Missouri High School Football Playoff Brackets: Scores, Updated Matchups for Nov. 13-14

The Missouri high school football playoffs are headed into district championship weekend, and the latest round delivered some of the most dramatic games of the 2026 postseason.

District semifinal games were played Friday, Nov. 6, across the Missouri State High School Activities Association's six 11-player classifications and eight-player division. The winners advance to district championship games scheduled for Friday, Nov. 13.

Among the biggest stories was Republic's remarkable 32-30 triple-overtime victory over Carthage in Class 5. Carthage had eliminated longtime rival Webb City in the opening round, but its postseason ended in another nail-biter.

Class 6 also produced a dramatic finish when Rockhurst edged North Kansas City 33-32. Fort Zumwalt West survived Francis Howell 36-35, while Troy-Buchanan held off Liberty 41-35.

In Class 4, Hannibal eliminated previously unbeaten St. Charles West 40-29, while Logan-Rogersville erupted for 85 points in an 85-26 victory over Monett.

Class 3 saw Winfield stun top-seeded Normandy Collaborative 7-6, while Lawson delivered a 19-18 upset of Mid-Buchanan in Class 2.

Several championship favorites also advanced convincingly. Nixa shut out Waynesville 49-0, Platte County defeated Lincoln College Prep 49-7, and Kearney rolled past St. Joseph Benton 56-7.

The district championship round will determine which teams advance to the state quarterfinals Nov. 21. State semifinals follow Nov. 28, with seven state champions crowned Dec. 3-5 at Missouri Western State University in St. Joseph.

Here is a classification-by-classification look at the updated Missouri high school football playoff brackets, including district semifinal scores, championship matchups and direct bracket links.

Class 6 Missouri High School Football Playoff Bracket

Class 6 features several compelling district championship games, including Jackson against Seckman and Nixa against Ozark.

Jackson remained undefeated with a 49-7 victory over Lindbergh, while Seckman eliminated Northwest 38-7.

Nixa continued its impressive season by shutting out Waynesville 49-0. Ozark advanced with a 49-28 victory over Joplin.

Christian Brothers College defeated De Smet Jesuit 38-28 and will face Kirkwood, which shut out Marquette 35-0.

In the Kansas City area, Rockhurst survived North Kansas City 33-32 and will face Raymore-Peculiar, which defeated Lee's Summit West 52-41.

Class 6 District Championship Matchups — Nov. 13

District 1: Jackson vs. Seckman

District 2: Kirkwood vs. Christian Brothers College

District 3: Pattonville vs. St. Louis University High

District 4: Troy-Buchanan vs. Fort Zumwalt West

District 5: Nixa vs. Ozark

District 6: Blue Springs vs. Blue Springs South

District 7: Raymore-Peculiar vs. Rockhurst

District 8: Liberty North vs. Oak Park

Notable District Semifinal Scores

Jackson 49, Lindbergh 7

Nixa 49, Waynesville 0

Christian Brothers College 38, De Smet Jesuit 28

Rockhurst 33, North Kansas City 32

Fort Zumwalt West 36, Francis Howell 35

Liberty North 45, Staley 7

Class 5 Missouri High School Football Playoff Bracket

Class 5 delivered one of the most memorable games of the postseason when Republic defeated Carthage 32-30 in triple overtime.

Republic now faces Neosho, which survived Branson 34-31.

Defending state champion Platte County continued its title defense with a 49-7 victory over Lincoln College Prep and will face Fort Osage, which defeated Raytown 34-14.

Cardinal Ritter delivered a significant upset, defeating top-seeded Ladue 36-21. The Lions will face Chaminade for the District 3 championship.

Farmington also eliminated a No. 1 seed, defeating Fox 28-7 to advance against St. Mary's.

Class 5 District Championship Matchups — Nov. 13

District 1: Farmington vs. St. Mary's

District 2: Eureka vs. Rockwood Summit

District 3: Cardinal Ritter vs. Chaminade

District 4: Timberland vs. Fort Zumwalt North

District 5: Helias Catholic vs. Camdenton

District 6: Republic vs. Neosho

District 7: Grain Valley vs. Sedalia Smith-Cotton

District 8: Platte County vs. Fort Osage

Notable District Semifinal Scores

Republic 32, Carthage 30 (3OT)

Neosho 34, Branson 31

Platte County 49, Lincoln College Prep 7

Cardinal Ritter 36, Ladue 21

Farmington 28, Fox 7

Camdenton 57, Jefferson City 14

Class 4 Missouri High School Football Playoff Bracket

Class 4 produced several surprising results, including Hannibal's 40-29 victory over previously unbeaten St. Charles West.

Hannibal advances to face Parkway North, which defeated Orchard Farm 41-35.

Vianney eliminated top-seeded Union 56-39 and will meet Sullivan, which defeated Westminster Christian 21-17.

Logan-Rogersville produced one of the most explosive offensive performances of the postseason, defeating Monett 85-26. The Wildcats now face Bolivar, which upset Carl Junction 14-10.

Kearney remained undefeated with a 56-7 victory over St. Joseph Benton and will meet unbeaten Savannah, which defeated Smithville 45-7.

That matchup is among the most anticipated district championship games in Missouri.

Class 4 District Championship Matchups — Nov. 13

District 1: Festus vs. Sikeston

District 2: Vianney vs. Sullivan

District 3: University City vs. Lift for Life Academy

District 4: Hannibal vs. Parkway North

District 5: Moberly vs. Warrensburg

District 6: Logan-Rogersville vs. Bolivar

District 7: Pleasant Hill vs. Odessa

District 8: Kearney vs. Savannah

Notable District Semifinal Scores

Hannibal 40, St. Charles West 29

Vianney 56, Union 39

Logan-Rogersville 85, Monett 26

Kearney 56, St. Joseph Benton 7

Savannah 45, Smithville 7

Moberly 42, Kirksville 0

Class 3 Missouri High School Football Playoff Bracket

Class 3 featured one of the weekend's biggest upsets when Winfield defeated top-seeded Normandy Collaborative 7-6.

Winfield will face MICDS, which defeated Lutheran North 49-34.

Cassville advanced with a 62-0 shutout of Mount Vernon and will meet Seneca, which defeated Nevada 44-12.

Mountain Grove continued its postseason run with a 56-10 victory over Buffalo and will face Strafford.

In the Kansas City area, St. Pius X defeated Chillicothe 48-0 and will meet Maryville, which rolled past Richmond 63-30.

Class 3 District Championship Matchups — Nov. 13

District 1: Kennett vs. Dexter

District 2: St. Pius X (Festus) vs. St. Clair

District 3: Winfield vs. MICDS

District 4: Southern Boone vs. Hallsville

District 5: Mountain Grove vs. Strafford

District 6: Cassville vs. Seneca

District 7: Pembroke Hill vs. Boonville

District 8: St. Pius X (Kansas City) vs. Maryville

Notable District Semifinal Scores

Winfield 7, Normandy Collaborative 6

MICDS 49, Lutheran North 34

Cassville 62, Mount Vernon 0

Maryville 63, Richmond 30

Kennett 56, Perryville 28

Southern Boone 42, Fulton 14

Class 2 Missouri High School Football Playoff Bracket

Class 2 features several established championship contenders, including Blair Oaks and Lamar.

Blair Oaks advanced with a 49-7 victory over South Callaway and will face North Callaway, which defeated California 60-18.

Lamar shut out Sarcoxie 55-0 and will meet East Newton, which eliminated Clever 35-26.

One of the biggest upsets came in District 8, where fifth-seeded Lawson defeated top-seeded Mid-Buchanan 19-18. Lawson will face Brookfield, which defeated West Platte 38-14.

Springfield Catholic also survived a thriller, edging Liberty of Mountain View 29-28 to advance against Fair Grove.

Class 2 District Championship Matchups — Nov. 13

District 1: St. Vincent vs. Kelly

District 2: Valle Catholic vs. Jefferson (Festus)

District 3: Springfield Catholic vs. Fair Grove

District 4: Lamar vs. East Newton

District 5: Blair Oaks vs. North Callaway

District 6: Lafayette County vs. Butler

District 7: Centralia vs. Palmyra

District 8: Lawson vs. Brookfield

Notable District Semifinal Scores

Blair Oaks 49, South Callaway 7

Lamar 55, Sarcoxie 0

Lawson 19, Mid-Buchanan 18

Springfield Catholic 29, Liberty (Mountain View) 28

Butler 70, Lone Jack 14

Valle Catholic 54, Hermann 14

Class 1 Missouri High School Football Playoff Bracket

Class 1 features several traditional small-school powers attempting to advance into the statewide tournament.

Marionville survived a difficult test, defeating Pierce City 30-27 to reach the District 3 championship against Miller.

Thayer rolled past Hayti 54-0 and will face Portageville, which defeated Charleston 48-44.

Louisiana scored 72 points in a shutout of Veritas Christian Academy and advances against Crystal City.

North Platte delivered a significant upset, defeating top-seeded Carrollton 46-34. North Platte will meet Adrian for the District 5 championship.

Marceline also eliminated a No. 1 seed, defeating Scotland County 35-12 to set up a matchup against Putnam County.

Class 1 District Championship Matchups — Nov. 13

District 1: Thayer vs. Portageville

District 2: Louisiana vs. Crystal City

District 3: Marionville vs. Miller

District 4: Tipton vs. Skyline

District 5: North Platte vs. Adrian

District 6: East Buchanan vs. Penney

District 7: Salisbury vs. Westran

District 8: Marceline vs. Putnam County

Notable District Semifinal Scores

Marionville 30, Pierce City 27

Portageville 48, Charleston 44

Louisiana 72, Veritas Christian Academy 0

North Platte 46, Carrollton 34

Marceline 35, Scotland County 12

Salisbury 64, Fayette 0

Missouri Eight-Player High School Football Playoff Bracket

Missouri's eight-player tournament also moves into district championship weekend after several high-scoring semifinal performances.

Defending champion Worth County continued its title defense with a 64-6 victory over King City and will face Princeton, which defeated Albany 55-22.

Lockwood rolled past New Heights Christian Academy 80-30 and will meet Liberal, which defeated Greenfield 48-40.

Appleton City defeated Rich Hill 58-20 and will face Midway, which survived Archie 26-20 in overtime.

Bishop LeBlond advanced with a 54-8 victory over Northland Christian and will meet Stewartsville/Osborn.

Rock Port defeated Platte Valley 56-0 and advances against Nodaway Valley, which scored 70 points in a victory over North Andrew.

Eight-Player District Championship Matchups — Nov. 13

District 1: Lockwood vs. Liberal

District 2: Appleton City vs. Midway

District 3: Northwest (Hughesville) vs. Santa Fe

District 4: Norborne/Hardin-Central vs. Wellington-Napoleon

District 5: Bishop LeBlond vs. Stewartsville/Osborn

District 6: Rock Port vs. Nodaway Valley

District 7: Worth County vs. Princeton

District 8: North Shelby vs. Knox County

Notable District Semifinal Scores

Lockwood 80, New Heights Christian Academy 30

Appleton City 58, Rich Hill 20

Midway 26, Archie 20 (OT)

Santa Fe 69, Sweet Springs 18

Rock Port 56, Platte Valley 0

Worth County 64, King City 6

When Are the 2026 Missouri High School Football State Championships?

The MSHSAA will crown seven state champions Dec. 3-5 at Craig Field at Spratt Memorial Stadium on the Missouri Western State University campus in St. Joseph.

The Show-Me Bowl begins Thursday, Dec. 3, with the eight-player championship.

Thursday, Dec. 3

7 p.m. — Eight-player championship

Friday, Dec. 4

11 a.m. — Class 6 championship

3 p.m. — Class 2 championship

7 p.m. — Class 4 championship

Saturday, Dec. 5

11 a.m. — Class 5 championship

3 p.m. — Class 1 championship

7 p.m. — Class 3 championship

All times are Central.

What's Next in the Missouri High School Football Playoffs?

The district championship round is scheduled for Friday, Nov. 13, with 56 games across the six 11-player classifications and eight-player division.

The district champions advance to the state quarterfinals Nov. 21, followed by the state semifinals Nov. 28.

The postseason concludes Dec. 3-5 in St. Joseph, where seven teams will celebrate state championships.

High School On SI will continue updating the Missouri high school football playoff brackets with district championship scores, state quarterfinal matchups and championship information throughout November and December.