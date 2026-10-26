Mississippi High School Football Top 25 State Rankings (Oct. 26, 2026)

With the high school football playoffs set to begin in Mississippi in a matter of weeks, we are starting to get an idea of what the final rankings could potentially look like at the end of the season, particularly in the top 15. Now, there is a lot that can and will happen between now and then, but you can expect the teams towards the top of the rankings to finish somewhere in that range.

However, before we get to that point, we have some exciting matchups for the rest of the regular season. This week's top matchup is between no. 4 D'Iberville and no. 5 Gulfport, and the winner will clinch a share of the Class 7A Region 4 district title.

Meanwhile, no. 6 Petal takes on no. 23 Meridian in one of their best starts in a number of seasons. If Meridian pulls off the upset, they can surmount themselves as a dark horse to make a run towards the Class 7A state championship game.

Lastly, an interesting matchup is no. 24 New Hope taking on 1-7 West Point. If New Hope wins, that will give West Point their worst record since 1999.

This week will answer a lot of questions, and it should be one of the most compelling game weeks this season.

Full rankings are listed below:

1. Tupelo (9-0)

Previous ranking: 1

Last week: Defeated Horn Lake 40-0

Next up: at Lewisburg

2. Warren Central (8-0)

Previous ranking: 2

Last week: Defeated Neshoba Central 34-14

Next up: vs. Callaway

3. Brookhaven (8-0)

Previous ranking: 3

Last week: Defeated South Jones 49-16

Next up: vs. North Pike

Previous ranking: 4

Last week: Open week

Next up: at Gulfport

5. Gulfport (7-1)

Previous ranking: 6

Last week: Defeated Biloxi 35-3

Next up: vs. D'Iberville

6. Petal (8-1)

Previous ranking: 8

Last week: Defeated Pearl 29-20

Next up: vs. Meridian

7. Brandon (6-2)

Previous ranking: 5

Last week: Defeated Oak Grove 43-28

Next up: vs. Pearl

8. Louisville (7-2)

Previous ranking: 9

Last week: Defeated Mendenhall 50-7

Next up: at Greenwood

9. Lake Cormorant (8-0)

Previous ranking: 10

Last week: Defeated Saltillo 38-6

Next up: vs. Grenada

10. Oxford (7-1)

Previous ranking: 11

Last week: Defeated Clinton 52-21

Next up: vs. Murrah

11. Oak Grove (6-2)

Previous ranking: 7

Last week: Lost to Brandon 43-28

Next up: vs. Northwest Rankin

12. Poplarville (8-0)

Previous ranking: 15

Last week: Defeated Lawrence County 42-7

Next up: vs. Columbia

13. Jackson Prep (9-1)

Previous ranking: 12

Last week: Defeated Lamar 42-7

Next up: at Oak Forest Academy (LA)

14. McComb (6-2)

Previous ranking: 13

Last week: Open week

Next up: at South Pike

15. Starkville (6-2)

Previous ranking: 17

Last week: Defeated Murrah 49-12

Next up: at Madison Central

16. Kosciusko (8-1)

Previous ranking: 18

Last week: Defeated Yazoo City 42-8

Next up: vs. Amanda Elzy

17. Winona (9-0)

Previous ranking: 19

Last week: Defeated Choctaw County 41-20

Next up: vs. Nettleton

18. Heidelberg (7-1)

Previous ranking: 21

Last week: Defeated Kemper County 46-7

Next up: vs. Clarkdale

19. Senatobia (9-0)

Previous ranking: 22

Last week: Defeated Aberdeen 13-0

Next up: vs. Ripley

Previous ranking: Unranked

Last week: Defeated Simpson Academy 49-13

Next up: at Parklane Academy

Previous ranking: 16

Last week: Defeated Bayou Academy 56-0

Next up: Open week

22. Noxubee County (7-2)

Previous ranking: 24

Last week: Defeated Nettleton 58-0

Next up: vs. Aberdeen

23. Meridian (5-3)

Previous ranking: Unranked

Last week: Defeated Northwest Rankin 24-6

Next up: at Petal

24. New Hope (6-2)

Previous ranking: Unranked

Last week: Defeated Pontotoc 35-28

Next up: at West Point

25. Hernando (6-2)

Previous ranking: Unranked

Last week: Defeated Lewisburg 28-10

Next up: at DeSoto Central

Dropped out: Germantown, DeSoto Central, Pontotoc and Itawamba Agricultural