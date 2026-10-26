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Mississippi High School Football Top 25 State Rankings (Oct. 26, 2026)

No. 4 D'Iberville takes on no. 5 Gulfport this week for Mississippi Gulf Coast supremacy; Petal also appears to be one of the top challengers to Tupelo's dominance in Class 7A this season.
Reed Green|
Petal High School Panthers athlete Josh Crawford (2) runs the ball during the high school football game between the West Jones High School Mustangs and the Petal High School Panthers at West Jones High School in Laurel, Miss., on Friday, Oct. 2, 2026.
Petal High School Panthers athlete Josh Crawford (2) runs the ball during the high school football game between the West Jones High School Mustangs and the Petal High School Panthers at West Jones High School in Laurel, Miss., on Friday, Oct. 2, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

With the high school football playoffs set to begin in Mississippi in a matter of weeks, we are starting to get an idea of what the final rankings could potentially look like at the end of the season, particularly in the top 15. Now, there is a lot that can and will happen between now and then, but you can expect the teams towards the top of the rankings to finish somewhere in that range.

However, before we get to that point, we have some exciting matchups for the rest of the regular season. This week's top matchup is between no. 4 D'Iberville and no. 5 Gulfport, and the winner will clinch a share of the Class 7A Region 4 district title.

Meanwhile, no. 6 Petal takes on no. 23 Meridian in one of their best starts in a number of seasons. If Meridian pulls off the upset, they can surmount themselves as a dark horse to make a run towards the Class 7A state championship game.

Lastly, an interesting matchup is no. 24 New Hope taking on 1-7 West Point. If New Hope wins, that will give West Point their worst record since 1999.

This week will answer a lot of questions, and it should be one of the most compelling game weeks this season.

Full rankings are listed below:

1Tupelo (9-0)

Previous ranking: 1

Last week: Defeated Horn Lake 40-0

Next up: at Lewisburg

2Warren Central (8-0)  

Previous ranking: 2

Last week: Defeated Neshoba Central 34-14

Next up: vs. Callaway

3Brookhaven (8-0)

Previous ranking: 3

Last week: Defeated South Jones 49-16

Next up: vs. North Pike

4D'Iberville (8-0)

Previous ranking: 4

Last week: Open week

Next up: at Gulfport

5Gulfport (7-1)

Previous ranking: 6

Last week: Defeated Biloxi 35-3

Next up: vs. D'Iberville

6Petal (8-1)

Previous ranking: 8

Last week: Defeated Pearl 29-20

Next up: vs. Meridian

7Brandon (6-2)

Previous ranking: 5

Last week: Defeated Oak Grove 43-28

Next up: vs. Pearl

8Louisville (7-2)

Previous ranking: 9

Last week: Defeated Mendenhall 50-7

Next up: at Greenwood

9Lake Cormorant (8-0)

Previous ranking: 10

Last week: Defeated Saltillo 38-6

Next up: vs. Grenada

10Oxford (7-1)

Previous ranking: 11

Last week: Defeated Clinton 52-21

Next up: vs. Murrah

11Oak Grove (6-2)

Previous ranking: 7

Last week: Lost to Brandon 43-28

Next up: vs. Northwest Rankin

12Poplarville (8-0) 

Previous ranking: 15

Last week: Defeated Lawrence County 42-7

Next up: vs. Columbia

13.  Jackson Prep (9-1)

Previous ranking: 12

Last week: Defeated Lamar 42-7

Next up: at Oak Forest Academy (LA)

14.  McComb (6-2)

Previous ranking: 13

Last week: Open week

Next up: at South Pike

15Starkville (6-2)

Previous ranking: 17

Last week: Defeated Murrah 49-12

Next up: at Madison Central

16Kosciusko (8-1)

Previous ranking: 18

Last week: Defeated Yazoo City 42-8

Next up: vs. Amanda Elzy

17Winona (9-0)

Previous ranking: 19

Last week: Defeated Choctaw County 41-20

Next up: vs. Nettleton

18Heidelberg (7-1)

Previous ranking: 21

Last week: Defeated Kemper County 46-7

Next up: vs. Clarkdale

19.  Senatobia (9-0)

Previous ranking: 22

Last week: Defeated Aberdeen 13-0

Next up: vs. Ripley

20Madison-Ridgeland Academy (7-2)

Previous ranking: Unranked

Last week: Defeated Simpson Academy 49-13

Next up: at Parklane Academy

21. Jackson Academy (8-2)

Previous ranking: 16

Last week: Defeated Bayou Academy 56-0

Next up: Open week

22Noxubee County (7-2)

Previous ranking: 24

Last week: Defeated Nettleton 58-0

Next up: vs. Aberdeen

23Meridian (5-3)

Previous ranking: Unranked

Last week: Defeated Northwest Rankin 24-6

Next up: at Petal

24. New Hope (6-2)

Previous ranking: Unranked

Last week: Defeated Pontotoc 35-28

Next up: at West Point

25Hernando (6-2)

Previous ranking: Unranked

Last week: Defeated Lewisburg 28-10

Next up: at DeSoto Central

Dropped out: Germantown, DeSoto Central, Pontotoc and Itawamba Agricultural

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Reed Green
REED GREEN

Reed Green graduated from the University of Florida with a degree in sports media and journalism in 2022. He began contributing for High School on SI in 2023 covering high school football in the Florida Panhandle. Since then, he has provided coverage for high school sports in Mississippi, Alabama and Arkansas. In 2024, he contributed for Maroon and White Nation on FanSided providing coverage for Mississippi State football.

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