
Classes 5A, 6A and 7A conclude their regular seasons this week before beginning postseason play Friday, Nov. 13.
Seven state champions will eventually be crowned Dec. 3-5 at Davis Wade Stadium on the campus of Mississippi State University in Starkville.
Several undefeated teams enter the postseason with championship aspirations, including Tupelo Christian Prep, Leflore County, Wesson, Booneville, Winona, Senatobia, Poplarville and Pass Christian.
The opening round features several intriguing matchups, including Kosciusko against Itawamba Agricultural in Class 4A, Presbyterian Christian against Raleigh in Class 3A, and Bruce against Eupora in Class 2A.
The 2026 playoff brackets are organized by classification, with North and South regional champions ultimately meeting for the state titles.
Here is a look at the opening-round matchups, updated brackets and championship schedule for all seven classifications.
Class 7A Mississippi High School Football Playoff Bracket
Mississippi's largest classification begins postseason play Friday, Nov. 13.
Class 7A includes many of the state's most prominent football programs, including Tupelo, Madison Central, Brandon, Ocean Springs, Oak Grove and Gulfport.
The opening-round field will be finalized following the conclusion of the regular season Nov. 5.
VIEW THE 2026 CLASS 7A PLAYOFF BRACKET
Class 7A Playoff Schedule
- First round: Nov. 13
- Second round: Nov. 20
- North and South championships: Nov. 27
- State championship: Friday, Dec. 4
The Class 7A state championship will be played at Davis Wade Stadium in Starkville.
Class 6A Mississippi High School Football Playoff Bracket
Class 6A also begins its postseason Nov. 13.
The bracket features a North and South format, with the surviving teams advancing to their respective regional championships Nov. 27.
The classification's first-round pairings will be determined by the final regional standings.
VIEW THE 2026 CLASS 6A PLAYOFF BRACKET
Class 6A Playoff Schedule
- First round: Nov. 13
- Second round: Nov. 20
- North and South championships: Nov. 27
- State championship: Thursday, Dec. 3
Class 5A Mississippi High School Football Playoff Bracket
The Class 5A championship race gets underway Friday, Nov. 13.
Like Classes 6A and 7A, Class 5A will feature three postseason rounds before the state championship game.
The first-round matchups will be established when the regular season concludes.
VIEW THE 2026 CLASS 5A PLAYOFF BRACKET
Class 5A Playoff Schedule
- First round: Nov. 13
- Second round: Nov. 20
- North and South championships: Nov. 27
- State championship: Saturday, Dec. 5
Class 4A Mississippi High School Football Playoff Bracket
Class 4A features one of the most interesting championship fields in Mississippi.
Senatobia enters the postseason unbeaten at 11-0, while Poplarville is also undefeated at 11-0.
Pass Christian has been equally impressive, carrying a 13-0 record into the opening round.
One of the top first-round matchups features Kosciusko (9-1) against Itawamba Agricultural (9-2).
Other games to watch include New Albany against Rosa Fort, McComb against Choctaw Central, and Newton County against Columbia.
VIEW THE 2026 CLASS 4A PLAYOFF BRACKET
Class 4A First-Round Matchups — Friday, Nov. 6
North
- Ripley at Corinth
- Itawamba Agricultural at Kosciusko
- North Pontotoc at Senatobia
- Greenwood at Houston
- Yazoo City at Shannon
- Tishomingo County at Clarksdale
- Amory at Louisville
- Rosa Fort at New Albany
South
- South Pike at West Lauderdale
- Richland at Greene County
- Northeast Lauderdale at Poplarville
- Forrest County Agricultural at Morton
- Bay at Mendenhall
- Choctaw Central at McComb
- Forest at Pass Christian
- Columbia at Newton County
The winners advance to the second round Nov. 13.
Class 3A Mississippi High School Football Playoff Bracket
Class 3A features several unbeaten teams, including Booneville and Winona.
Booneville enters the postseason 8-0 and opens against Yazoo County, while Winona brings a 10-0 record into its first-round matchup against Holly Springs.
Noxubee County is another contender after finishing the regular season 10-2.
In the South, Seminary, Magee, Presbyterian Christian and Southeast Lauderdale are among the teams hoping to make deep postseason runs.
Presbyterian Christian faces Raleigh in one of the classification's more intriguing first-round matchups.
VIEW THE 2026 CLASS 3A PLAYOFF BRACKET
Class 3A First-Round Matchups — Friday, Nov. 6
North
- Yazoo County at Booneville
- Coahoma County at Noxubee County
- Belmont at Edwards
- Choctaw County at Independence
- Aberdeen at North Panola
- Alcorn Central at O'Bannon
- Holly Springs at Winona
- Amanda Elzy at Kossuth
South
- Jefferson County at Southeast Lauderdale
- Raleigh at Presbyterian Christian
- Pisgah at Hazlehurst
- St. Stanislaus at Magee
- West Marion at Seminary
- Quitman at Port Gibson
- Jefferson Davis County at Tylertown
- Franklin County at Union
The winners will advance to the second round Nov. 13.
Class 2A Mississippi High School Football Playoff Bracket
Class 2A features several strong championship contenders, led by undefeated Wesson.
Wesson enters the postseason 12-0 and opens against Newton.
East Marion has also enjoyed an outstanding season, carrying an 11-1 record into its first-round matchup against Clarkdale.
In the North, Baldwyn, East Webster, Charleston and Bruce are among the teams to watch.
One of the most intriguing opening-round matchups features Bruce against Eupora, two programs that have combined for 19 victories this season.
VIEW THE 2026 CLASS 2A PLAYOFF BRACKET
Class 2A First-Round Matchups — Friday, Nov. 6
North
- Leland at Baldwyn
- Water Valley at East Webster
- Hatley at Charleston
- Eupora at Bruce
- Velma Jackson at Myrtle
- Walnut at North Side
- East Union at Kemper County
- J.Z. George at Hamilton
South
- Wilkinson County at Scott Central
- Enterprise at Perry Central
- Newton at Wesson
- North Forrest at Mize
- Collins at Heidelberg
- Lake at Amite County
- Clarkdale at East Marion
- Loyd Star at Puckett
The winners advance to the second round Nov. 13.
Class 1A Mississippi High School Football Playoff Bracket
Class 1A features two undefeated teams that could emerge as major championship contenders.
Tupelo Christian Prep enters the postseason 10-0 and opens against West Lowndes.
Leflore County is also unbeaten at 9-0 and will face Byers.
In the South, Simmons and Stringer are among the leading contenders, while Nanih Waiya enters with an 8-2 record.
The opening round also includes several intriguing matchups, including Okolona against Biggersville and South Delta against Resurrection Catholic.
VIEW THE 2026 CLASS 1A PLAYOFF BRACKET
Class 1A First-Round Matchups — Friday, Nov. 6
North
- West Lowndes at Tupelo Christian Prep
- Ashland at West Tallahatchie
- Calhoun City — first-round bye
- French Camp Academy at Falkner
- Coffeeville at Potts Camp
- Biggersville at Okolona
- Byers at Leflore County
- Vardaman at Smithville
South
- West Lincoln at Ethel
- Shaw at Stringer
- Sebastopol at Bogue Chitto
- Resurrection Catholic at South Delta
- Richton at Simmons
- Noxapater at Mount Olive
- West Bolivar at Lumberton
- Salem at Nanih Waiya
The winners advance to the second round Nov. 13.
2026 Mississippi High School Football Playoff Schedule
The MHSAA postseason begins with the four smallest classifications Nov. 6, followed by the three largest classifications Nov. 13.
Mississippi High School Football State Championship Schedule
The 2026 MHSAA state football championships will be played Dec. 3-5 at Davis Wade Stadium on the Mississippi State University campus in Starkville.
Thursday, Dec. 3
- Class 4A state championship
- Class 6A state championship
Friday, Dec. 4
- Class 2A state championship
- Class 7A state championship
Saturday, Dec. 5
- Class 1A state championship
- Class 3A state championship
- Class 5A state championship
All seven state championship games will feature the North and South champions from their respective classifications.
2026 Mississippi MAIS Private School Football Playoff Brackets
Mississippi's private-school football playoffs are also underway, with the Mississippi Association of Independent Schools conducting separate postseason tournaments.
The MAIS brackets include seven divisions in 2026, with championship games scheduled in November.
MAIS Class 1A — Division I
River Oaks, Central Holmes Christian, Benton Academy and Prairie View Academy received first-round byes.
Quarterfinal matchups scheduled for Nov. 6 include River Oaks against Claiborne Academy and Central Holmes Christian against Delta Academy.
VIEW THE MAIS CLASS 1A DIVISION I BRACKET
MAIS Class 1A — Division II
Tunica Academy, Briarfield Academy, Tallulah Academy and Calhoun Academy advanced directly to the quarterfinals.
The Nov. 6 matchups include Tunica Academy against Kemper Academy and Briarfield Academy against Lee Academy.
VIEW THE MAIS CLASS 1A DIVISION II BRACKET
MAIS Class 2A — Division I
North Delta, St. Joseph, Lee Academy and Canton Academy are among the teams competing for the Class 2A Division I championship.
VIEW THE MAIS CLASS 2A DIVISION I BRACKET
MAIS Class 3A — Division I
VIEW THE MAIS CLASS 3A DIVISION I BRACKET
MAIS Class 3A — Division II
VIEW THE MAIS CLASS 3A DIVISION II BRACKET
MAIS Class 4A — Division I
VIEW THE MAIS CLASS 4A DIVISION I BRACKET
MAIS Class 4A — Division II
VIEW THE MAIS CLASS 4A DIVISION II BRACKET
What's Next in the Mississippi High School Football Playoffs?
The first wave of MHSAA playoff games kicks off Friday, Nov. 6, with 1A, 2A, 3A and 4A teams competing for spots in the second round.
The state's three largest classifications begin postseason play Nov. 13, following the conclusion of their regular seasons.
From there, the field will narrow each week until the North and South champions meet in Starkville for the seven state championships Dec. 3-5.
High School On SI will continue updating the Mississippi high school football playoff brackets with final scores, second-round matchups and championship information throughout the postseason.
Gary Adornato is the Publisher of High School On SI. He began covering high school sports with the Baltimore Sun in 1982. In 2003, he became one of the first journalists to cover high school sports online while operating MIAASports.com, the official website of the Maryland Interscholastic Athletic Association. Later, Adornato pioneered market-wide coverage of high school sports with DigitalSports.com, introducing video highlights and player interviews while assembling an award-winning editorial staff. In 2010, he launched VarsitySportsNetwork.com which became the premier source of high school media coverage in the state of Maryland. In 2022, he sold VSN to The Baltimore Banner and joined High School On SI as East Coast Managing Editor. He took over as VP of Content in 2024 and assumed the title of Publisher in 2026.