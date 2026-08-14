2026 GMC Football Previews: Fairfield, Hamilton, Lakota West and Sycamore

The Greater Miami Conference is again loaded with storylines as the 2026 Ohio high school football season approaches, and our team-by-team look at the GMC continues with Fairfield, Hamilton, Lakota West and Sycamore.

Lakota West brings back proven offensive playmakers, Fairfield adds an intriguing transfer quarterback, Hamilton will lean on a young roster and Sycamore looks to turn the page after a difficult 2025 season.

Here is what to know about each program heading into 2026.

Fairfield GMC, Division I

Head Coach: Justin Roden

2025: 6-6 (5-4, 5th GMC)

Fairfield finished in the middle of the Greater Miami Conference standings last season, but two offensive playmakers could help the Indians climb in 2026.

They look to move up in status. Two names could help with that.

All-conference sophomore running back/slot receiver Corrius Booker rushed for 576 yards and five touchdowns while averaging 5.0 yards per carry as a freshman.

The Indians lost quarterback Dominic Back, but Loveland transfer Sean Clore could provide an immediate replacement. The 6-foot-7 senior threw for 870 yards and eight touchdowns with three interceptions last season in the Eastern Cincinnati Conference.

Hamilton GMC, Division I

Head Coach: Arvie Crouch

2025: 4-7 (4-5, 7th GMC)

Hamilton enters 2026 with a young roster after losing several players to graduation and transfers, but the coaching staff believes the Big Blue still have plenty of talent.

"Our offense is young, but talented across the board," said Hamilton assistant coach Cameron Pierce in an email. "The offensive line is strong and physical, and we have several receivers that will get many touches. Our main running back is a tough-to-tackle downhill runner.”

Wilson saw action in six games last season.

On the other side of the ball, the Big Blue secondary will start four seniors, led by Chase Moak. Moak recorded three interceptions, three pass breakups and 22 tackles last season.

"Defensively, we are also quite young, but these guys are physical and tough as well," Pierce said. "They have been very coachable and are eager to tackle."

Lakota West GMC, Division I Head Coach: Tom Bolden

2025: 7-5 (6-3, 4th GMC)

Lakota West returns proven offensive production in quarterback Jackson Smith and running back Kenyon Norman.

Smith threw for nearly 2,000 yards and 20 touchdowns with five interceptions in 2025. Norman rushed for 915 yards and 13 touchdowns while averaging 5.5 yards per carry.

Junior Judah Blair anchors the defense after recording 66 tackles, 16.5 tackles for loss, three sacks and a pick-six last season.

Key Games

vs. St. Xavier, Friday, Aug. 21 @ 7 p.m.

vs. Lakota East, Friday, Aug. 28 @ 7 p.m.

at Princeton, Friday, Sept. 18 @ 7 p.m.

at Middletown, Friday, Oct. 2 @ 7p.m.

at Oak Hills, Friday, Oct. 23 @ 7:30 p.m.

Sycamore GMC, Division I

Head Coach: Darryn Chenault

2025: 0-10 (0-9, 10th GMC)

Sycamore returns senior quarterback Ty Thomas, who registered 939 yards in the air with four TDs and six picks. Senior Zach Branam collected 29 receptions, 360 yards and one touchdown.

Linebacker Aidan Perdue led the Aviators with 53 tackles and forced two fumbles.