New Mexico High School Football Week 2: Top Games, Storylines and Predictions

Out-of-state foes, Week 1 recoveries and emerging stars: Welcome to Week 2 of the New Mexico high school football season.

Some top teams will take on programs from outside state lines, while others look to recover from an 0-1 start. What performances were real? Which ones were one-week blurbs?

Here are the New Mexico high school football games to watch in Week 2, along with a quick breakdown and our prediction for each matchup.

Artesia at Hobbs, Aug. 28, 7:30 p.m. local

Already a big-time 6A-5A matchup on paper, these two teams are also looking to shake off Week 1 letdowns.

Artesia came up just short against Carlsbad at home, while Hobbs was stunned by Roswell in the 64-60 all-timer at the Wool Bowl.

Both at 0-1, it feels unfair that one of these top teams will fall to 0-2. Hobbs’ offense proved they can score, and with this one being their home opener, an Eagle bounceback is likely in the cards.

Pick: Hobbs

La Cueva at Palmer Ridge (Colorado), Aug. 28, 7 p.m. local

The Bears rolled over the Eldorado Eagles last week. Will they get a true test before running into Cleveland in mid-September?

They will get one in Week 2, traveling to the Rocky Mountain State to find it.

La Cueva will travel to Colorado’s Palmer Ridge, A Monument, CO program that went 13-1 in 2025 and made it to the 4A title game.

They took down Pueblo East 35-14, but the performance wasn’t groundbreaking. After LC quarterback Monty Melendez’s five touchdowns last week, they will likely need some form of groundbreaking to get past the Bears.

Pick: La Cueva

Los Lunas at Rio Rancho, Aug. 28, 7 p.m. local

Can the Rams fend off the panic button?

It will be another home game for Rio Rancho, falling to Las Cruces after three turnovers in a 14-7, Week 1 loss.

For Los Lunas, at 1-0 in their new 5A digs, they bring talent to the table. It is no means a “cupcake” matchup in the City of Vision.

That being said, the Rams will likely eliminate the self-inflicted wounds in what feels like a must win for Nate Pino’s crew.

Pick: Rio Rancho

Piedra Vista vs Durango (Colorado), Aug. 28, 7 p.m. local

The Panthers could be ready for the next step.

After a 5-6 6A finish in 2025, Piedra Vista started their 5A campaign with a 56-20 runaway over rival Farmington.

They proved they can score, and they will need to prove it again against out-of-state talent.

Durango took down PV 17-0 last season, en route to a nine win season. The Panthers should make this a more compelling battle this time around, but it may take more time to get up to speed against a more formidable defense.

Pick: Durango

Centennial at Andress (Texas), Aug. 28, 7 p.m local

The Hawks found themselves caught in the eye of a storm in Week 1, with Cleveland running away with what was slated as a competitive matchup.

Falling 34-7, Centennial is looking to bounce back, but it won’t be easy against El Paso’s Andress.

Going 9-3 in 2025, the Eagles pose a tough battle as Centennial will have to make the trip across state lines. That being said, running back Dailen Ramirez was able to contribute against Cleveland, even on a quiet rushing night, with 100 yards receiving.

His versatility should be on display in the Lone State State, and it will be a key reason why the Hawks will escape the long road trip with a win.

Pick: Centennial

Dan Allison is a freelance high school and college sports writer. You can reach him at @danlallison on X.