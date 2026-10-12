Tupelo High School Football Player Alden Wade Dies in Crash

Tupelo High School’s football community is mourning senior running back Alden Wade, who died in a single-vehicle crash early Sunday in Tupelo, Mississippi.

Wade, 19, was pronounced dead at the scene after the truck he was driving struck a light pole on Cliff Gookin Boulevard, according to WTVA’s reporting, citing the Lee County Coroner’s Office.

The news prompted an expression of grief from Tupelo Athletics and tributes from students who remembered Wade for his personality and the relationships he built within the school community.

Tupelo Football Program Remembers Wade

In a statement shared Sunday, the school and football program expressed heartbreak over Wade’s death and offered condolences to his family, friends, teammates and classmates.

“He was a great young man who always had a smile on his face and had a great future ahead of him,” the statement said, according to SuperTalk Mississippi.

The statement also described Wade’s family as supportive and expressed particular concern for them as they faced his loss. Wade was a senior member of the Golden Wave’s backfield.

Wade, a reserve running back had two carries for five yards in Tupelo's 42-0 win over Southhaven on Friday, as the Golden Wave improved to 7-0. For the season, he appeared in three games and rushed for 56 yards on six carries.

Classmates Share Their Grief

Students interviewed by WTVA in its follow-up report described the impact of Wade’s death on his friends, family and the wider community.

Tupelo student Elijah Bradley remembered Wade as a “very wholesome and genuine person” and spoke about how difficult the loss had been for those who knew him.

Fellow student Alyviah Hunt expressed sadness and concern for Wade’s family, telling the station that his death underscored how quickly life can change. Their remembrances focused on the person they knew beyond the football field.

Police Continue Crash Investigation

According to Tupelo police, officers responded to the crash at approximately 1:11 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 11, in the 4900 block of Cliff Gookin Boulevard.

Police accident reconstructionists also responded, WTVA reported. The Tupelo Police Department and Lee County Coroner’s Office are investigating the circumstances of the crash.

Authorities have not announced what caused the collision. Police said additional information could be released as the investigation continues.