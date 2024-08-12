20 best high school wide receivers in the nation entering the 2024 football season
The 2024 high school football season kicks off in several states this week, and last week we started featuring players expected to be the best of the best this season.
We started with the best defensive backs in the nation, then featured the best quarterbacks, and now SBLive/SI will turn to the top wide receivers.
Here are the 20 best high school wide receivers in the nation heading into the 2024 season.
Jayvan Boggs, sr., Cocoa (Florida)
The reigning Florida Mr. Football award winner, Boggs helped Cocoa claim a second straight Class 2S state title last season by catching 93 passes for 1,493 yards and 24 touchdowns. He flipped his commitment from Missouri to UCF last week.
Jabari Brady, jr., Chaminade-Madonna (Florida)
Another Sunshine State standout, Brady had 70 receptions for 1,392 yards and 10 touchdowns a season ago at Monarch. The big-play receiver transferred to state power Chaminade-Madonna shortly after the 2023 season ended.
Caleb Cunningham, sr., Choctaw County (Mississippi)
Cunningham also stars in basketball and track for Choctaw County, but he will play football at the next level for Alabama. Cunningham set single-season school records as a junior in receptions (48), receiving yards (1,138) and receiving touchdowns (14).
Lex Cyrus, sr., Susquehanna Township (Pennsylvania)
A South Carolina commit, Cyrus had 67 catches for 1,115 yards and 14 touchdowns last fall. The burner was the Class 3A 100-meter state champion as a sophomore and owns a personal record of 10.41 seconds.
Jaison DeLamar, sr., Fayetteville (Arkansas)
DeLamar will play baseball for his hometown Arkansas Razorbacks in college, but the versatile athlete is no slouch on the football field. He caught 89 passes for 1,438 yards and 17 touchdowns a season ago as Fayetteville went a perfect 13-0 en route to the Class 7A state title.
Jaime Ffrench, sr., Mandarin (Florida)
Ffrench hauled in 62 passes for 1,247 yards and 14 touchdowns as a junior, helping Mandarin reach the Class 4M state title game. The uncommitted five-star talent recently released a final four of LSU, Tennessee, Miami and Texas.
JonAnthony Hall, sr., Fishers (Indiana)
Hall is an elite athlete who placed second at the Indiana state championships in the long jump (23 feet, 1 inch) after helping lead Fishers to the Class 4A basketball title in March. The Stanford commit had 69 receptions for 1,055 yards and six touchdowns as a junior.
Chris Lawson, sr., Archbishop Riordan (California)
A Washington commit, Lawson stars on both sides of the ball for Archbishop Riordan. He had 68 receptions for 969 yards and 11 touchdowns last fall while also intercepting three passes on defense.
Kaliq Lockett, sr., Sachse (Texas)
Lockett exploded on the scene as a junior, catching 59 passes for 1,299 yards and 13 touchdowns. The five-star prospect committed to Texas last week.
Dakorien Moore, sr., Duncanville (Texas)
One of the most dynamic players in the country, Moore has helped Duncanville capture the last two Class 6A Division I state championships. The five-star Oregon commit had 71 receptions for 1,523 yards and 18 touchdowns a season ago.
Jay’len Mosley, sr., Jackson Christian (Tennessee)
Mosley hauled in 74 passes for 1,482 yards and 26 touchdowns as a junior before suffering a season-ending patellar tendon. After a lengthy rehab process, Mosley is back on the field and looking to repeat as Tennessee Mr. Football. His numerous suitors include Alabama, Auburn and Tennessee.
Trent Mosley, jr., Santa Margarita (California)
Mosley won Trinity League MVP honors as a sophomore after catching 81 passes for 1,282 and 11 touchdowns. He also played some wildcat quarterback and added 15 scores on the ground. His early offers include Notre Dame, Stanford, UCLA and USC.
Isaiah Mozee, sr., Lee’s Summit North (Missouri)
A varsity standout since his freshman season, Mozee grabbed 74 passes for 1,033 yards and 12 touchdowns last fall. He is committed to Oregon.
Cooper Perry, sr., Notre Dame Prep (Arizona)
Perry is an all-around receiver who had 72 receptions for 1,190 yards and 18 touchdowns as a junior. The Oregon commit entered his senior season with 40 career receiving touchdowns.
Quincy Porter, sr., Bergen Catholic (New Jersey)
At 6-foot-4 and 200 pounds, Porter is an intimidating presence for opposing secondaries. The Ohio State commit had 48 catches for 1,066 yards and 16 touchdowns last fall.
Derick Smith, sr., Southside (Alabama)
Smith can do just about everything on the football field for Southside. As a junior, he had 46 receptions for 1,487 yards and 14 touchdowns while also running for 1,036 yards and nine more scores. On defense, he had 109 total tackles and 11 sacks. Smith flipped his commitment from Alabama to Auburn in July.
Vance Spafford, jr., Mission Viejo (California)
Spafford was a sophomore sensation for Mission Viejo, setting new single-season program records for catches (83), receiving yards (1,576) and receiving touchdowns (22). He is also a standout track athlete with a personal-best 100 meters time of 10.69 seconds.
Leyton Stone, sr., Frenship (Texas)
One of the most productive receivers in Texas last season, Stone hauled in 94 passes for 1,658 yards and 23 touchdowns. He is committed to Texas Tech.
Elijah Thomas, sr., Checotah (Oklahoma)
Thomas is an electric athlete who won a state long jump title as a sophomore with a personal-record mark of 24 feet, 2.5 inches. He was a two-way menace on the football field last fall, recording 61 catches for 1,197 yards and 15 touchdowns with 50 total tackles on defense. Thomas will play college football for Oklahoma.
CJ Wiley, sr., Milton (Georgia)
The 6-foot-4 Wiley played a key role in Milton’s march to the 2023 Class 7A state title, catching 68 balls for 1,468 yards and 14 touchdowns. The dynamic playmaker is committed to Florida State.
—
-- Bob Lundeberg | @sblivesports