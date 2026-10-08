Mississippi High School Football Top 25 State Rankings (Oct. 7, 2026)

As the high school football season in Mississippi continues along this week, it is time to update our High School On SI Mississippi state rankings.

Tupelo comes in ranked first, followed by Warren Central at no. 2 and Brandon rounds out the top five. D'Iberville and Lake Cormorant also find themselves inside the top 10 for the first time this after each school has had a stellar start to the season.

Meanwhile, the winner between Kosciusko and Louisville will have a case to be ranked inside the top 10 in next week's poll.

Lastly, as we round out the top 25 rankings, Winona, Senatobia and Itawamba Agricultural enter the rankings for the first time this season as each team is undefeated in the first half of the season.

The full rankings are listed below:

1. Tupelo (6-0)

Previous ranking: 1

Last week: Defeated Hartfield Academy 49-7

Next up: at Southaven

Quarterback Drew Dean has been one of the most efficient quarterbacks in the state this season completing 67.9% of his passes for 1,145 yards and 15 touchdowns.

2. Warren Central (5-0)

Previous ranking: 3

Last week: Open week

Next up: at Ridgeland

The Vikings look to keep their undefeated season intact when they begin district play this week.

3. Brookhaven (5-0)

Previous ranking: 7

Last week: Open week

Next up: vs. Laurel

The Panthers' defense has been suffocating this season with 41 tackles for a loss, 15 sacks, 17 quarterback hurries and 13 turnovers forced.

4. Petal (6-0)

Previous ranking: 10

Last week: Defeated West Jones 49-45

Next up: vs. Oak Grove

Good teams win more games than they lose, but elite teams find ways to win when adversity is staring them right in the face. And as of right now, Petal has the makings of an elite team that does not fold as they have won three games by four points or less.

5. Brandon (5-1)

Previous ranking: 11

Last week: Defeated Northwest Rankin 34-14

Next up: Open week

The Bulldogs' open week comes at the perfect point in the season to rest and get healthy before they have a grueling two-game stretch versus Petal and Oak Grove.

Previous ranking: 13

Last week: Defeated West Harrison 45-7

Next up: at Ocean Springs

Chan Harvey has been the top rusher for the Warriors this season rushing for 583 yards and six touchdowns on 70 carries.

7. Gulfport (4-1)

Previous ranking: 2

Last week: Defeated Ocean Springs 42-3

Next up: at St. Martin

Running back Joseph Thomas rushed for 135 yards and three touchdowns on 11 carries in the win over Ocean Springs.

8. Starkville (4-1)

Previous ranking: 4

Last week: Open week

Next up: vs. Germantown

After suffering a devastating defeat to Brandon two weeks ago, the Yellow Jackets open date came at the right time as they regrouped to get ready to kick off district play this week.

9. Oak Grove (4-1)

Previous ranking: 9

Last week: Defeated Houston (TN) 48-45

Next up: at Petal

Quarterback Kellen Hall completed 73.7% of his passes for 280 yards and four touchdowns in last week's win.

10. Lake Cormorant (6-0)

Previous ranking: 14

Last week: Defeated South Panola 27-23

Next up: Open week

The Gators' defense has recorded 52 tackles for a loss and 15 sacks this season.

11. Oxford (5-1)

Previous ranking: 6

Last week: Defeated Madison Central 31-28

Next up: Open week

Quarterback Price Renovich has completed 60% of his passes for 1,178 yards and nine touchdowns this season. He has also rushed for 225 yards and three touchdowns.

12. Kosciusko (6-0)

Previous ranking: 17

Last week: Defeated Gentry 48-0

Next up: vs. Louisville

The Whippets have their toughest test to date when they are tasked with stopping Trey Tippett, Zaiden Jernigan and the Wildcats' offense.

13. Louisville (4-2)

Previous ranking: 5

Last week: Defeated Yazoo City 42-0

Next up: at Kosciusko

After dropping back-to-back games to John Curtis Christian (LA) and Starkville, the Wildcats have won two straight while outscoring their opponents 73-10.

14. Jackson Prep (6-1)

Previous ranking: 16

Last week: Defeated Jackson Academy 35-24

Next up: at Hartfield Academy

In the win over their bitter rivals, Luke Essary completed nearly 74% of his passes for 243 yards and three touchdowns.

15. Poplarville (6-0)

Previous ranking: 24

Last week: Defeated McComb 49-48

Next up: Open week

In last week's win, Ty Keys rushed for 345 yards and five touchdowns on 22 carries.

16. McComb (4-2)

Previous ranking: 15

Last week: Lost to Poplarville 49-48

Next up: vs. Columbia

After losing a hard-fought battle last week, the Tigers need to regroup quickly to avoid letting last week's loss beat them twice.

17. Jackson Academy (6-1)

Previous ranking: 8

Last week: Lost to Jackson Prep 35-24

Next up: vs. Magnolia Heights

The Raiders are in the midst of a brutal three-game stretch that could determine their season as a whole.

18. Grenada (3-1)

Previous ranking: 18

Last week: Open week

Next up: vs. Center Hill

The Chargers built up some confidence in the first month of the season, and that should carry over as they start their district slate this week.

19. Noxubee County (5-1)

Previous ranking: 19

Last week: Defeated Philadelphia 62-0

Next up: at Winona

The Tigers' defense finished with 12 tackles for a loss, one sack and forced four turnovers in last week's win.

20. Germantown (3-2)

Previous ranking: 20

Last week: Open week

Next up: at Starkville

The Mavericks can make or break their season in the next two weeks with games versus Starkville and Oxford.

Previous ranking: 23

Last week: Defeated Germantown (TN) 27-26 (OT)

Next up: at Lewisburg

Running back James Pegues has rushed for 589 yards and 13 touchdowns on 77 carries this season.

22. Heidelberg (4-1)

Previous ranking: Unranked

Last week: Defeated Enterprise 44-0

Next up: at Mize

The Oilers find themselves in the top 25 again after four-straight wins which includes three shutouts.

Previous ranking: Unranked

Last week: Defeated Aberdeen 56-12

Next up: vs. Noxubee County

The Tigers rushing attack as a team this season has produced 1,312 yards and 22 touchdowns.

24. Senatobia (6-0)

Previous ranking: Unranked

Last week: Defeated Byhalia 64-0

Next up: vs. Clarksdale

The Warriors have put together one of the top defenses in the state this season as they have allowed less than 10 points in five of their wins.

25. Itawamba Agricultural (5-0)

Previous ranking: Unranked

Last week: Defeated Mooreville 49-0

Next up: Open week

After starting off district play with a win, the Indians have a much-needed bye week before they start the home stretch of the season versus Houston on October 16.

Dropped out: West Point, Hattiesburg, Hartfield Academy and Madison Central