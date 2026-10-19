Vote: Who Was the New Jersey High School Football Player of the Week? (Oct. 15-17)

The New Jersey high school football regular season is almost over, which means the playoffs are right around the corner. Once again, there were more top performers during the week of Oct. 15-17.

Elizabeth's Arique Fleming threw for 359 passing yards, Saddle Brook's Andrew Filan stepped on both sides of the ball, and Ridge's C.J. Griffith rushed for 316 yards.

Those are just a few of this week's nominees for High School On SI New Jersey Football Player of the Week. Read about each nominee below, then cast your vote for the performance that impressed you the most.

Congratulations to last week's winner: Robert O'Connor of Millville

Voting concludes at 11:59 p.m. PT on Oct. 25. The winner will be announced in next week's poll.

Arique Fleming, Elizabeth

Fleming completed 16 of 20 passes for 359 yards and four touchdowns, and rushed for a score in Elizabeth's 34-3 blowout victory over Westfield.

Andrew Filan, Saddle Brook

Filan had 25 carries for 209 rushing yards and two touchdowns on offense, and registered 21 tackles and three tackles for loss in Saddle Brook's 56-20 win over Cresskill.

C.J. Griffith, Ridge

Griffith, a senior running back, had 40 carries for 316 rushing yards and four touchdowns in Ridge's 42-19 blowout victory over Hillsborough.

Ryan Corwin, Monmouth Regional

Corwin, a junior quarterback, went 12-of-14 for 286 passing yards and five touchdowns in Monmouth Regional's 42-7 win over Keansburg.

Carlton Thomas, Vineland

Thomas, a junior running back, rushed for 254 yards and four touchdowns on 17 carries in Vineland's 35-20 victory over St. Joseph.

Anthony Willis, Bergen Catholic

Willis, a senior wide receiver, hauled in six catches for 144 receiving yards and two touchdowns in Bergen Catholic's 24-17 win over Delbarton.

Zaydin Boyce, Ewing

Boyce, a sophomore quarterback, went 15-of-22 for 357 passing yards and five touchdowns in Ewing's 55-27 victory over Allentown.

Dom Saladino, Nutley

Saladino, a senior wide receiver, hauled in four catches for 160 receiving yards and three touchdowns in Nutley's 35-6 win over Montclair.

Andrew Geisen, Vernon

Geisen had 35 carries for 301 rushing yards and four touchdowns in Vernon's 27-21 victory over West Milford.

Jake Schultzel, Freehold Township

Schultzel, a senior wide receiver, hauled in seven catches for 181 receiving yards and three touchdowns in Freehold Township's 35-20 win over Howell.

Jose Santiago, Bordentown

Santiago, a senior, registered 21 tackles, 14 solo stops, and three tackles for loss on defense, along with 10 carries for 165 rushing yards and two touchdowns on offense in Bordentown's 28-9 victory over Riverside.

Carter Grant, Hackettstown

Grant, a sophomore, hauled in three interceptions on defense, and threw for 157 passing yards and three touchdowns while rushing for 175 yards and three scores in Hackettstown's 39-6 win over Jefferson Township.