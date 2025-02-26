4 burning questions with 2026 4-star wide receiver Messiah Hampton of Monroe (New York)
One of the top 2026 high school football players out of New York right now is Monroe wide receiver Messiah Hampton.
Messiah Hampton, 2026 WR, is quickly becoming the top high school football prospect out of New York
Hampton, who is rated a 4-star by 247Sports, has been noticed lately by Power 4 college programs around the country because of his play at numerous camps and national 7-on-7's.
We caught up with the Rochester native on his recruitment, spring schedule and which game he felt like he broke out in from the 2024 season.
Q: "Talk about how your recruitment has skyrocketed here lately. What do you believe it’s been most attributable to?"
A: "I would say the reason for my recriutment skyrocketing is me playing for a national 7v7 team and so I'm able to be seen more. Being in New York, you're not really getting scouted or recruited like if I lived in Florida."
Q: "Receiving offers from schools like FSU, USC and Oregon, how has that opened your eyes to the possibilities/opportunities that lay ahead for you?"
A: "So picking up offers from schools like FSU, USC and Oregon definitely has opened up another door to other schools. Oregon just won the Big Ten championship and USC has always been a great program."
Q: "Which game from the 2024 season do you feel like was your breakout one?"
A: "I think the very first game of the season helped set the tone for what I wanted the season to be like. I went out there and scored three touchdowns and had an interception. I'd say almost every game was kind of a break out game for me."
Q: "What’s your spring schedule look like when it comes to camps, 7v7s and spring football?"
A: "So I won't be going to anymore camps, but I will be continuing to play 7-on-7 for a team called 'CTC'. That's my main team and then my secondary team, 24K. Me and my mom are planning on setting up some OV's this Saturday."
-- Andy Villamarzo | villamarzo@scorebooklive.com | @highschoolonsi