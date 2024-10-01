National high school football plays of the week: Vote (10/1/2024)
Every week during the 2024 high school football season, High School on SI will scour the country for the top 10 plays in high school football and let fans vote for their favorite.
Each weekly winner will become eligible for an end-of-season poll to name the National High School Football Play of the Year.
Check out the video below and vote for your favorite play from Sept. 23-29, 2024.
The voting will conclude Tuesday, Oct. 8, at 11:59 p.m. Eastern time.
Descriptions of each play are below the poll.
1. Isaiah Mizell, Boone (Florida)
Pulls out every move on the joystick on long TD catch-and-run.
2. Joe Vaccaro, Wall Township (New Jersey)
Ices the game with an 80-yard fumble return for a touchdown.
3. Jaden Jefferson, Concord De La Salle (California)
Makes nice grab on missed field goal and takes it 100 yards the other way for a touchdown.
4. Nick Townsend, Dekaney (Texas)
Takes the high road by hurdling defender on his way to the end zone.
5. Chad Elzy, Ascension Catholic (Louisiana)
Pinballs off several defenders before sprinting away and steamrolling one more at the goal line.
6. Elliott Shah, Christian Brothers Academy (Tennessee)
Scoops up blocked field goal attempt, turns on the jets and takes it 101 yards to the house.
7. Callan Hahn, Christian Academy-Louisville (Kentucky)
Caps wild interception-fumble sequence with a touchdown.
8. Stone Saunders, Bishop McDevitt (Pennsylvania)
Breaks career Pennsylvania passing TD record with dime to Dom Diaz-Ellis.
9. Damien Harrington, Waite (Ohio)
Rises high and palms incredible one-handed interception.
10. Camden Goforth, McMinn County (Tennessee)
Cleans defender’s clock with a mammoth pancake block.
WATCH VIDEO BELOW OF THE TOP 10 PLAYS OF THE WEEK:
