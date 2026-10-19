Vote: Who Was the New Jersey High School Football Player of the Week? (Oct. 15-17)
The New Jersey high school football regular season is almost over, which means the playoffs are right around the corner. Once again, there were more top performers during the week of Oct. 15-17.
Elizabeth's Arique Fleming threw for 359 passing yards, Saddle Brook's Andrew Filan stepped on both sides of the ball, and Ridge's C.J. Griffith rushed for 316 yards.
Those are just a few of this week's nominees for High School On SI New Jersey Football Player of the Week. Read about each nominee below, then cast your vote for the performance that impressed you the most.
Congratulations to last week's winner: Robert O'Connor of Millville
Voting concludes at 11:59 p.m. PT on Oct. 25. The winner will be announced in next week's poll.
Arique Fleming, Elizabeth
Fleming completed 16 of 20 passes for 359 yards and four touchdowns, and rushed for a score in Elizabeth's 34-3 blowout victory over Westfield.
Andrew Filan, Saddle Brook
Filan had 25 carries for 209 rushing yards and two touchdowns on offense, and registered 21 tackles and three tackles for loss in Saddle Brook's 56-20 win over Cresskill.
C.J. Griffith, Ridge
Griffith, a senior running back, had 40 carries for 316 rushing yards and four touchdowns in Ridge's 42-19 blowout victory over Hillsborough.
Ryan Corwin, Monmouth Regional
Corwin, a junior quarterback, went 12-of-14 for 286 passing yards and five touchdowns in Monmouth Regional's 42-7 win over Keansburg.
Carlton Thomas, Vineland
Thomas, a junior running back, rushed for 254 yards and four touchdowns on 17 carries in Vineland's 35-20 victory over St. Joseph.
Anthony Willis, Bergen Catholic
Willis, a senior wide receiver, hauled in six catches for 144 receiving yards and two touchdowns in Bergen Catholic's 24-17 win over Delbarton.
Zaydin Boyce, Ewing
Boyce, a sophomore quarterback, went 15-of-22 for 357 passing yards and five touchdowns in Ewing's 55-27 victory over Allentown.
Dom Saladino, Nutley
Saladino, a senior wide receiver, hauled in four catches for 160 receiving yards and three touchdowns in Nutley's 35-6 win over Montclair.
Andrew Geisen, Vernon
Geisen had 35 carries for 301 rushing yards and four touchdowns in Vernon's 27-21 victory over West Milford.
Jake Schultzel, Freehold Township
Schultzel, a senior wide receiver, hauled in seven catches for 181 receiving yards and three touchdowns in Freehold Township's 35-20 win over Howell.
Jose Santiago, Bordentown
Santiago, a senior, registered 21 tackles, 14 solo stops, and three tackles for loss on defense, along with 10 carries for 165 rushing yards and two touchdowns on offense in Bordentown's 28-9 victory over Riverside.
Carter Grant, Hackettstown
Grant, a sophomore, hauled in three interceptions on defense, and threw for 157 passing yards and three touchdowns while rushing for 175 yards and three scores in Hackettstown's 39-6 win over Jefferson Township.
Harry Lichtman is a sports reporter based in Montgomery County, MD and the DC area. He also writes for Capitals Outsider and LastWordOnSports, and previously wrote for MLB Report, The Sports Pulse, the Baltimore Jewish Times, the Montgomery County Sentinel, and The Bottom Line newspaper at Frostburg State University. In 2020, Harry won an MDDC Press award for a story about former high school lacrosse head coach Jeff Fritz. Harry has been writing since 2016.