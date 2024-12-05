National high school football games of the week: High School on SI staff pick 'em (12/6/2024)
A handful of states ended their high school football season last week, but a whole bunch of 2024 state championship trophies remain up for grabs.
States such as Texas, Florida and Georgia are still at least a week away from state title games, while Missouri, Oklahoma and Washington are among those crowning champions this week.
All of those states and four more are represented in our list of the national high school football games of the week.
The High School on SI staff picked the 10 best games across the country this week, then picked the winner and final score of all 10.
Sam Brown went back-to-back to win again, finishing 9-1 for the second consecutive week.
Here's how we see the national high school football games of the week playing out on Friday, Dec. 6, and Saturday, Dec. 7:
Buford vs. Carrollton (Georgia)
Mitch Stephens: Carrollton 35-28
Tarek Fattal: Carrollton 27-20
Mike Swanson: Buford 31-28
Gary Adornato: Buford 27-21
Andy Villamarzo: Carrollton 21-18
JD Humburg: Carrollton 24-20
Sam Brown: Buford 31-28
Jack Butler: Carrollton 31-28
South Oak Cliff vs. Port Neches-Groves (Texas)
Mitch Stephens: Port Neches-Groves 35-31
Tarek Fattal: Port Neches-Groves 42-17
Mike Swanson: South Oak Cliff 34-31
Gary Adornato: South Oak Cliff 26-21
Andy Villamarzo: South Oak Cliff 30-20
JD Humburg: South Oak Cliff 32-21
Sam Brown: South Oak Cliff 38-14
Jack Butler: South Oak Cliff 27-24
Nixa vs. DeSmet Jesuit (Missouri)
Mitch Stephens: Nixa 42-28
Tarek Fattal: Nixa 33-30
Mike Swanson: Nixa 37-31
Gary Adornato: Nixa 45-13
Andy Villamarzo: DeSmet Jesuit 17-10
JD Humburg: Nixa 38-35
Sam Brown: Nixa 31-24
Jack Butler: Nixa 35-24
Bellevue vs. O’Dea (Washington)
Mitch Stephens: O'Dea 24-21
Tarek Fattal: Bellevue 20-14
Mike Swanson: Bellevue 29-28
Gary Adornato: O'Dea 21-20
Andy Villamarzo: Bellevue 35-27
JD Humburg: Bellevue 20-13
Sam Brown: O’Dea 21-20
Jack Butler: Bellevue 21-18
St. Thomas Aquinas vs. Manatee (Florida)
Mitch Stephens: St. Thomas Aquinas 28-17
Tarek Fattal: St. Thomas Aquinas 54-13
Mike Swanson: Manatee 42-38
Gary Adornato: St. Thomas Aquinas 38-19
Andy Villamarzo: St. Thomas Aquinas 38-28
JD Humburg: St. Thomas Aquinas 44-38
Sam Brown: St. Thomas Aquinas 49-42
Jack Butler: St. Thomas Aquinas 27-21
Bixby vs. Owasso (Oklahoma)
Mitch Stephens: Owasso 30-28
Tarek Fattal: Bixby 38-26
Mike Swanson: Bixby 24-22
Gary Adornato: Owasso 20-14
Andy Villamarzo: Bixby 24-20
JD Humburg: Owasso 40-21
Sam Brown: Bixby 29-27
Jack Butler: Owasso 31-17
Folsom vs. Pittsburg (California)
Mitch Stephens: Pittsburg 22-21
Tarek Fattal: Folsom 41-21
Mike Swanson: Pittsburg 27-24
Gary Adornato: Folsom 33-20
Andy Villamarzo: Folsom 18-16
JD Humburg: Folsom 28-21
Sam Brown: Folsom 35-27
Jack Butler: Folsom 17-14
Newbury Park vs. San Diego Lincoln (California)
Mitch Stephens: San Diego Lincoln 29-28
Tarek Fattal: Newbury Park 28-24
Mike Swanson: Newbury Park 42-41
Gary Adornato: Newbury Park 47-7
Andy Villamarzo: San Diego Lincoln 26-21
JD Humburg: San Diego Lincoln 17-14
Sam Brown: San Diego Lincoln 24-18
Jack Butler: Newbury Park 28-19
Atascocita vs. North Shore (Texas)
Mitch Stephens: North Shore 42-31
Tarek Fattal: North Shore 40-13
Mike Swanson: North Shore 34-28
Gary Adornato: North Shore 28-21
Andy Villamarzo: North Shore 40-23
JD Humburg: North Shore 27-23
Sam Brown: North Shore 31-27
Jack Butler: Atascocita 31-28
Pittsburgh Central Catholic vs. St. Joseph’s Prep (Pennsylvania)
Mitch Stephens: St. Joseph’s Prep 21-17
Tarek Fattal: St. Joseph's Prep 35-28
Mike Swanson: Pittsburgh Central Catholic 17-16
Gary Adornato: St. Joseph’s Prep 27-7
Andy Villamarzo: St. Joseph’s Prep 39-24
JD Humburg: St. Joseph's Prep 36-25
Sam Brown: St. Joseph’s Prep 34-27
Jack Butler: Pittsburgh Central Catholic 21-17
