Vote: Who is the Mississippi High School Football Player of the Week? (Oct. 15-16)

We are back for another week of the High School On SI Mississippi football player of the week poll, and we have some outstanding nominations for this week.

The Magnolia State has a history of producing some terrific running backs, and this week, we have two outstanding backs up as nominees. We also nominated Jacory Ruffin of Starkville, who is a do-it-all athlete for the Yellow Jackets.

Our list of offensive nominees continue as three quarterbacks and one wide receiver made the our list after they put together some terrific performances for their respective teams.

Lastly, as we round out our list of nominees this week, there was one defensive playmaker who was a nightmare for the opposing team the entire game.

Each player nominated deserves your recognition, and you can vote for each nominee for an unlimited amount of times before the poll closes on Sunday.

Voting will close on October 25 at 11:59 p.m. PT.

The complete list of nominees are listed below:

James "JJ" Pegues Jr, DeSoto Central

In last week's 39-21 win over Horn Lake, Pegues rushed for 139 yards and one touchdown on 17 carries. He averaged 8.2 yards per carry, and his longest rush went for 52 yards. He also caught two passes for 38 yards and one

Taveres Mitchell Jr, Richland

In the 43-35 win over Mendenhall, Mitchell rushed for 269 yards and five touchdowns on 30 carries. He averaged nine yards per carry, and his longest rush went for 50 yards.

Jakari Patrick, Forest

In the 56-14 win over Raymond, Patrick put together one of the best passing performances in the state last week. He completed 83% of his passes for 311 yards on just 10 completions. He tossed six passing touchdowns, and his longest pass was an 88-yard completion.

Easton Page, Leake Academy

In the 48-21 win over Winona Christian, Page caught 13 passes for 275 yards and three touchdowns. He averaged over 20 yards per catch, and his longest reception went for 47 yards.

Jacory Ruffin, Starkville

In the 31-17 win over Clinton, Ruffin left his mark on the game with a three-touchdown performance. On top of his three touchdowns, he also rushed for 125 yards with an average of 7.4 yards per carry on 17 carries.

Braylin Rogers, Houston

In the 36-31 shootout victory over Itawamba, Rogers completed 14 passes for 248 yards and three touchdowns. His longest completion of the night also went for 81 yards. On the ground, Rogers was also a problem to deal with as he rushed for 84 yards and one touchdown on 22 carries.

Jayden Foster, New Albany

In the 49-9 win over South Pontotoc, Foster lived in the backfield the entire game as he was a problem the entire night for the opposition's offense. He finished the game with seven solo tackles, eight total tackles and seven tackles for a loss. He also tallied two sacks and forced two fumbles in the win.

Price Renovich, Oxford

In the 27-24 win over Germantown, Renovich displayed his playmaking ability and leadership skills as he helped led the Chargers to victory. He completed 65% of his passes for 160 yards and one touchdown. He also proved to be a threat on the ground every time he carried the ball. Renovich rushed for 137 yards and one touchdown on 17 carries. He averaged 8.1 yards per carry, and his longest rush went for 26 yards.