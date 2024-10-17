Top 25 Missouri high school football rankings (10/17/2024)
Week 6 of the Missouri high school football season featured two matchups of top 25 teams, with Eureka beating Lafayette (Wildwood) and Lee's Summit North taking down Liberty North.
For live updates and complete statewide results, bookmark our high school football scoreboard:
Here is the SBLive Missouri Top 25 football rankings for Monday, Oct. 14
1. Cardinal Ritter (6-0)
Previous ranking: 1
Cardinal Ritter blasted Bishop Miege (Kan.) 48-10 behind nearly 500 yards of total offense between passing and rushing of QB Carson Boyd. He threw for 261 and ran for 157.
2. CBC (6-1)
Previous ranking: 2
CBC hammered St. John Vianney 63-3 in Week 7. Seven different players scored, starting with a defensive score on a pick-six by Zakiesse Smith.
3. Lutheran North (6-1)
Previous ranking: 3
Junior WR Michael Clark had five catches for 260 yards and 3 touchdowns — and the offense rolled up 607 yards — in a 40-7 win over Maryville in Chillicothe on Saturday.
4. De Smet (6-1)
Previous ranking: 4
The Spartans clung to a 7-0 lead at the break against Festus but scored 35 points in the second half to pull away.
5. Nixa (7-0)
Previous ranking: 5
OT and No. 1 recruit Jackson Cantrell caught a touchdown in the win 42-0 win over Waynesville. The Eagles are two wins away from another Central Ozark Conference title.
6. Lee’s Summit North (7-0)
Previous ranking: 6
The Broncos had three interceptions and returned two for scores in a 35-13 win over Liberty North in a class of Kansas City-area powers in recent years.
7. Kearney (7-0)
Previous ranking: 7
The offense under first-year quarterback Carter Temple is cooking. The Bulldogs scored a season-high 50 points in a shutout win over Baytown South.
8. Blair Oaks (6-1)
Previous ranking: 8
In a win against Eldon, Nolan Laughlin booted career PAT No. 263 to set a new MSHSAA record.
9. Platte County (7-0)
Previous ranking: 9
DB Trevor Hay returned a pair of interceptions for touchdowns in a 77-7 thumping over Truman.
10. Eureka (6-0)
Previous ranking: 11
Trevor Codak ran for 236 yards and scored twice in the Wildcats’ 30-15 win over Lafayette Wildwood.
11. Columbia Rock Bridge (6-1)
Previous ranking: 12
A 49-12 win over Battle locked up Rock Bridge’s second consecutive Central Missouri Activities Conference championship. Senior Ben Boehmer had a pick-6 in the victory.
12. MICDS (5-2)
Previous ranking: 13
The Rams bounced back from a loss by scoring 66 points against Lutheran South — 57 of those coming in the first half. The Rams got a safety, kickoff return and interception return for a score in the victory.
13. Carthage (6-1)
Previous ranking: 14
QB Brady Carlton passed for three touchdowns as the Tigers went to the air more often in a win over the previous 1-loss Republic.
14. Helias Catholic (5-1)
Previous ranking: 16
Since an overtime loss to Rock Bridge, the Crusaders have pitched two straight shutouts — the most recent being a 51-0 blanking of Jefferson City.
15. Seneca (7-0)
Previous ranking: 17
After rushing for 402 yards last week, the Indians rolled up 412 yards in a 49-21 win over McDonald County. QB Kaden Clouse led the way with 163 yards and a pair of scores.
16. Seckman (7-0)
Previous ranking: 21
Four different players scored for the Jaguars in a 28-7 win over Parkway South. Quinn Mattingly’s 85-yard kickoff return got things started early.
17. Troy Buchanan (6-0)
Previous ranking: 23
The perfect season and best start in 38 years continue for the Trojans. A pair of early scores helped provide the separation needed in a 34-22 win over Fort Zumwalt West.
18. Lafayette Wildwood (6-1)
Previous ranking: 18
The Lancers suffered their first loss, 30-15 to Eureka. After falling behind 23-0, the Lancers outscored Eureka in the second half.
19. St. Pius X Kansas City (6-1)
Previous ranking: 19
OL Kyler Kuhn took a visit to Air Force this past week after the Warriors’ 57-0 win over St. Joseph Benton. Kuhn, a sophomore, has also visited Nebraska and Iowa.
20. Rockhurst (5-2)
Previous ranking: 14
The Hawklets have now dropped two in a row after St. Thomas Aquinas came over from Overland Park, Kansas and won 14-13 in OT.
21. Lee’s Summit (6-1)
Previous ranking: 24
The Tigers keep rolling in a 42-0 win over Ray-Pec. Brayden Layman completed 11 of 15 passes for 220 yards and 4 TDs.
22. Liberty North (4-3)
Previous ranking: 10
The Eagles have struggled mightily this year, at one point being the No. 3 team coming off a Class 6 title. Will they stay in the top 25 by the end of the year?
23. Jackson (5-2)
Previous ranking: 22
The Indians have outscored foes 203-62 since a loss to Edwardsville, Ill., in Week 3. Jackson beat Sikeston 55-12 this past week.
24. Blue Springs South (5-2)
Previous ranking: 23
Gary Hill caught a touchdown pass and returned a kickoff for another score in a 41-24 victory over Liberty.
25. Mount Vernon (6-1)
Previous ranking: 25
The Mountaineers continue to win, this time position win No. 6 in a row with a 49-18 win over Springfield Parkview. A good test is coming this week with a road trip to Nevada, which is 6-1 as well.
-- Cody Thorn | @sblivemo