St. Edward vs. St. Joseph football: How to watch, live score updates (8/31/2024)
Two nationally ranked high school football teams from across state lines will clash Saturday, Aug. 31, when St. Joseph's Prep (Pennsylvania) visits St. Edward (Ohio).
This is the first-ever matchup between the two storied high school football programs.
St. Joseph's Prep (0-0) enters the game ranked No. 9 in the national SBLive/SI Top 25, while St. Edward (1-0) is No. 15.
How to watch St. Joseph's Prep vs. St. Edward football live stream
What: Nationally ranked teams St. Joseph's Prep and St. Edward meet in a battle of high school football powerhouses.
When: 2 p.m. ET / 11 a.m. PT on Saturday, August 31
Where: First Federal Lakewood Stadium | Lakewood, Ohio
How to watch the live stream online: You can watch St. Joseph's Prep vs. St. Edward live on FanVu.tv
St. Joseph's Prep Hawks
St. Joe's Prep boasts a roster loaded with Power Four talent, including senior DL Maxwell Roy and senior RB Isaiah West (both Ohio State commits).
The Hawks have overwhelmed their state rivals to the point where Pennsylvania schools have asked the legislature to move St. Joe's and other non-boundary private schools into a separate state bracket.
St. Joseph's Prep won its second consecutive state championship in 2023 and enters the 2024 season as heavy favorites to make it three in a row in Class 6A.
St. Edward Eagles
St. Edward struggled with turnovers in Week 1, but its defense made sure they didn't matter in a 28-0 win over Pickerington North, which had been ranked No. 25 in the Ohio SBLive/SI Top 25.
Senior LB Nate Gregory (Coastal Carolina commit) leads the defense, and junior RB Brandon White (multiple Power 4 offers) leads the offense.
Senior QB Thomas Csanyi threw three touchdown passes and three interceptions in Week 1.
This will be the start a five-game home stand for the Eagles following the opening-week trip to Central Ohio. After St. Joe's Prep, St. Ed’s will host Boyle County (Kentucky), Elder, Massillon and Glenville.
More: 15 games to watch in Week 2 of Ohio high school football
