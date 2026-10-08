Mississippi High School Football Top 25 State Rankings (Oct. 7, 2026)
As the high school football season in Mississippi continues along this week, it is time to update our High School On SI Mississippi state rankings.
Tupelo comes in ranked first, followed by Warren Central at no. 2 and Brandon rounds out the top five. D'Iberville and Lake Cormorant also find themselves inside the top 10 for the first time this after each school has had a stellar start to the season.
Meanwhile, the winner between Kosciusko and Louisville will have a case to be ranked inside the top 10 in next week's poll.
Lastly, as we round out the top 25 rankings, Winona, Senatobia and Itawamba Agricultural enter the rankings for the first time this season as each team is undefeated in the first half of the season.
The full rankings are listed below:
1. Tupelo (6-0)
Previous ranking: 1
Last week: Defeated Hartfield Academy 49-7
Next up: at Southaven
Quarterback Drew Dean has been one of the most efficient quarterbacks in the state this season completing 67.9% of his passes for 1,145 yards and 15 touchdowns.
2. Warren Central (5-0)
Previous ranking: 3
Last week: Open week
Next up: at Ridgeland
The Vikings look to keep their undefeated season intact when they begin district play this week.
3. Brookhaven (5-0)
Previous ranking: 7
Last week: Open week
Next up: vs. Laurel
The Panthers' defense has been suffocating this season with 41 tackles for a loss, 15 sacks, 17 quarterback hurries and 13 turnovers forced.
4. Petal (6-0)
Previous ranking: 10
Last week: Defeated West Jones 49-45
Next up: vs. Oak Grove
Good teams win more games than they lose, but elite teams find ways to win when adversity is staring them right in the face. And as of right now, Petal has the makings of an elite team that does not fold as they have won three games by four points or less.
5. Brandon (5-1)
Previous ranking: 11
Last week: Defeated Northwest Rankin 34-14
Next up: Open week
The Bulldogs' open week comes at the perfect point in the season to rest and get healthy before they have a grueling two-game stretch versus Petal and Oak Grove.
6. D'Iberville (6-0)
Previous ranking: 13
Last week: Defeated West Harrison 45-7
Next up: at Ocean Springs
Chan Harvey has been the top rusher for the Warriors this season rushing for 583 yards and six touchdowns on 70 carries.
7. Gulfport (4-1)
Previous ranking: 2
Last week: Defeated Ocean Springs 42-3
Next up: at St. Martin
Running back Joseph Thomas rushed for 135 yards and three touchdowns on 11 carries in the win over Ocean Springs.
8. Starkville (4-1)
Previous ranking: 4
Last week: Open week
Next up: vs. Germantown
After suffering a devastating defeat to Brandon two weeks ago, the Yellow Jackets open date came at the right time as they regrouped to get ready to kick off district play this week.
9. Oak Grove (4-1)
Previous ranking: 9
Last week: Defeated Houston (TN) 48-45
Next up: at Petal
Quarterback Kellen Hall completed 73.7% of his passes for 280 yards and four touchdowns in last week's win.
10. Lake Cormorant (6-0)
Previous ranking: 14
Last week: Defeated South Panola 27-23
Next up: Open week
The Gators' defense has recorded 52 tackles for a loss and 15 sacks this season.
11. Oxford (5-1)
Previous ranking: 6
Last week: Defeated Madison Central 31-28
Next up: Open week
Quarterback Price Renovich has completed 60% of his passes for 1,178 yards and nine touchdowns this season. He has also rushed for 225 yards and three touchdowns.
12. Kosciusko (6-0)
Previous ranking: 17
Last week: Defeated Gentry 48-0
Next up: vs. Louisville
The Whippets have their toughest test to date when they are tasked with stopping Trey Tippett, Zaiden Jernigan and the Wildcats' offense.
13. Louisville (4-2)
Previous ranking: 5
Last week: Defeated Yazoo City 42-0
Next up: at Kosciusko
After dropping back-to-back games to John Curtis Christian (LA) and Starkville, the Wildcats have won two straight while outscoring their opponents 73-10.
14. Jackson Prep (6-1)
Previous ranking: 16
Last week: Defeated Jackson Academy 35-24
Next up: at Hartfield Academy
In the win over their bitter rivals, Luke Essary completed nearly 74% of his passes for 243 yards and three touchdowns.
15. Poplarville (6-0)
Previous ranking: 24
Last week: Defeated McComb 49-48
Next up: Open week
In last week's win, Ty Keys rushed for 345 yards and five touchdowns on 22 carries.
16. McComb (4-2)
Previous ranking: 15
Last week: Lost to Poplarville 49-48
Next up: vs. Columbia
After losing a hard-fought battle last week, the Tigers need to regroup quickly to avoid letting last week's loss beat them twice.
17. Jackson Academy (6-1)
Previous ranking: 8
Last week: Lost to Jackson Prep 35-24
Next up: vs. Magnolia Heights
The Raiders are in the midst of a brutal three-game stretch that could determine their season as a whole.
18. Grenada (3-1)
Previous ranking: 18
Last week: Open week
Next up: vs. Center Hill
The Chargers built up some confidence in the first month of the season, and that should carry over as they start their district slate this week.
19. Noxubee County (5-1)
Previous ranking: 19
Last week: Defeated Philadelphia 62-0
Next up: at Winona
The Tigers' defense finished with 12 tackles for a loss, one sack and forced four turnovers in last week's win.
20. Germantown (3-2)
Previous ranking: 20
Last week: Open week
Next up: at Starkville
The Mavericks can make or break their season in the next two weeks with games versus Starkville and Oxford.
21. DeSoto Central (4-1)
Previous ranking: 23
Last week: Defeated Germantown (TN) 27-26 (OT)
Next up: at Lewisburg
Running back James Pegues has rushed for 589 yards and 13 touchdowns on 77 carries this season.
22. Heidelberg (4-1)
Previous ranking: Unranked
Last week: Defeated Enterprise 44-0
Next up: at Mize
The Oilers find themselves in the top 25 again after four-straight wins which includes three shutouts.
23. Winona (6-0)
Previous ranking: Unranked
Last week: Defeated Aberdeen 56-12
Next up: vs. Noxubee County
The Tigers rushing attack as a team this season has produced 1,312 yards and 22 touchdowns.
24. Senatobia (6-0)
Previous ranking: Unranked
Last week: Defeated Byhalia 64-0
Next up: vs. Clarksdale
The Warriors have put together one of the top defenses in the state this season as they have allowed less than 10 points in five of their wins.
25. Itawamba Agricultural (5-0)
Previous ranking: Unranked
Last week: Defeated Mooreville 49-0
Next up: Open week
After starting off district play with a win, the Indians have a much-needed bye week before they start the home stretch of the season versus Houston on October 16.
Dropped out: West Point, Hattiesburg, Hartfield Academy and Madison Central
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Reed Green graduated from the University of Florida with a degree in sports media and journalism in 2022. He began contributing for High School on SI in 2023 covering high school football in the Florida Panhandle. Since then, he has provided coverage for high school sports in Mississippi, Alabama and Arkansas. In 2024, he contributed for Maroon and White Nation on FanSided providing coverage for Mississippi State football.