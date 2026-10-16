ORLANDO, Fla. — Two of Florida’s highly regarded high school football programs will meet Friday night when West Boca Raton travels to Orlando to face The First Academy in a nonconference matchup with statewide rankings implications.

Both teams enter the contest at 6-1 with Boca Raton riding a three-game winning streak, while The First Academy is 6-1 and has won its last two games. Each team has established itself among Florida’s top programs, setting the stage for a compelling test as the regular season quickly approaches its conclusion.

Preview

Who: West Boca Raton (Boca Raton, Fla.) at The First Academy (Orlando, FL)

When: 7 p.m. ET local

Where: The First Academy Payne Stewart Athletic Complex, Orlando

Livestream: NFHS Network

The Bulls have been particularly impressive defensively, allowing just 5.1 points per game, and their ability to limit scoring opportunities will be crucial against a Royals offense averaging 35.9 points per contest. West Boca Raton is fully capable of lighting up the scoreboard with 34.7 points per game, and it all could come down a First Academy defense that has been a bit more generous, yielding 16.6 points per game, although that total is inflated a little bit by the 48 points IMG Academy scored three weeks ago.

The First Academy will also have the benefit of playing at home, however, where the Royals will look to build on victories over Cocoa and Archbishop McCarthy. The Royals defeated Cocoa 49-3 on Oct. 2 before earning a 31-24 win over Archbishop McCarthy on Oct. 9, following a 48-27 loss to that highly-ranked IMG squad on Sept. 18.

With both teams considered be among the state's top 12-15 programs depending on the list, Friday's meeting offers both programs an opportunity to strengthen their postseason credentials while also bolstering their position in those various ranking lists. The team that controls the tempo, protects the football and delivers in critical situations could gain a valuable victory against quality competition in a game that will be closely watched in Florida and, indeed, well beyond the state's borders.

Kickoff is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. ET Friday at The First Academy Payne Stewart Athletic Complex in Orlando where the host Royals are 3-1 in 2026 after losing all five of their home contests a year ago.

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