Nebraska High School Football Final Scores: Friday, October 16, 2026

Friday night brought another round of high-stakes high school football across Nebraska on October 16, with unbeaten teams protecting their perfect records, several ranked programs suffering setbacks and plenty of drama as the regular season approaches its conclusion.

Grand Island Central Catholic delivered one of the night's most impressive performances, rolling past Ord 49-14 in a matchup of two of the state's leading programs. Omaha Westside also continued its dominant season, overwhelming Papillion-LaVista South 49-7 to remain unbeaten.

Papillion-LaVista produced one of Friday's biggest surprises, defeating Elkhorn North 21-17, while Wahoo edged Ashland-Greenwood 20-19 in another closely contested matchup with postseason implications.

Elsewhere, Millard North shut out Millard West 42-0, Gretna defeated Norris 47-7 and Bennington cruised past Standing Bear 22-0. Bellevue West also delivered a convincing performance, defeating Omaha South 61-6.

There was plenty of excitement beyond the state's largest schools. Lexington edged Beatrice 34-33, Arlington slipped past Raymond Central 23-20, and Potter-Dix outlasted South Platte 63-54 in one of the evening's highest-scoring contests.

Below are Nebraska high school football final scores from Friday, October 16, beginning with several of the night's most notable matchups, followed by other results alphabetically by winning team.

Featured Nebraska high school football final scores

Grand Island Central Catholic 49, Ord 14

Omaha Westside 49, Papillion-LaVista South 7

Papillion-LaVista 21, Elkhorn North 17

Wahoo 20, Ashland-Greenwood 19

Millard North 42, Millard West 0

Gretna 47, Norris 7

Bennington 22, Standing Bear 0

Bellevue West 61, Omaha South 6

Gretna East 39, Gross Catholic 0

Creighton Prep 35, Kearney 13

Waverly 45, Pius X 0

Bergan Catholic 56, Brownell Talbot 20

Skutt Catholic 35, Plattsmouth 7

Boys Town 49, Fort Calhoun 14

Aurora 50, Gering 6

Other Nebraska High School Football Scores

Adams Central 30, Holdrege 7

Anselmo-Merna 70, Brady 26

Aquinas 42, East Butler 14

Arapahoe 1, Franklin 0, Forfeit

Arlington 23, Raymond Central 20

Battle Creek 48, Wood River 0

Blair 42, Platteview 6

Bloomfield 28, Niobrara/Verdigre 8

Blue Hill 62, Axtell 6

Boone Central 56, Schuyler 18

Bruning-Davenport/Shickley 41, Kenesaw 14

Bryan 49, Buena Vista 0

Burke 19, Bellevue East 13

Burwell 56, Elgin/Pope John 8

Central City 27, Lakeview 23

Central Valley 73, Palmer 0

Centura 54, Kimball 16

Chadron 28, Bridgeport 8

Clarkson 46, Winside 14

Columbus 71, South Sioux City 15

Cozad 42, Ogallala 8

Creighton 58, Madison 6

Crofton 62, Hartington-Newcastle 13

Cross County 34, Nebraska Christian 12

Deshler 66, Falls City Sacred Heart 20

Diller-Odell 25, Lewiston 6

Douglas County West 25, Concordia 12

Elkhorn Valley 30, West Holt 14

Elm Creek 61, Amherst 6

Elmwood-Murdock 20, Conestoga 12

Exeter-Milligan/Friend 48, Freeman 6

Fremont 49, Omaha Northwest 0

Fullerton 78, Shelton 26

GACC 84, Omaha Nation 8

Gibbon 20, Alma 14

Gordon-Rushville 50, Lutheran High Northeast 36

Grand Island Lutheran 76, Harvard 20

Hemingford 42, Hitchcock County 30

Hershey 31, Chase County 14

Howells-Dodge 64, Oakland-Craig 18

Johnson-Brock 64, Johnson County Central 28

Laurel-Concord-Coleridge 64, Lyons-Decatur Northeast 8

Lawrence-Nelson 1, Weeping Water 0, Forfeit

Lexington 34, Beatrice 33

Leyton 59, Creek Valley 12

Lincoln Christian 30, Crete 13

Lincoln Lutheran 30, Fillmore Central 27

Lincoln North Star 31, Grand Island 7

Lincoln Northeast 48, Benson 7

Loomis 66, South Loup 30

Lourdes Central Catholic 48, Humphrey-Lindsay 14

Malcolm 43, Doniphan-Trumbull 24

McCool Junction 48, Dorchester 7

Mead 76, Nebraska Lutheran 31

Medicine Valley 62, Southwest 28

Meridian 1, Humboldt-Table Rock-Steinauer 0 (reported forfeit)

Milford 42, Nebraska City 14

Minden 35, Kearney Catholic 0

Mitchell 61, Valentine 34

Mullen 48, Sandhills Valley 26

Neligh-Oakdale 90, Ainsworth 26

Northwest 13, Hastings 0

Omaha North 41, Lincoln Southeast 16

O'Neill 42, Broken Bow 0

Osceola 66, Southern 0

Parkview Christian 68, Scribner-Snyder 7

Perkins County 30, Hi-Line 20

Pierce 47, Wayne 26

Pleasanton 34, Cambridge 8

Ponca 1, Homer 0, Forfeit

Potter-Dix 63, South Platte 54

Randolph 40, North Central 30

Ravenna 56, Arcadia/Loup City 0

Red Cloud 44, Silver Lake 0

Roncalli Catholic 24, Mount Michael Benedictine 21

Sandy Creek 64, St. Cecilia 8

Sandhills/Thedford 48, Maxwell 33

Scotus 42, Logan View 24

Scottsbluff 21, McCook 7

Shelby-Rising City 48, Omaha Christian 14

Sidney 20, Alliance 8

Southern Valley 1, Overton 0, Forfeit

St. Patrick's 55, Maywood/Hayes Center 6

Stanton 42, Pender 30

Sterling 49, Pawnee City 0

Sumner-Eddyville-Miller 58, Paxton 30

Superior 36, Newman Grove/St. Edward 14

Syracuse 34, Auburn 6

Thayer Central 58, Fairbury 22

Tri County 42, Falls City 14

Tri County Northeast 50, Bancroft-Rosalie 6

Twin Loup 54, Chambers/Wheeler Central 0

Twin River 52, Cedar Bluffs 8

Wallace 55, Arthur County 27

Wausa 20, St. Mary's 14

West Point-Beemer 42, North Bend Central 19

White River (S.D.) 50, Walthill 0

Wilber-Clatonia 35, H&H 20

Wilcox-Hildreth 60, Bertrand 28

Wisner-Pilger 53, Wakefield 14

Wynot 48, Boyd County 20

York 21, Seward 0

Yutan 48, Louisville 0