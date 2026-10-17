Nebraska High School Football Final Scores: Friday, October 16, 2026
Friday night brought another round of high-stakes high school football across Nebraska on October 16, with unbeaten teams protecting their perfect records, several ranked programs suffering setbacks and plenty of drama as the regular season approaches its conclusion.
Grand Island Central Catholic delivered one of the night's most impressive performances, rolling past Ord 49-14 in a matchup of two of the state's leading programs. Omaha Westside also continued its dominant season, overwhelming Papillion-LaVista South 49-7 to remain unbeaten.
Papillion-LaVista produced one of Friday's biggest surprises, defeating Elkhorn North 21-17, while Wahoo edged Ashland-Greenwood 20-19 in another closely contested matchup with postseason implications.
Elsewhere, Millard North shut out Millard West 42-0, Gretna defeated Norris 47-7 and Bennington cruised past Standing Bear 22-0. Bellevue West also delivered a convincing performance, defeating Omaha South 61-6.
There was plenty of excitement beyond the state's largest schools. Lexington edged Beatrice 34-33, Arlington slipped past Raymond Central 23-20, and Potter-Dix outlasted South Platte 63-54 in one of the evening's highest-scoring contests.
Below are Nebraska high school football final scores from Friday, October 16, beginning with several of the night's most notable matchups, followed by other results alphabetically by winning team.
Featured Nebraska high school football final scores
Grand Island Central Catholic 49, Ord 14
Omaha Westside 49, Papillion-LaVista South 7
Papillion-LaVista 21, Elkhorn North 17
Wahoo 20, Ashland-Greenwood 19
Millard North 42, Millard West 0
Gretna 47, Norris 7
Bennington 22, Standing Bear 0
Bellevue West 61, Omaha South 6
Gretna East 39, Gross Catholic 0
Creighton Prep 35, Kearney 13
Waverly 45, Pius X 0
Bergan Catholic 56, Brownell Talbot 20
Skutt Catholic 35, Plattsmouth 7
Boys Town 49, Fort Calhoun 14
Aurora 50, Gering 6
Other Nebraska High School Football Scores
Adams Central 30, Holdrege 7
Anselmo-Merna 70, Brady 26
Aquinas 42, East Butler 14
Arapahoe 1, Franklin 0, Forfeit
Arlington 23, Raymond Central 20
Battle Creek 48, Wood River 0
Blair 42, Platteview 6
Bloomfield 28, Niobrara/Verdigre 8
Blue Hill 62, Axtell 6
Boone Central 56, Schuyler 18
Bruning-Davenport/Shickley 41, Kenesaw 14
Bryan 49, Buena Vista 0
Burke 19, Bellevue East 13
Burwell 56, Elgin/Pope John 8
Central City 27, Lakeview 23
Central Valley 73, Palmer 0
Centura 54, Kimball 16
Chadron 28, Bridgeport 8
Clarkson 46, Winside 14
Columbus 71, South Sioux City 15
Cozad 42, Ogallala 8
Creighton 58, Madison 6
Crofton 62, Hartington-Newcastle 13
Cross County 34, Nebraska Christian 12
Deshler 66, Falls City Sacred Heart 20
Diller-Odell 25, Lewiston 6
Douglas County West 25, Concordia 12
Elkhorn Valley 30, West Holt 14
Elm Creek 61, Amherst 6
Elmwood-Murdock 20, Conestoga 12
Exeter-Milligan/Friend 48, Freeman 6
Fremont 49, Omaha Northwest 0
Fullerton 78, Shelton 26
GACC 84, Omaha Nation 8
Gibbon 20, Alma 14
Gordon-Rushville 50, Lutheran High Northeast 36
Grand Island Lutheran 76, Harvard 20
Hemingford 42, Hitchcock County 30
Hershey 31, Chase County 14
Howells-Dodge 64, Oakland-Craig 18
Johnson-Brock 64, Johnson County Central 28
Laurel-Concord-Coleridge 64, Lyons-Decatur Northeast 8
Lawrence-Nelson 1, Weeping Water 0, Forfeit
Lexington 34, Beatrice 33
Leyton 59, Creek Valley 12
Lincoln Christian 30, Crete 13
Lincoln Lutheran 30, Fillmore Central 27
Lincoln North Star 31, Grand Island 7
Lincoln Northeast 48, Benson 7
Loomis 66, South Loup 30
Lourdes Central Catholic 48, Humphrey-Lindsay 14
Malcolm 43, Doniphan-Trumbull 24
McCool Junction 48, Dorchester 7
Mead 76, Nebraska Lutheran 31
Medicine Valley 62, Southwest 28
Meridian 1, Humboldt-Table Rock-Steinauer 0 (reported forfeit)
Milford 42, Nebraska City 14
Minden 35, Kearney Catholic 0
Mitchell 61, Valentine 34
Mullen 48, Sandhills Valley 26
Neligh-Oakdale 90, Ainsworth 26
Northwest 13, Hastings 0
Omaha North 41, Lincoln Southeast 16
O'Neill 42, Broken Bow 0
Osceola 66, Southern 0
Parkview Christian 68, Scribner-Snyder 7
Perkins County 30, Hi-Line 20
Pierce 47, Wayne 26
Pleasanton 34, Cambridge 8
Ponca 1, Homer 0, Forfeit
Potter-Dix 63, South Platte 54
Randolph 40, North Central 30
Ravenna 56, Arcadia/Loup City 0
Red Cloud 44, Silver Lake 0
Roncalli Catholic 24, Mount Michael Benedictine 21
Sandy Creek 64, St. Cecilia 8
Sandhills/Thedford 48, Maxwell 33
Scotus 42, Logan View 24
Scottsbluff 21, McCook 7
Shelby-Rising City 48, Omaha Christian 14
Sidney 20, Alliance 8
Southern Valley 1, Overton 0, Forfeit
St. Patrick's 55, Maywood/Hayes Center 6
Stanton 42, Pender 30
Sterling 49, Pawnee City 0
Sumner-Eddyville-Miller 58, Paxton 30
Superior 36, Newman Grove/St. Edward 14
Syracuse 34, Auburn 6
Thayer Central 58, Fairbury 22
Tri County 42, Falls City 14
Tri County Northeast 50, Bancroft-Rosalie 6
Twin Loup 54, Chambers/Wheeler Central 0
Twin River 52, Cedar Bluffs 8
Wallace 55, Arthur County 27
Wausa 20, St. Mary's 14
West Point-Beemer 42, North Bend Central 19
White River (S.D.) 50, Walthill 0
Wilber-Clatonia 35, H&H 20
Wilcox-Hildreth 60, Bertrand 28
Wisner-Pilger 53, Wakefield 14
Wynot 48, Boyd County 20
York 21, Seward 0
Yutan 48, Louisville 0
Gary Adornato is the Publisher of High School On SI. He began covering high school sports with the Baltimore Sun in 1982. In 2003, he became one of the first journalists to cover high school sports online while operating MIAASports.com, the official website of the Maryland Interscholastic Athletic Association. Later, Adornato pioneered market-wide coverage of high school sports with DigitalSports.com, introducing video highlights and player interviews while assembling an award-winning editorial staff. In 2010, he launched VarsitySportsNetwork.com which became the premier source of high school media coverage in the state of Maryland. In 2022, he sold VSN to The Baltimore Banner and joined High School On SI as East Coast Managing Editor. He took over as VP of Content in 2024 and assumed the title of Publisher in 2026.