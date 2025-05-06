New York high school softball's top sophomores in 2025: Vote for the best
With the spring season underway, it’s time to highlight the top high school softball players in New York.
High School On SI has compiled a list of the best pitchers, the best infielders, the best outfielders and the best catchers.
Now, it’s time to highlight the best sophomores. Freshmen and eighth graders are next.
There are hundreds of outstanding players in New York, and these lists are not intended to be comprehensive. Let us know about other athletes worthy of fans’ attention.
(All stats/accolades are from prior to this season; the poll is below the list of players.)
Voting ends Tuesday, May 13 at 11:59 PM ET
Jaeda Bartfield, Holy Trinity
Bartfield has 42 strikeouts in 21.1 innings pitched so far this season for the Titans. Her career numbers at the plate include two home runs, four triples, more than 20 runs batted in and 18 runs scored.
Emily Boyle, Somers
Boyle has over 20 career victories in the circle. She has a 2.30 career earned-run average, and she has recorded more than 100 strikeouts in each of the past two seasons.
Alessandra Cafasso, Bainbridge-Guilford
An all-state infielder last season, Cafasso is batting .667 with 20 runs batted in, 14 runs scored and six doubles so far in 2025.
Toni DeLorenzo, Tamarac
DeLorenzo, an all-state nod last year, is 7-2 with a 1.29 ERA and 121 strikeouts in 65 innings of work this season. At the plate, she’s hitting over .300 with eight RBI and 15 runs scored.
Cassidy Fitzgerald, Mineola
The standout shortstop batted .631 with 22 stolen bases in 2024.
Eloise Freeth, Hamilton
Freeth has a 2.94 ERA with 81 strikeouts in 47-plus innings pitched this season. She has over 300 career strikeouts.
Ruby Gehringer, New Hartford
An All-Central New York pitcher, Gehringer has 165 strikeouts so far through two seasons.
Alex Van Ginhoven, Pittsford Mendon
Van Ginhoven hit over .300 with four triples, 19 RBI and 22 runs scored last season.
Skylar Groom, Chatham
Groom was an all-state pitcher last season, and continues that trajectory in 2025.
Olivia Johnston, Deposit-Hancock
A standout second baseman for the Class D state champion Eagles last season, Johnston hit .430 with 26 RBI, 32 runs scored, seven doubles and two homers.
Kinsley Keil, Webster Schroeder
Keil has been dominant at the plate for the Warriors this season. She’s hitting .571 with 21 runs, 16 RBI, seven homers and two triples.
Lexi Kneisel, East Islip
Kneisel – who hit .348 with 35 runs, 20 RBI and 10 doubles last season – has established herself as a power hitter for the Redmen in 2025.
Alexandra Livanos, MacArthur
Livanos batted .413 with 17 RBI and six doubles for the Generals last year.
Samantha Maleck, Marlboro
A key piece in Marlboro’s Class A state title run last season, Maleck hit .343 with two homers, 13 RBI and 14 runs scored.
Delaney Mathes, Sachem North
In 2024, Mathes batted .475 with 26 RBI and 13 doubles.
Maddie Murphy, Hilton
Murphy is one of the top infielders in Section V this season.
Lucy Olore, Wantagh
A lights-out pitcher for the Warriors, Olore recorded 165 strikeouts in 122 innings pitched last year. She also hit .303 with 11 RBI and 11 runs.
Maria Sweet, Oswego
Sweet has established herself as one of the best pitchers in Section III. This season, Sweet has 121 strikeouts in 58 innings of work. Last season, Sweet recorded 214 strikeouts in 113-plus innings pitched.
Alexis Tighe, White Plains
Tighe has been solid for the Tigers so far in 2025. In the circle, Tighe is 8-2 with a 2.74 ERA and 101 strikeouts in 69 innings pitched. At the dish, she is hitting .405 with four homers, nine doubles and 18 RBI.
Melanie Wiley, Thousand Islands
Wiley has a 1.14 ERA with 103 strikeouts in 49 innings of work so far this season. An All-CNY pitcher last year, she has over 300 career strikeouts.
Ava Yahoudy, Burnt Hills-Ballston Lake
Yahoudy, a standout pitcher for the reigning Class AA state champion Spartans, is 10-2 with a 2.17 ERA and 118 strikeouts in 74-plus innings of work.
