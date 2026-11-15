Updated Missouri High School Football Playoff Brackets: Scores, Updated Matchups for Nov. 21

The 2026 Missouri high school football playoffs have reached the state quarterfinals following a dramatic district championship weekend that featured major upsets, overtime thrillers and impressive performances by some of the state's leading championship contenders.

The Missouri State High School Activities Association postseason continues Saturday, Nov. 21, with 28 state quarterfinal games across six 11-player classifications and eight-player football.

Among the biggest developments was Rockhurst's 24-16 victory over Raymore-Peculiar in Class 6. The Hawklets advanced to face Liberty North, which defeated Oak Park 41-14.

Undefeated Jackson continued its dominant season with a 47-7 victory over Seckman, while Nixa survived a 34-27 battle against Ozark.

In Class 5, Cardinal Ritter delivered one of the weekend's most explosive performances, defeating Chaminade 60-33. Republic rolled past Neosho 56-13, and defending state champion Platte County advanced with an 18-8 victory over Fort Osage.

Class 4 produced another significant result when undefeated Kearney defeated previously unbeaten Savannah 31-14. Bolivar eliminated Logan-Rogersville 26-14, and Pleasant Hill shut out Odessa 10-0.

In Class 3, Dexter knocked off Kennett 27-18, while MICDS defeated Winfield 52-8. Class 2 featured a one-point thriller as Lawson edged Brookfield 29-28.

Class 1 also produced a dramatic finish when Miller defeated Marionville 24-16 in double overtime.

The quarterfinal winners will advance to the state semifinals Nov. 28, with seven state champions crowned Dec. 3-5 at Missouri Western State University in St. Joseph.

Here is a classification-by-classification look at the updated Missouri high school football playoff brackets, including Nov. 13 district championship scores, Nov. 21 state quarterfinal matchups and direct links to the postseason brackets.

Class 6 Missouri High School Football Playoff Bracket

Class 6 features several of Missouri's highest-ranked teams, including undefeated Jackson, Blue Springs, Christian Brothers College and Nixa.

Jackson remained perfect with a convincing 47-7 victory over Seckman in the District 1 championship game.

The Indians will face Christian Brothers College, which defeated Kirkwood 36-6 to claim District 2.

In the other eastern Missouri quarterfinal, St. Louis University High will face Troy-Buchanan.

SLUH eliminated Pattonville 28-14, while Troy-Buchanan defeated Fort Zumwalt West 42-14.

In southwest Missouri, Nixa survived a difficult challenge from Ozark, winning 34-27.

The Eagles will meet Blue Springs, which defeated Blue Springs South 44-17.

The remaining quarterfinal features Rockhurst against Liberty North.

Rockhurst defeated Raymore-Peculiar 24-16, while Liberty North advanced with a 41-14 victory over Oak Park.

Class 6 State Quarterfinal Matchups — Saturday, Nov. 21

Jackson vs. Christian Brothers College

St. Louis University High vs. Troy-Buchanan

Nixa vs. Blue Springs

Rockhurst vs. Liberty North

Class 6 District Championship Scores — Nov. 13

District 1: Jackson 47, Seckman 7

District 2: Christian Brothers College 36, Kirkwood 6

District 3: St. Louis University High 28, Pattonville 14

District 4: Troy-Buchanan 42, Fort Zumwalt West 14

District 5: Nixa 34, Ozark 27

District 6: Blue Springs 44, Blue Springs South 17

District 7: Rockhurst 24, Raymore-Peculiar 16

District 8: Liberty North 41, Oak Park 14

Class 5 Missouri High School Football Playoff Bracket

Class 5 features one of the most intriguing quarterfinal matchups in the state, with undefeated Helias Catholic facing Republic.

Helias continued its impressive season with a 30-8 victory over Camdenton.

Republic advanced with a dominant 56-13 victory over Neosho, setting up a showdown between two of Missouri's strongest Class 5 contenders.

Defending state champion Platte County also continued its title defense, defeating Fort Osage 18-8.

The Pirates will face Grain Valley, which rolled past Sedalia Smith-Cotton 52-7.

In eastern Missouri, Farmington survived a 29-25 battle against St. Mary's South Side.

Farmington will meet Eureka, which defeated Rockwood Summit 38-21.

The remaining quarterfinal features Cardinal Ritter against Fort Zumwalt North.

Cardinal Ritter produced one of the most impressive offensive performances of the district championship round, defeating Chaminade 60-33.

Fort Zumwalt North also delivered a convincing victory, defeating Timberland 58-28.

Class 5 State Quarterfinal Matchups — Saturday, Nov. 21

Farmington vs. Eureka

Cardinal Ritter vs. Fort Zumwalt North

Helias Catholic vs. Republic

Grain Valley vs. Platte County

Class 5 District Championship Scores — Nov. 13

District 1: Farmington 29, St. Mary's South Side 25

District 2: Eureka 38, Rockwood Summit 21

District 3: Cardinal Ritter 60, Chaminade 33

District 4: Fort Zumwalt North 58, Timberland 28

District 5: Helias Catholic 30, Camdenton 8

District 6: Republic 56, Neosho 13

District 7: Grain Valley 52, Sedalia Smith-Cotton 7

District 8: Platte County 18, Fort Osage 8

Class 4 Missouri High School Football Playoff Bracket

Class 4 features undefeated Kearney, which continued its championship pursuit with an impressive victory over previously unbeaten Savannah.

Kearney defeated Savannah 31-14 to capture the District 8 championship.

The Bulldogs will face Pleasant Hill, which shut out Odessa 10-0 to win District 7.

In southwest Missouri, Bolivar delivered one of the weekend's most significant results, defeating Logan-Rogersville 26-14.

Logan-Rogersville had scored 85 points in its previous playoff game, but Bolivar's defense helped bring that postseason run to an end.

Bolivar will meet Warrensburg, which defeated Moberly 34-14.

In eastern Missouri, Festus advanced with a 33-13 victory over Sikeston.

The Tigers will face Vianney, which defeated Sullivan 35-14.

The remaining quarterfinal features Lift for Life Academy against Hannibal.

Lift for Life defeated University City 24-6, while Hannibal rolled past Parkway North 57-19.

Class 4 State Quarterfinal Matchups — Saturday, Nov. 21

Festus vs. Vianney

Lift for Life Academy vs. Hannibal

Warrensburg vs. Bolivar

Pleasant Hill vs. Kearney

Class 4 District Championship Scores — Nov. 13

District 1: Festus 33, Sikeston 13

District 2: Vianney 35, Sullivan 14

District 3: Lift for Life Academy 24, University City 6

District 4: Hannibal 57, Parkway North 19

District 5: Warrensburg 34, Moberly 14

District 6: Bolivar 26, Logan-Rogersville 14

District 7: Pleasant Hill 10, Odessa 0

District 8: Kearney 31, Savannah 14

Class 3 Missouri High School Football Playoff Bracket

Class 3 features several compelling quarterfinal matchups, including a showdown between Mountain Grove and Cassville.

Mountain Grove advanced with a 46-7 victory over Strafford, while Cassville defeated Seneca 30-6.

The teams will meet with a berth in the state semifinals at stake.

In eastern Missouri, Dexter delivered one of the weekend's most notable upsets, defeating Kennett 27-18.

Dexter will face St. Pius X of Festus, which defeated St. Clair 44-6.

MICDS also advanced with a convincing victory, defeating Winfield 52-8.

The Rams will face Southern Boone, which survived a dramatic 42-35 overtime victory over Hallsville.

The remaining quarterfinal features Pembroke Hill against St. Pius X of Kansas City.

Pembroke Hill defeated Boonville 42-27, while St. Pius X advanced with a 49-35 victory over Maryville.

Class 3 State Quarterfinal Matchups — Saturday, Nov. 21

Dexter vs. St. Pius X (Festus)

MICDS vs. Southern Boone

Mountain Grove vs. Cassville

Pembroke Hill vs. St. Pius X (Kansas City)

Class 3 District Championship Scores — Nov. 13

District 1: Dexter 27, Kennett 18

District 2: St. Pius X (Festus) 44, St. Clair 6

District 3: MICDS 52, Winfield 8

District 4: Southern Boone 42, Hallsville 35, OT

District 5: Mountain Grove 46, Strafford 7

District 6: Cassville 30, Seneca 6

District 7: Pembroke Hill 42, Boonville 27

District 8: St. Pius X (Kansas City) 49, Maryville 35

Class 2 Missouri High School Football Playoff Bracket

Class 2 features several established championship contenders, including Blair Oaks, Lamar, Valle Catholic and Centralia.

Blair Oaks delivered one of the weekend's most dominant performances, shutting out North Callaway 55-0.

The Falcons will face Butler, which defeated Lafayette County 52-8.

Lamar continued its championship pursuit with a 66-20 victory over East Newton.

The Tigers will meet Fair Grove, which eliminated Springfield Catholic 47-7.

In eastern Missouri, Valle Catholic remained unbeaten with a 55-7 victory over Jefferson of Festus.

The Warriors will face St. Vincent, which defeated Kelly 42-25.

The remaining quarterfinal features Centralia against Lawson.

Centralia shut out Palmyra 36-0, while Lawson survived one of the most dramatic games of the weekend, edging Brookfield 29-28.

Lawson has now produced consecutive one-point playoff victories after previously eliminating Mid-Buchanan 19-18.

Class 2 State Quarterfinal Matchups — Saturday, Nov. 21

St. Vincent vs. Valle Catholic

Fair Grove vs. Lamar

Blair Oaks vs. Butler

Centralia vs. Lawson

Class 2 District Championship Scores — Nov. 13

District 1: St. Vincent 42, Kelly 25

District 2: Valle Catholic 55, Jefferson (Festus) 7

District 3: Fair Grove 47, Springfield Catholic 7

District 4: Lamar 66, East Newton 20

District 5: Blair Oaks 55, North Callaway 0

District 6: Butler 52, Lafayette County 8

District 7: Centralia 36, Palmyra 0

District 8: Lawson 29, Brookfield 28

Class 1 Missouri High School Football Playoff Bracket

Class 1 produced one of the most dramatic finishes of the district championship round when Miller defeated Marionville 24-16 in double overtime.

Miller will face Tipton, which delivered a dominant 76-22 victory over Skyline.

In southeast Missouri, Thayer rolled past Portageville 66-20 to advance to the quarterfinals.

Thayer will meet Louisiana, which defeated Crystal City 55-6.

In western Missouri, North Platte continued its impressive postseason run with a 36-26 victory over Adrian.

North Platte had previously eliminated top-seeded Carrollton and now faces East Buchanan, which defeated Penney 36-28.

The remaining quarterfinal features Salisbury against Putnam County.

Salisbury advanced with a 60-12 victory over Westran, while Putnam County defeated Marceline 38-7.

Class 1 State Quarterfinal Matchups — Saturday, Nov. 21

Thayer vs. Louisiana

Miller vs. Tipton

North Platte vs. East Buchanan

Salisbury vs. Putnam County

Class 1 District Championship Scores — Nov. 13

District 1: Thayer 66, Portageville 20

District 2: Louisiana 55, Crystal City 6

District 3: Miller 24, Marionville 16, 2OT

District 4: Tipton 76, Skyline 22

District 5: North Platte 36, Adrian 26

District 6: East Buchanan 36, Penney 28

District 7: Salisbury 60, Westran 12

District 8: Putnam County 38, Marceline 7

Missouri Eight-Player High School Football Playoff Bracket

Missouri's eight-player football tournament also moves into the state quarterfinals after a district championship weekend featuring several high-scoring performances.

Lockwood/Golden City defeated Liberal/Bronaugh 72-30 to claim the District 1 championship.

The Tigers will face Appleton City, which defeated Midway 58-22.

Northwest of Hughesville advanced with a 48-20 victory over Santa Fe.

Northwest will meet Norborne/Hardin-Central, which defeated Wellington-Napoleon 50-12.

Bishop LeBlond advanced with a 40-20 victory over Stewartsville/Osborn.

The Golden Eagles will face Rock Port, which rolled past Nodaway Valley 76-26.

The remaining quarterfinal features Worth County/Northeast Nodaway against North Shelby.

Worth County defeated Princeton 50-32, while North Shelby shut out Knox County 50-0.

Eight-Player State Quarterfinal Matchups — Saturday, Nov. 21

Lockwood/Golden City vs. Appleton City

Northwest (Hughesville) vs. Norborne/Hardin-Central

Bishop LeBlond vs. Rock Port

Worth County/Northeast Nodaway vs. North Shelby

Eight-Player District Championship Scores — Nov. 13

District 1: Lockwood/Golden City 72, Liberal/Bronaugh 30

District 2: Appleton City 58, Midway 22

District 3: Northwest (Hughesville) 48, Santa Fe 20

District 4: Norborne/Hardin-Central 50, Wellington-Napoleon 12

District 5: Bishop LeBlond 40, Stewartsville/Osborn 20

District 6: Rock Port 76, Nodaway Valley 26

District 7: Worth County/Northeast Nodaway 50, Princeton 32

District 8: North Shelby 50, Knox County 0

When Are the 2026 Missouri High School Football State Championships?

The Missouri State High School Activities Association will crown seven state football champions Dec. 3-5 at Craig Field at Spratt Memorial Stadium on the Missouri Western State University campus in St. Joseph.

The state quarterfinals are scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 21, with the winners advancing to the state semifinals Nov. 28.

The championship games will conclude the season during the first weekend of December.

Missouri's postseason features six 11-player classifications, Class 1 through Class 6, along with a separate eight-player championship.

What's Next in the Missouri High School Football Playoffs?

The Nov. 21 quarterfinal round will reduce the field from 56 teams to 28.

Several games have major state championship implications.

In Class 6, undefeated Jackson faces Christian Brothers College, while Nixa meets Blue Springs and Rockhurst takes on Liberty North.

Class 5 features a compelling showdown between undefeated Helias Catholic and Republic, while defending state champion Platte County faces Grain Valley.

Class 4 includes undefeated Kearney against Pleasant Hill and a matchup between Warrensburg and Bolivar.

Class 3 features Mountain Grove against Cassville and a Kansas City-area showdown between Pembroke Hill and St. Pius X.

In Class 2, Blair Oaks faces Butler, while Lamar meets Fair Grove and Valle Catholic takes on St. Vincent.

Class 1 features Thayer against Louisiana and Miller against Tipton, while the eight-player tournament includes a matchup between Worth County and North Shelby.

By the conclusion of the quarterfinals, only four teams will remain in each classification.

High School On SI will continue updating the Missouri high school football playoff brackets with state quarterfinal scores, semifinal matchups and championship information throughout the postseason.