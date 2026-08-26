New Mexico High School Football Week 2: Top Games, Storylines and Predictions
Out-of-state foes, Week 1 recoveries and emerging stars: Welcome to Week 2 of the New Mexico high school football season.
Some top teams will take on programs from outside state lines, while others look to recover from an 0-1 start. What performances were real? Which ones were one-week blurbs?
Here are the New Mexico high school football games to watch in Week 2, along with a quick breakdown and our prediction for each matchup.
Artesia at Hobbs, Aug. 28, 7:30 p.m. local
Already a big-time 6A-5A matchup on paper, these two teams are also looking to shake off Week 1 letdowns.
Artesia came up just short against Carlsbad at home, while Hobbs was stunned by Roswell in the 64-60 all-timer at the Wool Bowl.
Both at 0-1, it feels unfair that one of these top teams will fall to 0-2. Hobbs’ offense proved they can score, and with this one being their home opener, an Eagle bounceback is likely in the cards.
Pick: Hobbs
La Cueva at Palmer Ridge (Colorado), Aug. 28, 7 p.m. local
The Bears rolled over the Eldorado Eagles last week. Will they get a true test before running into Cleveland in mid-September?
They will get one in Week 2, traveling to the Rocky Mountain State to find it.
La Cueva will travel to Colorado’s Palmer Ridge, A Monument, CO program that went 13-1 in 2025 and made it to the 4A title game.
They took down Pueblo East 35-14, but the performance wasn’t groundbreaking. After LC quarterback Monty Melendez’s five touchdowns last week, they will likely need some form of groundbreaking to get past the Bears.
Pick: La Cueva
Los Lunas at Rio Rancho, Aug. 28, 7 p.m. local
Can the Rams fend off the panic button?
It will be another home game for Rio Rancho, falling to Las Cruces after three turnovers in a 14-7, Week 1 loss.
For Los Lunas, at 1-0 in their new 5A digs, they bring talent to the table. It is no means a “cupcake” matchup in the City of Vision.
That being said, the Rams will likely eliminate the self-inflicted wounds in what feels like a must win for Nate Pino’s crew.
Pick: Rio Rancho
Piedra Vista vs Durango (Colorado), Aug. 28, 7 p.m. local
The Panthers could be ready for the next step.
After a 5-6 6A finish in 2025, Piedra Vista started their 5A campaign with a 56-20 runaway over rival Farmington.
They proved they can score, and they will need to prove it again against out-of-state talent.
Durango took down PV 17-0 last season, en route to a nine win season. The Panthers should make this a more compelling battle this time around, but it may take more time to get up to speed against a more formidable defense.
Pick: Durango
Centennial at Andress (Texas), Aug. 28, 7 p.m local
The Hawks found themselves caught in the eye of a storm in Week 1, with Cleveland running away with what was slated as a competitive matchup.
Falling 34-7, Centennial is looking to bounce back, but it won’t be easy against El Paso’s Andress.
Going 9-3 in 2025, the Eagles pose a tough battle as Centennial will have to make the trip across state lines. That being said, running back Dailen Ramirez was able to contribute against Cleveland, even on a quiet rushing night, with 100 yards receiving.
His versatility should be on display in the Lone State State, and it will be a key reason why the Hawks will escape the long road trip with a win.
Pick: Centennial
Dan Allison is a freelance high school and college sports writer. You can reach him at @danlallison on X.
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Dan Allison is a recent graduate of the Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication at Arizona State University, graduating Cum Laude in Sports Journalism. He currently works for the Rio Rancho Observer and the Albuquerque Journal in New Mexico and has covered high school sports in both New Mexico and Arizona. He began contributing to High School On SI in 2026.